Let's get into some THEORY (don't worry, we make it fun)!
Lenore, Jacob, and Jen are discussing the revolutionary Vladimir Lenin's famous 1916 text, "Imperialism, The Highest Stage of Capitalism." Despite being more than 100 years old, this book feels deeply relevant in 2026...terrifyingly so.
We talk about the life of Lenin, leader of the Bolsheviks, before going through the book chapter by chapter, showing how capitalism creates monopoly which chases after greater profits that eventually leads to imperialism and war. It's intense stuff, but it brings great clarity to the world we live in.
The entire book is available here:
https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/imp-hsc/
The USSR is a complex and divisive topic. If you're interested in a primer on Soviet history, check out this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fb5grDNww6U
Support us on Patreon!
https://patreon.com/workerslit
Check out "Half The Sky!"
https://podcasts.apple.com/ro/podcast/half-the-sky-podcast/id6786116578