Adam Belz and Greg Velasquez
An in-depth show about the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams, the players who could one day make it better, and American soccer in general. More
  • #399: Joe Scally joins the pod
    Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach and USMNT defender, sits down with Sanjay Sujanthakumar in Las Vegas for a quick chat. Ahead of Scally's likely start versus Canada tonight, they covered Berhalter's return, the locker room dynamics of taking over a starting job from a seasoned vet at Gladbach, going blonde with Gio, the "complicated tactics" quotes, the road forward for the NT now, and much more. ----Scuffed is an ad-free podcast. Support that and get exclusive episodes once a week, plus access to the Discord and live call-in shows, by signing up for our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
    6/18/2023
    17:11
  • #398: USA v Mexico recap, plus the Berhalter grenade
    Greg and Belz recap the beautiful action from Las Vegas, and also react to the bombshell report from Paul Tenorio that Berhalter will be reinstated as USMNT coach.----Scuffed is an ad-free podcast. Support that and get exclusive episodes once a week, plus access to the Discord and live call-in shows, by signing up for our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
    6/16/2023
    1:11:18
  • #397: Luca de la Torre joins the pod
    Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo and USMNT midfielder, sits down with Sanjay Sujanthakumar at the team hotel in Vegas. They cover his comfort in a double pivot, what he's learned as an inside winger in La Liga, how he really feels about pro/rel, his dad finally trying to teach him how to speak Spanish as an adult, and much more.----Sign up for our Patreon and get at least one exclusive episode a week, plus access to the Discord server and a few other things: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
    6/15/2023
    24:44
  • #396: WoSo W-Day — Ertz concerns, Wash-LA report, Shaw balling
    Tara, Vince and Belz talk at some length about Julie Ertz's tepid recent performances, the numbers, and some of the other options. It's all academic of course bc Ertz is a lock for New Zealand, but still worth discussing. Then a full rundown of the performers in the Washington-LA game, Morgan goes to a Taylor Swift concert, Jaedyn Shaw balling out in San Diego.----Scuffed is an ad-free podcast. Support that and get exclusive episodes once a week, plus access to the Discord and live call-in shows, by signing up for our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
    6/13/2023
    1:02:54
  • #395: Nations League preview, Messi
    Greg is back in the booth after a little hiatus and we talk Nations League, Flo Balogun, Messi to Miami, potential starting XIs vs Mexico, and a bit of a changing of the guard for them ahead of what will likely be a high-intensity showdown in Las Vegas.----Scuffed is an ad-free podcast. Support that and get exclusive episodes once a week, plus access to the Discord and live call-in shows, by signing up for our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scuffed
    6/9/2023
    43:34

