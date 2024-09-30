EP292 - Rory WINS but with an old driver!

In this episode Rick and Guy discuss Rory's win at The Players and the hot talking point that he won with the 'old' TaylorMade Qi10 driver and he wasn't using the TaylorMade QI35 driver. We also talk about what we think could be the BEST golf clubs of all time! Plus much more!