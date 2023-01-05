Being a mom is arguably the hardest job on the planet. These moms aren’t afraid to tackle the realities of being independent business women, mothers, and all ar... More
Available Episodes
5 of 106
What Are Your Relationship Icks?
Prepare yourself; there are tears in this episode. The girls discuss their "icks" and Shanan explores new territory in her relationship with herself.
Start making your financial dreams a reality with Chime. Signing up only takes two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/think
Go to Zocdoc.com/THINK and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Follow us:
Think Loud Crew IG: @thinkloudcrew
Cheyenne's IG: @cheynotshy
Shanan's IG: @hairbyshananc
R's IG: @rkylelynn
More about the show:
Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWHZqlWjGI1ZD9TwHBT8jg.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/ThinkLoudCrewPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
51:24
A Dad's Perspective feat. Zach Davis and Spencer Sholebo
Zach and Spencer join today's episode and we get another perspective on parent life.
Protect your family today with Fabric by Gerber Life. Apply today in just 10 minutes at meetfabric.com/think. Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code [THINK] at https://lumedeodorant.com/a/think! #lumepod #sponsored #ad
Right now, my listeners can subscribe to Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to EARTHBREEZE.com/think to get started.
Visit Carawayhome.com/TLC to take advantage of this limited-time offer for 10% off your next purchase. This deal is exclusive for our listeners, so visit Carawayhome.com/TLC or use code TLC at checkout. Caraway. Non-Toxic cookware made modern.
https://www.keen.com/thinkloud
Follow us:
Think Loud Crew IG: @thinkloudcrew
Cheyenne's IG: @cheynotshy
Shanan's IG: @hairbyshananc
R's IG: @rkylelynn
More about the show:
Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWHZqlWjGI1ZD9TwHBT8jg.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/ThinkLoudCrewPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/24/2023
59:53
Postpartum Depression and a New Wave of Parenting
Parenting is a bit different than when we grew up. Do you teach your kids sign language? Do you have a nanny? How do you feel about your kids not having rules or being told "no"? We tackle these parenting techniques and get real about our postpartum depression.
Visit Carawayhome.com/TLC to take advantage of this limited-time offer for 10% off your next purchase
Follow us:
Think Loud Crew IG: @thinkloudcrew
Cheyenne's IG: @cheynotshy
Shanan's IG: @hairbyshananc
R's IG: @rkylelynn
More about the show:
Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWHZqlWjGI1ZD9TwHBT8jg.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/ThinkLoudCrewPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/17/2023
1:01:43
What Is Adulting?
Adulting is weird when your kids are growing up so fast, and you're still having accidents in your pants...
head to keen.com/thinkloud and get your first 10 minutes connecting with a psychic advisor for just $1.99
Follow us:
Think Loud Crew IG: @thinkloudcrew
Cheyenne's IG: @cheynotshy
Shanan's IG: @hairbyshananc
R's IG: @rkylelynn
More about the show:
Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWHZqlWjGI1ZD9TwHBT8jg.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/ThinkLoudCrewPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/10/2023
51:57
Jade Shares Her IVF Journey
Jade Thompson shares her journey about having twins with IVF!
Follow Jade IG: @jadeeriel YT: @jadethompson7578
Go to Zocdoc.com/THINK and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Protect your family today with Fabric by Gerber Life. Apply today in just 10 minutes at meetfabric.com/think
Follow us:
Think Loud Crew IG: @thinkloudcrew
Cheyenne's IG: @cheynotshy
Shanan's IG: @hairbyshananc
R's IG: @rkylelynn
More about the show:
Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWHZqlWjGI1ZD9TwHBT8jg.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/ThinkLoudCrewPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Being a mom is arguably the hardest job on the planet. These moms aren’t afraid to tackle the realities of being independent business women, mothers, and all around superstars. Cheyenne Floyd (MTV’s Teen Mom OG), sister R KyleLynn Floyd, and lifelong friend Shanan Cablayan, are here to provide a safe space to discuss parenting, lifestyle, personal growth, and even those WTF moments of life. These three are used to tackling life as it comes, all the highs and lows and everything in between. Each week they’ll break it down and build it back up with honesty, truth, and laughs.
Subscribe to the ad-free version: https://thinkloudcrew.supercast.tech/
Follow the show on Instagram @thinkloudcrew.
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy