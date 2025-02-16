Episode 247 | "That is BRAND NEW information!" feat. Parris Lily

What a week! Xbox kicked off 2025 with one hell of a bang, and Jon, Nick, Jesse and special guest Parris Lily are here to break it all down in the XboxEra Podcast Episode 247! We chat with Parris as to how he got started in the industry, and how his work with Danny Peña and the folks at Gamertag Radio and KindaFunny changed his life. They interviewed Xbox Boss Phil Spencer this week, and there was plenty of interesting tidbits to enjoy. You can watch the full interview with Phil here. Xbox held their now traditional Developer_Direct this week, and it was quite the show! We witnessed the return of Team Ninja and PlatinumGames with the announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4! Then they went a step further and shadow-dropped Ninja Gaiden 2: Black for us all to play. We got deep, gameplay filled looks at South of Midnight, as dived into Hazel's magical world. Expedition 33 looked bloody amazing, and fans of Turn-Based RPGs are sure to be well served by this one. Lastly, DOOM: The Dark Ages wrapped the show with a thrilling look at the next iteration in the venerable franchise. Check out our preview if you want to know a little more. Even better, everything bar Ninja Gaiden 4 is releasing before Summer, begging the question - what the hell are Xbox giving us come that wonderful June showcase?! If you've regularly enjoyed our content, please consider supporting XboxEra on Patreon. Your support means more reviews, previews and exclusive shows - just for you.