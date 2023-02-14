Fusing tech and progress

This month we’re exploring quantum leaps in technology—then, now, and what devs can do today to prepare for tomorrow. The hosts welcome Klint Finley, Senior Editor of The ReadME Project, to discuss the role that open source played in a recent nuclear fusion breakthrough. Additionally, we speak with Jerome Hardaway, Executive Director of Vets Who Code, who shares practical advice on fortifying your career against unforeseen forces. And for those just getting started, Kedasha Kerr joins us to answer a listener question and provide tips to get going with Git and GitHub.Here’s what’s in store for this episode:00:00 - The hosts discuss technological change and how developers can adjust.01:37 - First Commit: How transatlantic telegraph lines were placed between the U.S. and Britain.05:48 - Feature Release: The ReadME Project’s Klint Finley welcomes J. Luc Peterson of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to discuss the role open source played in a recent fusion breakthrough.20:00 - The Interview: Jerome Hardaway, Executive Director of Vets Who Code, shares the advice he gives his troops on how to fortify your career against shifts in the job market. Check out more from Jerome in his new Guide on GitHub.com/ReadME where he shares practical advice on moving from junior to senior engineering roles.34:00 - #AskRMP: GitHub’s Kedasha Kerr answers a listener question about getting started with GitHub. Her practical advice goes beyond version control and helps users get the most out of the platform.Looking for more stories and advice from the open source community? To learn more from the authors and experts featured on this episode, check out:Open source is fueling the future of nuclear physics by Klint FinleyTwitch: A game changer for developers by Dr. Johanna PirkerSimplifying developer onboarding with a few clicks by Art Chaidarun of DuolingoJunior to senior: An action plan for engineering career success by Jerome HardawaySpecial thanks to Kedasha Kerr for sharing her thoughts on getting started with Git and GitHub. Also, thank you to J. Luc Peterson for providing insight on open source’s role in developing nuclear fusion technology.