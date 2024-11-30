Dylan is joined by Curt Geier from Working Class Bowhunter to talk about the stigma behind what it means to be a working class bowhunter. They also discuss some issues that the hunting community blows way out of proportion and some things they don’t take serious enough! You’re definitely going to laugh, but you also might hear some things of value!
Shop & Save at www.mtnops.com - CODE: TYPICAL
--------
1:29:46
Ep. 5: Cook Wild - Chorizo
Dylan is joined by Chef Mike Castaneda from The Food Network to teach you how to take your ground venison to the next level by making...CHORIZO!
Chorizo:
1 lb venison
1 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/2 t oregano
1/2 t thyme
1 tbsp garlic
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp chile powder
2 tbsp paprika
3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
--------
18:46
Ep. 4: Conservation Spotlight
Dylan is joined by Justin Spring, Executive Director of The Pope & Young Club, for a monthly look at what’s going on in the world of conservation. The two take a deep dive into the world of Pope & Young and discuss the topics of current bowhunting conservation.
#typical #sportsman #popeandyoung #conservation #outdoors #wildlife #wildgame #convention #recordbook #fightthegoodfight #preservepromoteprotect #bigbuck #bowhunting #archery
--------
1:08:52
Ep. 3: Dream Hunts & The NFL
Dylan is joined by Trent Murphy, retired Defensive End for the Buffalo Bills. Trent began hunting out of necessity: when a team dietitian said he needed to start consuming wild game, he went out and started his pursuit. Now retired, Trent has the time and ability to go on some once-in-a-lifetime dream hunts, and he’s making them count! Trent shares about the incredible 2024 year he has had, and some of his upcoming dream hunts he looks forward to marking off!
#typicalsportsman #nfl #trentmurphy #hunting #wildgame #health #conservation #performance #bigbuck #grizzly #bigbear #outdoors #sportsman
--------
59:46
Ep. 2: The Prime Form, RVX+, & Broadheads
Dylan is joined by Brian Anderson from Prime/G5 to talk about the HIGHLY anticipated 2025 Form! Introducing the Prime Form has been a DECADE in the works, and it’s finally here. The highly regarded RVX has also been updated and redone with the RVX+. Along with the new bows, the two do a deep dive into the topic of broad-heads: what they like, what they don’t like, and everything in between.