The SPIRAL UP Podcast with LaChelle Wieme

Ep. 69 - Manifest Your Next Breakthrough: How the Law of Cause and Effect Unlocks Your Success
Welcome to the Spiral Up Podcast, where we explore the intersection of faith, strategy, and personal growth. I'm your host, Dr. LaChelle Wieme, and I'm passionate about helping you create a life and business you love. Today, we're diving into the fascinating world of the law of cause and effect, a universal principle that governs everything in our lives.Key Points:Understanding the Law of Cause and Effect: This law simply states that every action has a consequence. Our thoughts, beliefs, and actions contribute to the outcomes we experience. We'll explore practical law of cause and effect examples to illustrate this principle.Beyond Actions: We'll discuss why focusing on our thoughts and beliefs is crucial, and how these inner forces shape our reality and attract experiences into our lives.The Power of Choice: Discover how to harness your power of choice to align your thoughts, beliefs, and actions with your desired outcomes and manifest the life you desire.Law of Cause and Effect Manifestation: Learn practical techniques to apply the law of cause and effect to manifest your dreams and achieve your goals.The law of cause and effect is a powerful tool for personal and professional growth. By understanding and applying this principle, we can take control of our lives and create the success we desire. Tune in to discover how to cultivate a success-oriented mindset and manifest your dreams.
21:07
Ep. 68 - How Your Friends May Be Blocking Your Manifesting
In this episode of the Spiral Up Podcast, we're exploring the power of who is in your circle. This isn't just about who you surround yourself with, but why it matters so profoundly.We often hear that "you are who you surround yourself with," and the truth is, our inner circle influence is more significant than we might realize. The quality of relationships we cultivate directly impacts our personal growth and success.In this episode, we'll explore:The Metaphysics of Connection: Discover how your energy interacts with the energy of those around you, and how this impacts your success. We'll discuss the energy dynamics in relationships and how they shape our reality.The Law of Vibration: Learn how like attracts like, and how to align yourself with the frequency of your dreams. We'll explore how the law of attraction in relationships can help you manifest the connections you desire.The Crab Mentality: Understand how to avoid those who would pull you down, and how to cultivate a supportive network that empowers you to rise. We'll discuss the dangers of negative influences and how to identify and overcome them.Get ready to be inspired to take a closer look at your relationships and make conscious choices about who you allow into your inner circle. It's time to surround yourself with those who uplift and empower you on your journey to greatness! Remember, the importance of choosing your circle cannot be overstated. By cultivating positive peer groups and supportive relationships, you pave the way for personal and professional success.
20:54
Ep. 67 - Time to Take Action & Manifest Your Vision
Have you ever wondered why your dreams haven't manifested yet?You've got the vision board, the positive affirmations, and the unwavering belief, but something's still missing. In this episode, I'm revealing the often-overlooked key to unlocking your desires: inspired, aligned action.I'll guide you on how to:Tap into divine guidance for strategic action. Discover how to move beyond logic and align your actions with a higher power.Maintain momentum and avoid distractions. Learn how to focus your energy like a laser and cut through the noise.Create a realistic execution timeline. Uncover the power of setting intentions and breaking down your goals into manageable steps.Join me as we explore the power of inspired action to bring your dreams to life. It's time to step into your power and co-create the future you deserve!
30:48
Ep. 66 - How to Manifest Your Best Year Yet
Welcome back to the Spiral Up Podcast! It's a new year, and I'm excited to help you make it your best one yet. In this episode, I'm talking about the importance of focusing on what you want and how your thoughts and feelings can actually manifest your reality.Here are a few key takeaways:Discover the science behind manifestation and how it connects to scripture.Learn how your thoughts and feelings create a vibrational pull that attracts similar energies.Find out how to retrain your brain to focus on abundance and opportunity.If you're ready to ditch the negativity and step into a life of purpose and abundance, this episode is for you!
33:34
Episode 65 - The Science Behind Vision Boards & Why You Need One!
Ready to step into the life you've always dreamed of? In this episode, I'm sharing my secrets to harnessing the power of vision boards to manifest your desires. We'll explore the science and scripture behind this incredible tool and how it can help you create massive momentum in your business and personal life.Here's what you can expect:✔️ Uncover the biblical connection between vision and manifestation.✔️ Learn how your brain plays a key role in creating your reality.✔️ Discover the importance of using images to evoke powerful emotions.Join me as we dive into the world of vision boards and unlock your potential to live a life by design.
