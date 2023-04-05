Silicon Valley. If this place were a country, it'd be the wealthiest on Earth. It's a place full of disruptors. But that's an edge that cuts both ways…
The Valley - Episode 8
Cam’s fate is finally revealed. Alone, with no idea where she is or if anyone is coming to help her, Cam must figure out a way to survive… or risk joining her parents as another victim of Silicon Valley’s dark side.
The Valley is a production of Frequency Machine and Arlan Was Here Productions
Written and directed by Caleb Aldrich
Created by Arlan Hamilton and Brook Sitgraves Turner
Starring the voices of…
Taylor Kalupa as Sadie
Dana Gourrier as Nellie
Keri Blunt as Alicia
Matthew Cohen as Kyler
Jonah Weston as Dwayne
Andrew James as Jett
And Mikki Hernandez as Cam
Also featuring Burl Moseley as our announcer
Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios
Editing and Sound Design by Julian Kwasneski
Original Score by Anna Eichenauer
Featuring the song “In This Rough” written and performed by TWWO
Executive produced by Arlan Hamilton for Arlan Was Here Productions
Executive produced by Stacey Book, Dominique Ferrari, and Avi Glijansky for Frequency Machine.
Associate producer Dianne Cherrez
For more information on The Valley and all of our original audio shows, please visit FrequencyMachine.com.
5/18/2023
15:17
The Valley - Episode 7
Cam thought she appeased her blackmailer by leaking footage of Alicia bad-mouthing Nellie and Kyler Nelson. But it wasn't enough. Now, Cam's made an enemy - and when Sadie shows up at her apartment demanding answers, she’ll find out just how much she stands to lose.
The Valley is a production of Frequency Machine and Arlan Was Here Productions
Written and directed by Caleb Aldrich
Created by Arlan Hamilton and Brook Sitgraves Turner
Starring the voices of…
Taylor Kalupa as Sadie
Dana Gourrier as Nellie
Keri Blunt as Alicia
Matthew Cohen as Kyler
Jonah Weston as Dwayne
Andrew James as Jett
And Mikki Hernandez as Cam
Also featuring Burl Moseley as our announcer
Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios
Editing and Sound Design by Julian Kwasneski
Original Score by Anna Eichenauer
Featuring the song “In This Rough” written and performed by TWWO
Executive produced by Arlan Hamilton for Arlan Was Here Productions
Executive produced by Stacey Book, Dominique Ferrari, and Avi Glijansky for Frequency Machine.
Associate producer Dianne Cherrez
For more information on The Valley and all of our original audio shows, please visit FrequencyMachine.com.
5/16/2023
15:04
The Valley - Episode 6
Blackmailed by a mysterious caller, Cam must finish what she started when she threatened to expose Alicia - or risk Sadie discovering the truth she’s been hiding. The only problem is taking down Alicia will hurt Sadie too. Can Cam find a way to meet the Mysterious Caller’s demands, and keep her secrets safe all without hurting the woman she’s growing to care for?
The Valley is a production of Frequency Machine and Arlan Was Here Productions
Written and directed by Caleb Aldrich
Created by Arlan Hamilton and Brook Sitgraves Turner
Starring the voices of…
Taylor Kalupa as Sadie
Dana Gourrier as Nellie
Keri Blunt as Alicia
Matthew Cohen as Kyler
Jonah Weston as Dwayne
Andrew James as Jett
And Mikki Hernandez as Cam
Also featuring Burl Moseley as our announcer
Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios
Editing and Sound Design by Julian Kwasneski
Original Score by Anna Eichenauer
Featuring the song “In This Rough” written and performed by TWWO
Executive produced by Arlan Hamilton for Arlan Was Here Productions
Executive produced by Stacey Book, Dominique Ferrari, and Avi Glijansky for Frequency Machine.
Associate producer Dianne Cherrez
For more information on The Valley and all of our original audio shows, please visit FrequencyMachine.com.
5/11/2023
11:42
The Valley - Episode 5
Cam has worked hard to make sure no one in Silicon Valley knows who she really is. But when a mysterious - and unidentifiable - caller threatens to expose her, she has no choice but to agree to a meeting. Is this the end of the line? Or can the fast talking and quick thinking that have gotten her this far carry the day one more time?
The Valley is a production of Frequency Machine and Arlan Was Here Prouductions
Runner - a startup CEO’s best friend. Until we can clone you, visit HireRunner.co to get the support you need, when you need it, with just a few clicks.
Written and directed by Caleb Aldrich
Created by Arlan Hamilton and Brook Sitgraves Turner
Starring the voices of…
Taylor Kalupa as Sadie
Dana Gourrier as Nellie
Keri Blunt as Alicia
Matthew Cohen as Kyler
Jonah Weston as Dwayne
Andrew James as Jett
And Mikki Hernandez as Cam
Also featuring Burl Moseley as our announcer
Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios
Editing and Sound Design by Julian Kwasneski
Original Score by Anna Eichenauer
Featuring the song “In This Rough” written and performed by TWWO
Executive produced by Arlan Hamilton for Arlan Was Here Productions
Executive produced by Stacey Book, Dominique Ferrari, and Avi Glijansky for Frequency Machine.
Associate producer Dianne Cherrez
For more information on The Valley and all of our original audio shows, please visit FrequencyMachine.com.
5/9/2023
15:07
The Valley - Episode 4
Cam’s manipulation of Alicia gets her one step closer to Nellie Nelson’s inner circle… but it also makes Alicia suspicious. Meanwhile, Sadie struggles with the revelation that her father was poisoned - and the threatening voicemail that points to a suspect she never would have suspected.
The Valley is a production of Frequency Machine and Arlan Was Here Productions
Written and directed by Caleb Aldrich
Created by Arlan Hamilton and Brook Sitgraves Turner
Starring the voices of…
Taylor Kalupa as Sadie
Dana Gourrier as Nellie
Keri Blunt as Alicia
Matthew Cohen as Kyler
Jonah Weston as Dwayne
Andrew James as Jett
And Mikki Hernandez as Cam
Also featuring Burl Moseley as our announcer
Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios
Editing and Sound Design by Julian Kwasneski
Original Score by Anna Eichenauer
Featuring the song “In This Rough” written and performed by TWWO
Executive produced by Arlan Hamilton for Arlan Was Here Productions
Executive produced by Stacey Book, Dominique Ferrari, and Avi Glijansky for Frequency Machine.
Associate producer Dianne Cherrez
For more information on The Valley and all of our original audio shows, please visit FrequencyMachine.com.
Set in the cutthroat world of tech, The Valley gives you a prime time soap-style blast of drama, ambition, twists, and revenge twice a week.
Cam, a hacker with a shadowy past, has come here to teach the most powerful people in the Valley a lesson. In a world full of high risk and high reward, revenge is a feature… not a bug.