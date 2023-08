About The Trial of Lucy Letby

In The Trial of Lucy Letby, Liz Hull and Caroline Cheetham go over details from the trial that has grabbed the attention of people all over the world. Every week, we'll hear the details the jury has heard in the case against Lucy Letby, the nurse who is accused of the murder of 7 babies and the attempted murder of 10 more in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. She denies all the charges.