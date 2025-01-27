The Rush radio show with Travis Justice and Ross Peterson on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Justin Miller joins the show to talk the Northern Iowa and Drake showdown. Plus, more sports talk.
1:58:34
The Rush With Travis and Ross-Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Rush Radio Show powered by Willis Auto from Tuesday, January 28, 2025.
Iowa State loses at Arizona and Iowa loses at Ohio State.
1:17:44
The Rush With Travis and Ross January 27, 2025
The Rush with Travis Justice and Ross Peterson. Day one of the new show as they kickoff their start on internet radio. Talking NFL, Iowa and Iowa State basketball, and former producer Justin Miller joins the show.
2:01:00
The Rush: Preshow Kickoff
The Rush with Travis Justice and Ross Peterson starts on Monday. You may have questions about how the show will look and sound and where to find it. Travis and Ross are here for a preshow kickoff to answer your questions.
About The Rush With Travis Justice and Ross Peterson
The Rush” is a morning radio show airing live every day from 6:00-8:00 AM Central Time at TheRushRadio.com. Hosted by broadcasting veterans Travis Justice and Ross Peterson for over 10 years, the show delivers unfiltered opinions on sports, entertainment, and life. With decades of experience, Travis and Ross bring a dynamic, engaging, and humorous perspective to their discussions, making ”The Rush” a must-listen for fans who enjoy honest takes and lively conversations.