Episode 250 | "Phil Spencer joins us to celebrate Episode 250"
Another week passes by, but this milestone is nothing to sneeze at as the XboxEra Podcast crew celebrate one hell of a milestone in the XboxEra Podcast Episode 250!Jon is back from DICE 2025 in Las Vegas, Nick is recovering from a night of partying and Jesse is raising his head from playing a tonne of Avowed, but none of that will stand in the way of celebrating our 250th episode in style as Xbox CEO Phil Spencer stops by to mark the occasion for the community. As well as talking about a few things that happened this week, the focus is on our time with Phil. We chat about a variety of things, from the Xbox Developer Direct, Microsoft’s new multiplatform approach and what Phil thinks when the community expresses concerns about Xbox becoming the next Sega. We also discover exactly what Phil got his for his birthday and just how good a game show host he could be if wanted to try a career change!As always, XboxEra is completely supported by our incredible Patreon Community, and they are the ones that make doing reviews, previews and all our custom content possible. If you love what we do, please consider supporting us directly via Patreon.A big thank you to you all for joining us on the journey - here's to another 250!
Episode 249 | "A Failure to Communicate"
Another week passes us by, another chance for the podcast crew to chat video games, industry news and make a special announcement - it's the XboxEra Podcast Episode 249!This week, Nick is having a little rest with his family, so Jon and Jesse are joined by the lovely Aarsaal to chat video games. Aarsaal has been enjoyingKingdom ComeDeliverance II andCitizen Sleeper 2 and managed to hit the embargoes for both, which is always nice. Jon has been playingSouth of Midnight for the preview next week, and Jesse has prepped hisAvowed review for you all to watch come embargo time.We also chat about the PSN outage and the absolute mess that Warner Bros' Game division finds itself in. The Console Wars launch is imminent and Jon is heading to Vegas for DICE 2025.And of course, to finally share a little surprise - Phil Spencer is joining the crew to celebrate episode 250 of the XboxEra Podcast next week!As always, if you love what we do - consider supporting XboxEra directly viaPatreon.
Episode 248 | "Guidance, Growth and Game Pass"
Another week of utter gaming industry carnage, another coveted Xbox Exclusive jumps ship to PlayStation 5. Join Jon, Nick and Jesse in the XboxEra Podcast Episode 248!
This week, we talk through the big news - Forza Horizon 5 is heading to PlayStation 5, and the community just don't feel right about it. Add to this the recent Microsoft financials, where hardware is on a continuing steep decline, and it's clear Xbox fans are pretty divided on this new era for Microsoft. We discuss this at length, taking questions from the audience and our wonderful Patreon community.
In lighter new, there's been plenty of great games with Eternal Strands, Sniper Elite: Resistance and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap and Citizen Sleeper 2 all releasing into your Xbox Game Pass subscription, and plenty of other reviews for you to enjoy including Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter.
We break it all down either way, so jump in! If you love what we do, please consider supporting us directly on Patreon. We're worth a coffee a month, right?
Episode 247 | "That is BRAND NEW information!" feat. Parris Lily
What a week! Xbox kicked off 2025 with one hell of a bang, and Jon, Nick, Jesse and special guest Parris Lily are here to break it all down in the XboxEra Podcast Episode 247!
We chat with Parris as to how he got started in the industry, and how his work with Danny Peña and the folks at Gamertag Radio and KindaFunny changed his life. They interviewed Xbox Boss Phil Spencer this week, and there was plenty of interesting tidbits to enjoy. You can watch the full interview with Phil here.
Xbox held their now traditional Developer_Direct this week, and it was quite the show! We witnessed the return of Team Ninja and PlatinumGames with the announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4! Then they went a step further and shadow-dropped Ninja Gaiden 2: Black for us all to play.
We got deep, gameplay filled looks at South of Midnight, as dived into Hazel's magical world. Expedition 33 looked bloody amazing, and fans of Turn-Based RPGs are sure to be well served by this one. Lastly, DOOM: The Dark Ages wrapped the show with a thrilling look at the next iteration in the venerable franchise. Check out our preview if you want to know a little more.
Even better, everything bar Ninja Gaiden 4 is releasing before Summer, begging the question - what the hell are Xbox giving us come that wonderful June showcase?!
If you've regularly enjoyed our content, please consider supporting XboxEra on Patreon. Your support means more reviews, previews and exclusive shows - just for you.
Episode 246 | "Kept You Waiting Huh?" with Destin Legarie
It's not every often new hardware gets revealed, but 2025 has started off with a bang! Nintendo have finally unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, so there's plenty to talk about in the XboxEra Podcast Episode 246!
This week, Jon, Nick and Jesse are joined by the lovely Destin Legarie, who recently struck out on his own and started his new Patreon supported venture, SaveStatePlus!
The team break down the Switch 2 reveal and just how big it may or may not be. We also dig into Xbox and the new trajectory, the state of PlayStation 1st party and the industry overall. There's plenty to discuss in this lengthy show, so jump in!
If you enjoy the content XboxEra provides, consider supporting us directly on Patreon. With tonnes of exclusive content, perks and lovely merch, there's never been a better time to support independent games coverage.
