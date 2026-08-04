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714 episodes
- Vince talks Belz into being excited about the decision. Sanjay wants him to play the kids. Cavan seems to have hit a bright patch. MLS gets a new commissioner who understands books. Gio to Strasbourg.
Skip the ads! Subscribe to Scuffed on Patreon and get all episodes ad-free, plus bonus episodes. Patrons at $5 a month or more also get access to Clip Notes, a video of key moments on the field we discuss on the show: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
Check out our store, where you can get Scuffed hats and sweatshirts and other stuff: scuffedpodcast.com/store
Also, check out Boots on the Ground, our USWNT-focused spinoff podcast headed up by Tara and Vince. They are cooking over there, you can listen here: https://boots-on-the-ground.simplecast.com
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- The 17-year-old discusses his rise, soccer in his Staten Island home, playing for Michael Bradley, his national team future and more.
Skip the ads! Subscribe to Scuffed on Patreon and get all episodes ad-free, plus bonus episodes. Patrons at $5 a month or more also get access to Clip Notes, a video of key moments on the field we discuss on the show: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
Check out our store, where you can get Scuffed hats and sweatshirts and other stuff: scuffedpodcast.com/store
Also, check out Boots on the Ground, our USWNT-focused spinoff podcast headed up by Tara and Vince. They are cooking over there, you can listen here: https://boots-on-the-ground.simplecast.com
And check out our MERCH, baby. We have better stuff than you might think: https://www.scuffedpodcast.com/store
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The 17-year-old discusses his rise to MLS regular, soccer in his Staten Island home, playing for Michael Bradley, his national team future and more.
Skip the ads! Subscribe to Scuffed on Patreon and get all episodes ad-free, plus bonus episodes. Patrons at $5 a month or more also get access to Clip Notes, a video of key moments on the field we discuss on the show: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
Check out our store, where you can get Scuffed hats and sweatshirts and other stuff: scuffedpodcast.com/store
Also, check out Boots on the Ground, our USWNT-focused spinoff podcast headed up by Tara and Vince. They are cooking over there, you can listen here: https://boots-on-the-ground.simplecast.com
And check out our MERCH, baby. We have better stuff than you might think: https://www.scuffedpodcast.com/store
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- He was head coach at West Virginia University for 14 seasons, coached the Philadelphia Union II from its 2022 debut in MLS Next Pro through 2024, coached the U18 USMNT for a year, his son is a legitimate prospect who was signed by Philly, and now LeBlanc’s navigating Brooklyn FC through its expansion season in USL. He talked about his impressions from the World Cup, Spain’s dominance AGAINST the ball, only having 13 players on his USL roster days ahead of the season, and lots more, including the Sullivan family, American soccer coaching education, Wyscout and Fotmob.
Skip the ads! Subscribe to Scuffed on Patreon and get all episodes ad-free, plus bonus episodes. Patrons at $5 a month or more also get access to Clip Notes, a video of key moments on the field we discuss on the show: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
Check out our store, where you can get Scuffed hats and sweatshirts and other stuff: scuffedpodcast.com/store
Also, check out Boots on the Ground, our USWNT-focused spinoff podcast headed up by Tara and Vince. They are cooking over there, you can listen here: https://boots-on-the-ground.simplecast.com
And check out our MERCH, baby. We have better stuff than you might think: https://www.scuffedpodcast.com/store
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Vince, Sanjay and Marcus Chairez start off with the Union v Red Bull match, and work through a lot of the boxes the USMNT needs to check over the next four years. You know how it is. Let's get started now.
Skip the ads! Subscribe to Scuffed on Patreon and get all episodes ad-free, plus bonus episodes. Patrons at $5 a month or more also get access to Clip Notes, a video of key moments on the field we discuss on the show: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
Check out our store, where you can get Scuffed hats and sweatshirts and other stuff: scuffedpodcast.com/store
Also, check out Boots on the Ground, our USWNT-focused spinoff podcast headed up by Tara and Vince. They are cooking over there, you can listen here: https://boots-on-the-ground.simplecast.com
And check out our MERCH, baby. We have better stuff than you might think: https://www.scuffedpodcast.com/store
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Scuffed | USMNT, World Cup, Yanks Abroad, futbol in America
An in-depth show about the U.S. men's national soccer team, the players who could one day make it better, and American soccer in general.Podcast website
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