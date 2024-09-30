Quenching the Spirit and the Changing of Spiritual Seasons | Ep 20
In today’s episode of the Salty Podcast, Devin and Hunter talk about some deep topics including the cycles of different spiritual season, what they can be, how they might look, and how to break free from them.
They also discuss reasons why they may not have any more kids after Brewer, the dangers and risks of Devin’s pregnancies, and what their next steps might be.
Lastly, Devin and Hunter reveal that this is the last episode of this season of the Salty Podcast! They will be taking a short break to focus on Brewer, and will pick back up refreshed with a new season soon!
My Journey in a Season of Singleness and Rejecting the World to Spread Jesus’s Name ft. Madison Watkins | Ep 19
Today on the Salty Podcast we have a very special guest, Madison Watkins! Madison Watkins is a singer, songwriter, and content creator who’s been on America’s Got Talent as well as American Idol. She’s released 19 singles and EPs, all of which you can listen to on your favorite music streaming platform. Her music has received millions of streams online. Throughout all of her success, she continues to put Jesus first, and uses her faith in Him as a guide to her music career.
Today her and Devin talk about her music career and the journey that led her to LA, the lessons she learned there, and where she is now. She shares deep topics on finding fulfillment in Jesus, not in the world, and surrounding yourself with godly friends and influences. She also shares a ton of practical advice for our single listeners who want to know what they can be doing while they are waiting for their future spouse.
This episode is loaded with a lot of great advice from both Madison and Devin regarding dating, waiting for marriage, seeking after God in your career, and more!
The Struggles of Early Marriage and Fighting through Postpartum Depression ft. Mallory Reyes | Ep 18
Today on the Salty Podcast, Devin interviews Mallory Reyes, known as Mal from Cam and Mal on TikTok/YouTube/Instagram. As she shares her testimony, she dives into deep topics about the struggles of a hard early marriage, isolation and the importance of community, and how she overcame postpartum depression.
Hunter Interviews Devin about Making Tough Decisions for God, Why We Believe in Jesus, and Modern Day Miracles | Ep 17
Today we have a special episode where Hunter interviews Devin! He asks her loads of fun questions ranging from personal to spiritual topics. Later, Devin and Hunter deeply discuss modern-day miracles, and Devin shares a heart-tugging story of a personal miracle that changed her life forever.
Trigger Warning: This episode mentions the topics of Depression and Suicidal Thoughts. This episode is for entertainment and testimonial purposes only. If you are struggling in one of these areas please reach out to a trusted friend or family member.
Finding Purpose in the Waiting, Being Content, and and Killing Selfishness | Ep 16
This week on the Salty Podcast, Devin talks with Hunter about a lot of deep, personal topics such as Hunter's transformation since Ivey was born, goals and dreams, finding purpose and contentment with where you are in life, and seeking God's will for big decisions.
