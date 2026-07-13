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Workers' Lit

Workers' Lit
ArtsBooks
Workers' Lit
Latest episode

195 episodes

  • Workers' Lit

    Use of Weapons by Iain M. Banks

    07/13/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    Pull up a chair listeners, and heed the tale of a man named Zakalwe…
    This month’s listener-chosen episode is “Use of Weapons” by Iain M. Banks, a 1990 sci-fi novel and one of the most famous entries in “The Culture” series.
    Imagine an alien civilization so advanced that they spend all their time trying to help other species develop. Now imagine they have to recruit a mercenary to help them with extremely sticky situations. Now imagine that mercenary is the most obnoxiously try-hard faux cool jerk with deep-seated trauma surrounding cuck chairs.
    Imagine that and you’ve got this book.
    Want to suggest and help pick out future episode topics? Want access to weekly bonus content? Check out our Patreon!
    https://patreon.com/workerslit
  • Workers' Lit

    Bonus Episode! "On Practice," ft. Rae of ProlesPod

    07/10/2026 | 55 mins.
    We are joined once again by Rae of the phenomenal ProlesPod, this time to discuss a deeply influential work of philosophy: Mao Zedong's 1937 essay, "On Practice."
    Perhaps one day we'll do our big Mao deep dive episode. This isn't that. Instead, this is a close look at a particular aspect of practical theory for changing the world...and regardless of your take on what came after, it cannot be denied the Chinese Communists were pretty damn effective at that whole, "changing the world thing."
    You can read or listen to the essay here:
    https://www.marxists.org/reference/archive/mao/selected-works/volume-1/mswv1_16.htm
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86RIzuWVsYA
    Go check out ProlesPod! It's a podcast about history, politics, and culture...without the liberalism.
    https://prolespod.libsyn.com/
    Go check out Half The Sky, Rae and Lenore's other podcast for communist women (and women adjacent).
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/half-the-sky-podcast/id6786116578
    And finally, make sure you support us on Patreon!
    https://patreon.com/workerslit
  • Workers' Lit

    Imperialism, The Highest Stage of Capitalism by Vladimir Lenin

    07/06/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Let's get into some THEORY (don't worry, we make it fun)!
    Lenore, Jacob, and Jen are discussing the revolutionary Vladimir Lenin's famous 1916 text, "Imperialism, The Highest Stage of Capitalism." Despite being more than 100 years old, this book feels deeply relevant in 2026...terrifyingly so.
    We talk about the life of Lenin, leader of the Bolsheviks, before going through the book chapter by chapter, showing how capitalism creates monopoly which chases after greater profits that eventually leads to imperialism and war. It's intense stuff, but it brings great clarity to the world we live in.
    The entire book is available here:
    https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/imp-hsc/
    The USSR is a complex and divisive topic. If you're interested in a primer on Soviet history, check out this video:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fb5grDNww6U
    Support us on Patreon!
    https://patreon.com/workerslit
    Check out "Half The Sky!"
    https://podcasts.apple.com/ro/podcast/half-the-sky-podcast/id6786116578
  • Workers' Lit

    Did I Shave My Legs For This? [Half The Sky Promo Episode]

    07/01/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Hey Lit Ladies and Lads (but especially ladies for this one!) Today's episode is episode three of a new show featuring both Jen Big Nasty and Lenore. Episodes of Half The Sky won't typically go up on the Workers' Lit feed, but we figured, why not give you a sample?
    Half the Sky is an attempt to provide a perspective often lacking from the podcast space: that of women (and women-adjacent folks). If and when those voices are present, they are quite often offset by their dude counterparts. And so (at least on the mic) HTS is a bro-free zone.
    Our hosts on this very special audio journey (in addition to Lenore and Jen) are Rae of ProlesPod, Luna Oi!, and Revolutionary Th0t.
    Episode three is a thoughtful yet approachable conversation about beauty standards. What does it look like to be objectified? Are there times that objectification can be leveraged beneficially? How do each of the hosts, with their very separate and unique experiences, view their relationship to what they were taught or socialized as children? Is Toe-Man good? Bad? Is advocating for Toe-Man liberalism? All of these questions and more are answered within...
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/half-the-sky-podcast/id6786116578
    Find the girlies elsewhere
    On socials: Instagram.com/HalftheSkyPod
    (More are coming, we swear!)
    Lenore and Jen Big Nasty on Workers’ Lit: Patreon.com/WorkersLit
    Rae on ProlesPod: Patreon.com/ProlesPod
    Luna Oi YT: Youtube.com/LunaOi
    Revolutionary Th0t YT: Youtube.com/@revolutionaryth0t
    Jen Big Nasty on How the Red Was Won: Patreon.com/HowtheRedWasWon
  • Workers' Lit

    Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin

    06/29/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    We've had queer joy, it's time for some queer suffering.
    Jacob and Lenore dive into the life of one of the greatest to ever do it, the legendary James Baldwin. A pioneer, artist, and leader for Black liberation and Gay liberation alike, Baldwin is among the finest of all American writers and public intellectuals.
    First, we cover his life story, and incredible legacy. Then, we discuss his subversive and beautiful 1956 novel, "Giovanni's Room."
    What conditions create internalized homophobia, and where does it lead? How does one live as themselves in a world designed to destroy them? What protocol is necessary to handle a thicc baddie in jeans? All will be discussed.
    We need you to keep this show going! Please go support us on Patreon.
    www.patreon.com/workerslit
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About Workers' Lit
Your favorite podcast about literature for hot, cool, gay, and/or working class people. Hosted by Aysha, Lenore, Jacob, and Jen. New episodes on Mondays. Patreon: Patreon.com/workerslit Contact us at workerslit@gmail.com.
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