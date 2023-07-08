Episode 47, Open Justice

This week, while we all wait for the jury verdict, Caroline and Liz speak with Mike Dodd, a former reporter and long-time legal advisor for the Press Association. "If the public don't know what's going on in the courts, they've got no idea whether justice is actually being administered or whether the system is working." Follow The Trial of Lucy Letby on Twitter @LucyLetbyTrial