2. Eric J. Dalius & The Saivian Ponzi Scheme
In this episode, we delve into the world of Eric J. Dalius, a mastermind behind the Saivian Ponzi scheme that promised incredible cash-back rewards for everyday purchases. Join us as we expose the elaborate pitch and the captivating persona of Dalius, who mesmerized investors with promises of lucrative returns.
5/22/2023
30:03
1. George Santos & The Harbor City Capital Ponzi Scheme
We peel back the layers of the Harbor City Capital Ponzi scheme, exposing the deceptive tactics orchestrated by Jonathan Paul Maroney and shedding light on the involvement of George Santos. In this episode, we delve deep into the intricate workings of the scheme, where enticing promises of remarkable returns through internet advertising conceal a web of deceit.
5/22/2023
40:52
The Ponzi Playbook Trailer
Welcome to The Ponzi Playbook, the podcast that exposes the dark underbelly of the financial world. Join hosts Neal McTighe and Javier Leiva as they take you on a journey through the seedy world of financial fraud, exploring the twisted minds of the people behind some of the most audacious Ponzi schemes in history.
