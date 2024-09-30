Powered by RND
The Rick Shiels Golf Show
The Rick Shiels Golf Show

Rick Shiels, Guy Charnock
SportsGolf
  • EP296 - Rory wins The Masters!
    In this episode of the podcast Rick Shiels and Guy Charnock talk all about The Masters and how Rory McIlroy finally got his hands on the green jacket! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:33
  • EP295 - The Masters, LIV Duels & The Golf Bug!
    It is the biggest week in golf and The Masters is here! Rick Shiels and Guy Charnock talk all about The Masters, who could win, who do we want to win and what really happened at the LIV Golf Duels! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    50:06
  • EP294 - The TRUTH about playing Golf in USA
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:06
  • EP293 - How Peter Finch and Rick Shiels met
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:21
  • EP292 - Rory WINS but with an old driver!
    In this episode Rick and Guy discuss Rory's win at The Players and the hot talking point that he won with the 'old' TaylorMade Qi10 driver and he wasn't using the TaylorMade QI35 driver. We also talk about what we think could be the BEST golf clubs of all time! Plus much more1 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:08

About The Rick Shiels Golf Show

The Rick Shiels Golf Show is a golf podcast (kind of) hosted by YouTuber, PGA Golf Professional Rick Shiels & Co-Host Guy Charnock. The podcast is released every Tuesday with a 'Clubhouse' episode every Friday. The podcast features all the latest news from The PGA Tour, The DP World Tour, LIV Golf and the world of golf.We also feature occasional guests and have had some of the biggest names in the world of golf on the show. Including, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and many more.The aim of the Rick Shiels Golf Show is to entertain golf fans across the world and show the golf is a fun sport that can be easily accessible.  EMAIL: [email protected] INSTAGRAM: @therickshielsgolfshow Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
SportsGolf

