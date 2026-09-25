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This American Horror Story Podcast
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This American Horror Story Podcast

This American Horror Story
Society & CultureTV & Film
This American Horror Story Podcast
Latest episode

162 episodes

  • This American Horror Story Podcast

    TAHS: AHS13 - We're Back

    09/24/2026 | 1 mins.
    Kris and Tyler will be back in your feeds for Season 13.
  • This American Horror Story Podcast

    TAHStories S3, E8 and 9: Leprechaun and The Thing Under the Bed

    12/09/2024 | 49 mins.
    Finally, Kris and Tyler review the last two episodes in the latest Huluween of American Horror Stories episodes, Leprechaun and The Thing Under the Bed.
  • This American Horror Story Podcast

    TAHStories S3, E6 and 7: Clone and X

    10/31/2024 | 46 mins.
    Kris and Tyler review the second and third episodes in the latest Huluween of American Horror Stories episodes, Clone and X.
  • This American Horror Story Podcast

    TAHStories: S4 Preview and Reviews of Daphne, Tapeworm, Organ

    10/28/2024 | 58 mins.
    Kris and Tyler catch up on the last season of Stories, and discuss the upcoming season.
  • This American Horror Story Podcast

    TAHStories S3, E5: Backrooms

    10/16/2024 | 36 mins.
    Kris and Tyler review the first episode in the latest Huluween of American Horror Stories episodes, Backroom.
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About This American Horror Story Podcast
This American Horror Story is an unofficial weekly podcast about the FX shows "American Horror Story" and "American Horror Stories." Each week, TV addicts/faux critics Tyler Moss and Kris Husted break down episodes and offer their ratings.
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Society & CultureTV & Film

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