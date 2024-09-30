The Rick Shiels Golf Show is a golf podcast (kind of) hosted by YouTuber, PGA Golf Professional Rick Shiels & Co-Host Guy Charnock. The podcast is released every Tuesday with a 'Clubhouse' episode every Friday. The podcast features all the latest news from The PGA Tour, The DP World Tour, LIV Golf and the world of golf.We also feature occasional guests and have had some of the biggest names in the world of golf on the show. Including, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and many more.The aim of the Rick Shiels Golf Show is to entertain golf fans across the world and show the golf is a fun sport that can be easily accessible. EMAIL: [email protected]
