The True Detective: Night Country Podcast

Part 6 | Emerging Light featuring Showrunner Issa Lopez, Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and "The Justice Ladies"

At last, we learn the truth about Annie K's death and the fate of the Tsalal scientists. Showrunner Issa López and Executive Producer Mari Jo Winkler link the jaw-dropping ending to a harsh reality that indigenous communities face. Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis share how they reacted to how the show's narratives close, and "The Justice Ladies" explain why awareness is crucial for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Bringing our series to a close, Charlene Apok and documentary filmmaker Mary Katzke highlight how Alaskan communities are advocating for change amidst increasing violence, and Host Alice Qannik Glenn reminds us that despite the darkness, light and hope abound.