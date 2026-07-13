Hey Lit Ladies and Lads (but especially ladies for this one!) Today's episode is episode three of a new show featuring both Jen Big Nasty and Lenore. Episodes of Half The Sky won't typically go up on the Workers' Lit feed, but we figured, why not give you a sample?

Half the Sky is an attempt to provide a perspective often lacking from the podcast space: that of women (and women-adjacent folks). If and when those voices are present, they are quite often offset by their dude counterparts. And so (at least on the mic) HTS is a bro-free zone.

Our hosts on this very special audio journey (in addition to Lenore and Jen) are Rae of ProlesPod, Luna Oi!, and Revolutionary Th0t.

Episode three is a thoughtful yet approachable conversation about beauty standards. What does it look like to be objectified? Are there times that objectification can be leveraged beneficially? How do each of the hosts, with their very separate and unique experiences, view their relationship to what they were taught or socialized as children? Is Toe-Man good? Bad? Is advocating for Toe-Man liberalism? All of these questions and more are answered within...

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/half-the-sky-podcast/id6786116578

Find the girlies elsewhere

On socials: Instagram.com/HalftheSkyPod

(More are coming, we swear!)

Lenore and Jen Big Nasty on Workers’ Lit: Patreon.com/WorkersLit

Rae on ProlesPod: Patreon.com/ProlesPod

Luna Oi YT: Youtube.com/LunaOi

Revolutionary Th0t YT: Youtube.com/@revolutionaryth0t

Jen Big Nasty on How the Red Was Won: Patreon.com/HowtheRedWasWon