Kris and Tyler review the first episode in the latest Huluween of American Horror Stories episodes, Backroom.

Kris and Tyler catch up on the last season of Stories, and discuss the upcoming season.

Kris and Tyler review the second and third episodes in the latest Huluween of American Horror Stories episodes, Clone and X.

Finally, Kris and Tyler review the last two episodes in the latest Huluween of American Horror Stories episodes, Leprechaun and The Thing Under the Bed.

TAHStories S3, E8 and 9: Leprechaun and The Thing Under the Bed

Kris and Tyler will be back in your feeds for Season 13.

About This American Horror Story Podcast

About This American Horror Story Podcast

About This American Horror Story Podcast