The GitHub Podcast is back for Season 2! In the season opener, Cassidy Williams is joined by co-hosts Marlene Mhangami and GPS Peña-Siguenza. The trio revisits their favorite moments from Season 1, including Keeley Hammond's take on Electron and why “bloated JavaScript” hot takes don't hold up, Angie Jones's conversation on MCP and Goose, and the Tiny Wins team's work fixing the everyday "paper cuts" that make life easier for open source maintainers. From there, the hosts dig into their own winding paths into tech. GPS’ shares her journey from sysadmin to .NET and Cloud Advocacy to building a free open source platform that teaches cloud fundamentals (now used by nearly 7,000 people). Marlene traces her path from studying molecular biology to becoming a fixture in the Python community, and her early open source work on CuDF at NVIDIA, advocating for Ibis at Voltron Data, then starting the LangChain Azure repository at Microsoft. Cassidy rounds out the episode with insights to her front-end and React roots and her early days making tech memes on TikTok. Finally, each host shares an open source pick of the week: Mediabunny, Handy, and Cua.



The hosts' favorite episodes from last season:



Tiny Wins, Big Impact: Accessibility, MCP, and the Future of Open Source at GitHub



LIVE from GitHub Universe: Angie Jones on Goose, MCP, and the Real-World Future of AI Agents



Making Desktop Frameworks More Accessible with Electron



Other links mentioned in the episode:



Electron



MCP



Goose



Learn to Cloud



CUDF



Ibis



Langchain Azure



Mediabunny



Handy



https://github.com/trycua/cua



CUA



The GitHub Podcast is produced and edited by editaudio.



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