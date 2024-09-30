My Journey in a Season of Singleness and Rejecting the World to Spread Jesus’s Name ft. Madison Watkins | Ep 19

Today on the Salty Podcast we have a very special guest, Madison Watkins! Madison Watkins is a singer, songwriter, and content creator who’s been on America’s Got Talent as well as American Idol. She’s released 19 singles and EPs, all of which you can listen to on your favorite music streaming platform. Her music has received millions of streams online. Throughout all of her success, she continues to put Jesus first, and uses her faith in Him as a guide to her music career. Today her and Devin talk about her music career and the journey that led her to LA, the lessons she learned there, and where she is now. She shares deep topics on finding fulfillment in Jesus, not in the world, and surrounding yourself with godly friends and influences. She also shares a ton of practical advice for our single listeners who want to know what they can be doing while they are waiting for their future spouse. This episode is loaded with a lot of great advice from both Madison and Devin regarding dating, waiting for marriage, seeking after God in your career, and more! Madison Watkins on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4BCf8cjf2cyqkwksisjnNT?si=9nclNysPRYCDIOTW6MaYgA&nd=1&dlsi=20a0eaaec7b44be5 Madison Watkins on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@madisonwatkins Madison Watkins on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madison_watkins/