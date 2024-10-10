Powered by RND
True Crime
The Victim's Shoes

Lexi and Jessa
The details surrounding the JonBenet Ramsey murder have always been murky. It is not only one of the most well known murder cases, but also one of the most misc...
  • The Victim's Shoes- Episode 3
    Lexi and Jessa continue to discuss the evidence of this case and debunk common misconceptions. You will get to listen to never-before-heard, previously recorded audio clips of their grandpa, investigator Lou Smit, explaining the evidence of the case. COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: The audio clips used in this podcast are courtesy of and used with the express permission of the Lou Smit Archive.
    48:11
  • The Victim's Shoes- Episode 2
    Lexi and Jessa play the game Myth vs Fact and address the misconceptions about some of the evidence of the case. You will get to listen to never-before-heard previously recorded audio clips of their grandpa, investigator Lou Smit, explaining the evidence of the case. COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: The audio clips used in this podcast are courtesy of and used with the express permission of the Lou Smit Archive.
    30:47
  • The Victim's Shoes - Episode 1
    Jessa talks about who we are and our connection to the JonBenet Ramsey case. Lexi explains exactly what happened on the days leading up to, the day of and the days following the murder.
    16:31

The details surrounding the JonBenet Ramsey murder have always been murky. It is not only one of the most well known murder cases, but also one of the most misconstrued. As detective Lou Smit's granddaughters, we have come to learn so much about this case, and, in our minds, it's clear that this murder was committed by an intruder. Follow along with us as we break down the evidence and go over the top suspects.
