The Sideload: A 9to5Google Podcast
The Sideload: A 9to5Google Podcast

9to5Mac
Technology
The Sideload: A 9to5Google Podcast
    Introducing The Sideload, a new podcast from 9to5Google! Each week, Will Sattelberg sits down with a rotating panel of guests to host a chill, low-key conversation about Android and the world of technology at large. This week, 9to5Google's own Ben Schoon joins the very first episode to break down Made By Google 2025 moment by moment. From Jimmy Fallon's awkward Tensor moment to some surprisingly impressive demos, join Ben and Will as they figure out whether Google's new event format was a success, failure, or something in between. Subscribe YouTube Podcasts Pocket Casts Spotify Apple Podcasts https://youtu.be/bIHGqbndhTY Timestamps 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:42 - Initial Made By Google impressions 00:10:35 - Full review of the event 00:57:22 - Final thoughts on Made By Google 01:01:05 - Wrap-up Hosts Will Sattelberg Ben Schoon Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts Pixelated 9to5Mac Happy Hour Electrek Space Explored Feedback? Drop us a line at [email protected], leave a comment on the post, or reach out to our producer.
About The Sideload: A 9to5Google Podcast

Google news, Pixel, Android, Home, Chrome OS, more
Technology

