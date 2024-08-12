The Skies Are Watching (Tribeca '24 Festival Preview)

Hello! This week we're at Tribeca Festival in New York debuting the pilot episode of our new audio fiction series, The Skies Are Watching starring Caitlin Stasey, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, David Yow, Guinevere Turner, and Caroline Morahan. "When Heather Haskins disappeared two years ago, the last place anyone expected her to turn up was aboard a flight without a ticket or identification. But how she managed to get onboard is only the first of several mysteries, as Heather now believes herself to be a woman who vanished in 1938."The show will premiere in its entirety on July 5th via BBC Radio 4 (BBC Sounds Limelight feed) and will be available wherever you get your podcasts. For now, enjoy a sneak preview of our pilot, and we hope you'll tune in when the full show launches next month.