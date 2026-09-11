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18 episodes
- On this episode of The Northern Ledger, host John Quick welcomes back Alaska attorney, political strategist, and former gubernatorial chief of staff Scott Kendall for a wide-ranging conversation about Alaska politics.
The interview was recorded shortly before the primary and before the third special session ended without action on the gas line bill. While some circumstances have changed, Scott’s analysis provides an interesting snapshot of the governor’s race, the gas line debate, and the political forces shaping Alaska.
John and Scott also discuss the United States Senate race between incumbent U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan and former U.S. Congresswoman Mary Peltola, Anchorage Assembly travel and ethics questions, campaign-finance rules, open primaries, and ranked-choice voting.
- Title: Alaska’s Election Is Heading for Chaos with Suzanne Downing
Description: On this episode of The Northern Ledger, host John Quick sits down with his friend Suzanne Downing—by far the most popular and influential conservative voice in Alaska. As publisher of The Alaska Story, Suzanne has become a trusted source for Alaskans who want the news and political analysis they will not get from the mainstream media.
Suzanne explains why the governor’s race has become a potential disaster for Republicans. With Bernadette Wilson, Dave Bronson, and Treg Taylor still competing against one Democrat, she warns that Republican infighting and confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting could hand the governor’s office to JKT. She also discusses what that outcome could mean for the gas line, business investment, new taxes, and Alaska’s relationship with the Trump administration.
John and Suzanne also examine Senator Dan Sullivan’s fight against Mary Peltola, the millions in outside money pouring into Alaska, the Democratic ground operation spreading through rural communities, and the controversy surrounding decoy candidates. Suzanne explains why she believes Sullivan will survive the toughest campaign of his career and why Congressman Nick Begich’s work ethic, legislative record, and accessibility have made him one of Alaska’s strongest elected officials.
The conversation closes with Governor Mike Dunleavy’s legacy and the extraordinary rise of The Alaska Story. In just 11 months, Suzanne has built Alaska’s most popular conservative news outlet, reached millions of people through social media, attracted nearly 23,000 followers, and climbed to No. 65 among all news publications on Substack worldwide. This is an unfiltered look at Alaska politics, media, and the battle over the state’s future.
Check out The Alasak Story at: https://thealaskastory.com/
Jim Minnery on Faith, Politics, the Pro-Life Movement, and Alaska's Cultural Crossroads08/04/2026 | 28 mins.Alaska Family Council President Jim Minnery joins host Jonathan Quick to discuss the intersection of faith, politics, and culture in Alaska. The conversation explores Alaska Family Council's mission, the role of Christians in public life, religious liberty, school choice, and the cultural issues shaping Alaska today.
Jonathan and Jim also discuss Governor Mike Dunleavy's legacy, Alaska's race for governor, the pro-life movement, and why Minnery believes lasting change happens through both public policy and cultural engagement. They also reflect on the goals behind the Alaska March for Life, current legislative battles, and the importance of staying engaged in the public square.
Whether you're interested in public policy, religious liberty, or the future of Alaska, this episode offers an inside look at one of the state's longest-serving faith-based organizations and the issues shaping Alaska's political and cultural landscape.
- Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche returns to the show for an in-depth conversation with host Jonathan Quick about leadership, local government, and why the Kenai Peninsula Borough has become a model for fiscal responsibility in Alaska. Together, they explore Micciche's philosophy of government, his focus on delivering high-quality services at the lowest possible cost, lowering the borough's mill rate, returning money to taxpayers, and creating a government that works for its citizens—not the other way around.
Jonathan and Peter also take a deep dive into some of the biggest issues facing the Kenai Peninsula today, including education funding, school closures, homeschooling, the relationship between the borough and the school district, town hall meetings, and why Micciche believes government leaders should be accessible, transparent, and willing to have difficult conversations directly with the public. Throughout the discussion, Micciche shares the practical decision-making process behind many of the borough's recent initiatives and why he believes transparency and accountability are essential to earning the public's trust.
The conversation also explores the future of the Alaska LNG Project, where it stands today, the opportunities it could create for Alaska's economy, energy security, and thousands of future jobs. Drawing on nearly four decades in the LNG industry, Micciche explains why this moment may represent the best opportunity yet for the project to move forward and what success could mean for the Kenai Peninsula and the entire state.
Finally, Micciche discusses the importance of citizen involvement in local government, encourages Alaskans to serve on local boards and commissions, and shares his long-term vision for preserving everything that makes the Kenai Peninsula a great place to live while creating new opportunities for future generations. It's a thoughtful conversation with one of Alaska's most experienced public servants about the challenges, opportunities, and future of the Last Frontier.
Check it out here: https://www.kpb.us/local-governance-and-permitting/voting-elections/voting-elections-overview
Representative Sarah Vance on Reelection, Protecting Children, and the Future of Alaska08/04/2026 | 22 mins.Alaska State Representative Sarah Vance joins host Jonathan Quick for a wide-ranging conversation about her political journey, from defeating a 16-year incumbent despite being given less than a one percent chance of victory to serving four terms in the Alaska Legislature. She reflects on the challenges of representing one of Alaska's most politically diverse districts, working across party lines, and balancing principle with compromise.
The conversation also explores two of her most significant legislative efforts: a new law targeting AI-generated child sexual abuse material and legislation strengthening Alaska's age of consent laws to better protect minors from exploitation. Vance discusses the years-long effort behind both bills, the bipartisan cooperation required to get them passed, and why she believes protecting vulnerable children should rise above politics.
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About The Northern Ledger
Alaska is more than a place — it is an idea, a way of life, and a community with a story to tell. On The Northern Ledger, host John Quick dives into the economy, policy, and the people who call Alaska home — as well as those who love it or share a deep connection to it. From business leaders and policymakers to everyday Alaskans with extraordinary stories, this podcast is where conversations are both thoughtful and fun. If you care about Alaska’s future, its opportunities, and its people, you will find it here.Podcast website
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