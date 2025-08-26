The Sideload: A 9to5Google Podcast

Introducing The Sideload, a new podcast from 9to5Google! Each week, Will Sattelberg sits down with a rotating panel of guests to host a chill, low-key conversation about Android and the world of technology at large. This week, 9to5Google's own Ben Schoon joins the very first episode to break down Made By Google 2025 moment by moment. From Jimmy Fallon's awkward Tensor moment to some surprisingly impressive demos, join Ben and Will as they figure out whether Google's new event format was a success, failure, or something in between.
Timestamps
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:42 - Initial Made By Google impressions
00:10:35 - Full review of the event
00:57:22 - Final thoughts on Made By Google
01:01:05 - Wrap-up
Hosts
Will Sattelberg
Ben Schoon
