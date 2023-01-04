Get the inside scoop on all the biggest NBA news, as the biggest names in the game join ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski for "The Woj Pod" featuring in-depth conversat... More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
Dave McMenamin on Lakers-Nuggets
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin joins The Woj Pod to discuss the genius of Nikola Jokic, the burden on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Games 3 and 4, Rob Pelinka’s remarkable revamping of roster, Darvin Ham and much, much more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/20/2023
30:25
Orlando's Paolo Banchero
The Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero - the NBA's Rookie of the Year --- joins The Woj Pod for a terrific conversation on LeBron James, learning to become a franchise player, playing for Coach K, losing to UNC, a wild draft night and much more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
37:40
Ramona Shelburne
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne joins The Woj Pod to discuss the details inside the Draymond Green suspension, the Warriors dynasty and future, the Clippers-Suns (17:53) and a looming Sixers-Celtics series (25:18) with immense implications for Philadelphia.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/19/2023
37:56
Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks
ESPN's Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps join The Woj Pod to discuss the impact of the NBA's new labor agreement, including the impact on rosters, the In-Season Tournament, the NBA Draft, post-season awards and much more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/1/2023
35:55
ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony
ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony joins The Woj Pod to discuss Alabama star Brandon Miller vs. Scoot Henderson for No. 2 in the 2023 Draft, the best draft prospects in the NCAA Tournament, Duke's burgeoning freshmen class and much more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get the inside scoop on all the biggest NBA news, as the biggest names in the game join ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski for "The Woj Pod" featuring in-depth conversations, breaking news reaction and analysis, and coverage of the biggest events on the NBA calendar, as well as an occasional deep dive into some of the most notable events in NBA history.