Episode 51, The Verdict
Today nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering and attempting to murder babies in her care. Caroline and Liz go over the verdicts and give you all the details from the steps of Manchester Crown Court.
8/18/2023
41:55
Episode 50, Crisis, Comedy and Court Reporting
This week, while we all wait for the jury verdict, Caroline and Liz speak with Tristan Kirk, the courts correspondent for the Evening Standard in London.
8/14/2023
21:21
Episode 49, More of our best guests
As we continue to wait for the jury to reach their verdicts, Caroline and Liz have pulled together more of their favourite moments from their guest interviews.
8/7/2023
20:37
Episode 48, Some of our best guests
This week, while we all wait for the jury verdict, Caroline and Liz have put together some of their favourite moments of their guest interviews.
7/31/2023
21:49
Episode 47, Open Justice
This week, while we all wait for the jury verdict, Caroline and Liz speak with Mike Dodd, a former reporter and long-time legal advisor for the Press Association.
"If the public don't know what's going on in the courts, they've got no idea whether justice is actually being administered or whether the system is working."
