He was head coach at West Virginia University for 14 seasons, coached the Philadelphia Union II from its 2022 debut in MLS Next Pro through 2024, coached the U18 USMNT for a year, his son is a legitimate prospect who was signed by Philly, and now LeBlanc’s navigating Brooklyn FC through its expansion season in USL. He talked about his impressions from the World Cup, Spain’s dominance AGAINST the ball, only having 13 players on his USL roster days ahead of the season, and lots more, including the Sullivan family, American soccer coaching education, Wyscout and Fotmob.



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