The True Detective: Night Country Podcast

Part 6 | Emerging Light featuring Showrunner Issa Lopez, Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and "The Justice Ladies"
At last, we learn the truth about Annie K's death and the fate of the Tsalal scientists. Showrunner Issa López and Executive Producer Mari Jo Winkler link the jaw-dropping ending to a harsh reality that indigenous communities face. Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis share how they reacted to how the show's narratives close, and "The Justice Ladies" explain why awareness is crucial for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Bringing our series to a close, Charlene Apok and documentary filmmaker Mary Katzke highlight how Alaskan communities are advocating for change amidst increasing violence, and Host Alice Qannik Glenn reminds us that despite the darkness, light and hope abound.
--------
34:44
Part 5 | Protests and Corruption with Showrunner Issa López, featuring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis
The conflict in Ennis intensifies. Showrunner Issa López explores the ties between the Tsalal Research Lab, the mine, and the complex web of corruption involving law enforcement. Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis offer a deeper insight into their characters’ evolving mental and emotional states as the series approaches its climax. And we interview Anchorage Daily News journalist Kyle Hopkins and former Alaska State Trooper Anne Sear who highlight the real personal and societal battles for justice in Alaska.
--------
31:19
Part 4 | The Longest Night with Showrunner Issa López, Kali Reis, Jodie Foster and More
The supernatural, personal demons, and stark realities converge on a bleak Christmas Eve. Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro navigate a landscape marred by tragedy. As Navarro grapples with a devastating loss, Danvers confronts her inner darkness, triggered by a haunting reminder of her past. In this episode, we hear from Showrunner Issa López and other series creatives on how they brought the themes darkness to life, as well as from indigenous spiritual storytellers who add more dimension to the True Detective: Night Country narrative.
--------
34:41
Part 3 | Heritage and Community with Showrunner Issa López and Isabella Star LaBlanc
We delve into Ennis’s indigenous community and learn more about Annie K while learning about the struggle to preserve native traditions against the backdrop of a polluting mine. Issa López discusses portraying the community’s emotional and societal challenges. Isabella Star LaBlanc shares insights on her character (Leah Danvers) and the complex identity journey she’s facing. Jenna Kunze and Roberta Tuurraq Glenn Borade draw attention to ‘True Detective: Night Country’s’ parallels with the realities of Alaskan Natives, fostering a deeper understanding of their connection with the environment.
--------
32:15
Part 2 | Ennis’s True Detectives, featuring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis
As True Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) delve deeper into the mystery of the frozen Tsalal Station researchers, we hear from the show’s stars on what it was like to bring these complex characters to life. Foster and Reis reveal some of their characters’ backstories and the personal choices they made in embodying these characters. Additionally, we gain insights from a real indigenous Alaskan Trooper who was a source of inspiration to provide a realistic perspective on investigating crimes in the Arctic.
The True Detective: Night Country Podcast dives deep into the world of Ennis, Alaska and our True Detectives Liz Danvers (played by Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (played by Kali Reis) to explore the mysterious Tsalal scientists disappearances and cold case connection that unravel during The Long Night. Join our host Alice Qannik Glenn, a member of an indigenous Alaskan community and activist, who will spotlight a range of voices from the series creators and crew to understand the “why” and “how” behind this season, its narrative and characters.
