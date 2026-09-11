Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche returns to the show for an in-depth conversation with host Jonathan Quick about leadership, local government, and why the Kenai Peninsula Borough has become a model for fiscal responsibility in Alaska. Together, they explore Micciche's philosophy of government, his focus on delivering high-quality services at the lowest possible cost, lowering the borough's mill rate, returning money to taxpayers, and creating a government that works for its citizens—not the other way around.

Jonathan and Peter also take a deep dive into some of the biggest issues facing the Kenai Peninsula today, including education funding, school closures, homeschooling, the relationship between the borough and the school district, town hall meetings, and why Micciche believes government leaders should be accessible, transparent, and willing to have difficult conversations directly with the public. Throughout the discussion, Micciche shares the practical decision-making process behind many of the borough's recent initiatives and why he believes transparency and accountability are essential to earning the public's trust.

The conversation also explores the future of the Alaska LNG Project, where it stands today, the opportunities it could create for Alaska's economy, energy security, and thousands of future jobs. Drawing on nearly four decades in the LNG industry, Micciche explains why this moment may represent the best opportunity yet for the project to move forward and what success could mean for the Kenai Peninsula and the entire state.

Finally, Micciche discusses the importance of citizen involvement in local government, encourages Alaskans to serve on local boards and commissions, and shares his long-term vision for preserving everything that makes the Kenai Peninsula a great place to live while creating new opportunities for future generations. It's a thoughtful conversation with one of Alaska's most experienced public servants about the challenges, opportunities, and future of the Last Frontier.



Check it out here: https://www.kpb.us/local-governance-and-permitting/voting-elections/voting-elections-overview