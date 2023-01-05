Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ESPN, Zach Lowe
ESPN's Zach Lowe talks to various basketball people about various basketball things. More
  • Tim Bontemps
    Zach and ESPN's Tim Bontemps discuss James Harden's masterpiece in Boston, Philly taking Game 1 without Joel Embiid, Boston's puzzling last five games, the Nuggets taking a 2-0 lead over Phoenix (33:05), Chris Paul's injury, much more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    57:41
  • Jeff Van Gundy
    Zach and Jeff Van Gundy talk Steph Curry's masterpiece, Warriors-Lakers preview (36:07), Knicks-Heat Game 1 analysis (54:13), Suns-Nuggets (1:14:33), tweaks to the play-in seeding rules, and much more.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:29:53
  • Marks and Beck
    Zach talks to ESPN's Bobby Marks and Howard Beck about fallout from Milwaukee's collapse against Miami, what comes next for the Cavs, New York's first-round triumph, Warriors-Kings, Lakers-Grizz -- plus a Suns-Nuggets preview.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:30:44
  • Shelburne and Bontemps
    Zach and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne discuss De'Aaron Fox's injury and an epic Warriors-Kings series, what happens to the Clippers if they lose in the first round, Joel Embiid's status, Ime Udoka's hiring in Houston, and much more. Then (55:57) ESPN's Tim Bontemps join to talk all things Knicks-Cavs.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    1:31:41
  • Kirk Goldsberry
    Zach and ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry discuss Golden State's Game 3 rally without Draymond Green, the ejections and non-ejections in Nets-Sixers (15:55), confidence levels of Philly and Phoenix, Kawhi's injury (38:02), Lakers-Grizzlies (52:16), the Raptors firing Nick Nurse (1:02:02), much more.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:13:32

ESPN's Zach Lowe talks to various basketball people about various basketball things.
