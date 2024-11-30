Ep. 2: The Prime Form, RVX+, & Broadheads

Dylan is joined by Brian Anderson from Prime/G5 to talk about the HIGHLY anticipated 2025 Form! Introducing the Prime Form has been a DECADE in the works, and it’s finally here. The highly regarded RVX has also been updated and redone with the RVX+. Along with the new bows, the two do a deep dive into the topic of broad-heads: what they like, what they don’t like, and everything in between.