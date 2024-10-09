OUR ULTIMATE HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

Jon and Kristin are relieving you of all of your holiday gift shopping stresses with their ULTIMATE gift guides that include ideas for every person in your life. From affordable to bougie, from bestie to boyfriend - our lists have you covered. Get ready to sleigh your holiday shopping! All links below! Kristin’s Gift Guide BestiesMadewell Gold hoops: https://rstyle.me/+kduCdSdn_UHdb6bCTMO7eQSummer Fridays lipgloss: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9917759Local coffee beans: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9917787Blue light glasses Gabriel & Simone: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9299174Skinny Confidential Ice Roller: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9917823Lola Blanket: https://rstyle.me/+eLvE1965BCC9-kl11NY8zASentimental — Initial necklace: https://toriajewelry.com/products/initial-necklace-gold?variant=46939519058228 or https://go.shopmy.us/p-9917923William Sonoma Market Tote: https://rstyle.me/+isK__NjBxa3f-YlogmOwJwEmbroidered hand towels: https://rstyle.me/+jVxic-Krcq9UdNknaenvAQEngraved Bible: https://rstyle.me/+gflJPkHtItp6_PemEJtFMgHand painted Bible: https://amzlink.to/az0YIIsrxxRv9Homemaker:Cookbook (Growing Seasons): https://amzlink.to/az08z5FM6KizUStarter + Sourdough Kit: https://amzlink.to/az0QqIuJC268qEmbroidery starter kit: https://amzlink.to/az07kBzSrpVCHAnthro Drink Glasses: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9918503Le Cruset Bread Oven: https://amzlink.to/az0zqOEePmYbjFor The Parents: Waterproof picnic blanket: https://amzlink.to/az04eCnFfVODfHouse shoes from Bombas: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9918925Piglet in bed gingham PJs: https://go.shopmy.us/p-9919032Nemah everything set: https://rstyle.me/+I9CVnC8f9suuaVK_B02NXAJon’s Gift Guide STOCKING STUFFERS:Night Stand iPhone Cord Holder (6 pack) https://a.co/d/g1P6Ov8 Sleep Mask https://amzn.to/3ULoKhy 40 Days To A Joy-Filled Life (Devotional) https://amzn.to/4hMjSTc Apple Air Tag https://amzn.to/40Gjq2U Lululemon Slides https://rstyle.me/+RYfG2Y_f126aSY_Wv2i33AHome: Amazon Sconces https://amzn.to/3YNcTRD Smart Plug set of 4 https://amzn.to/3UQg1ei Olive Oil Dispenser https://a.co/d/gjceGLF Anthro mugs holiday https://rstyle.me/+Ew12Ok1M-BYnPHEf5eMQ8AMeaningful/Memories: Recipe Journal by Paper $32 https://a.co/d/1MgkDpNThrow away camera 2pack https://a.co/d/ctaLbtu Family Christmas Memory Book https://a.co/d/gYvZ9dq Brass Glas Framed ornaments https://a.co/d/cPa0U2O For HIM :Huega hats https://huegahouse.com/ Marceanti Boots https://marcianteandco.com/ iLeather Personalized Toiletry Bag https://a.co/d/h0cBYKK Abercrombie Classic Tee https://rstyle.me/+SkFblw2QlkqBn-3EvoVNbQ Purchase Kristin’s Growing Season Book HEREListen to Jon’s New Christmas EP HERE This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.Visit GoodRanchers.com and use the code thatsthepoint to claim a free Thanksgiving ham in your first deliveryVisit Rhoback.com and use code ThatsThePoint for 20% off your first orderVisit Carawayhome.com/THATSTHEPOINT to get up to 20% off your next purchaseVisit Masterclass.com/thatsthepoint to get up to 50% offProduced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.