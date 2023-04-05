The Valley - Episode 5

Cam has worked hard to make sure no one in Silicon Valley knows who she really is. But when a mysterious - and unidentifiable - caller threatens to expose her, she has no choice but to agree to a meeting. Is this the end of the line? Or can the fast talking and quick thinking that have gotten her this far carry the day one more time? ---- The Valley is a production of Frequency Machine and Arlan Was Here Prouductions Written and directed by Caleb Aldrich Created by Arlan Hamilton and Brook Sitgraves Turner Starring the voices of… Taylor Kalupa as Sadie Dana Gourrier as Nellie Keri Blunt as Alicia Matthew Cohen as Kyler Jonah Weston as Dwayne Andrew James as Jett And Mikki Hernandez as Cam Also featuring Burl Moseley as our announcer ~ Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios Editing and Sound Design by Julian Kwasneski Original Score by Anna Eichenauer Featuring the song "In This Rough" written and performed by TWWO Recorded by Tim Moore at York Studios Executive produced by Arlan Hamilton for Arlan Was Here Productions Executive produced by Stacey Book, Dominique Ferrari, and Avi Glijansky for Frequency Machine. Associate producer Dianne Cherrez ~ For more information on The Valley and all of our original audio shows, please visit FrequencyMachine.com.