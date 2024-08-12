The Skies Are Watching (Tribeca '24 Festival Preview)
Hello! This week we're at Tribeca Festival in New York debuting the pilot episode of our new audio fiction series, The Skies Are Watching starring Caitlin Stasey, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, David Yow, Guinevere Turner, and Caroline Morahan. "When Heather Haskins disappeared two years ago, the last place anyone expected her to turn up was aboard a flight without a ticket or identification. But how she managed to get onboard is only the first of several mysteries, as Heather now believes herself to be a woman who vanished in 1938."The show will premiere in its entirety on July 5th via BBC Radio 4 (BBC Sounds Limelight feed) and will be available wherever you get your podcasts. For now, enjoy a sneak preview of our pilot, and we hope you'll tune in when the full show launches next month.
A message from the makers of The Polybius Conspiracy...BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds host The Incident at Ong's Hat, a new audio drama created from the creators of The Polybius Conspiracy and Passenger List.Our final episode airs live next Friday (2/24) on Radio 4, but you can download the entire series now by going to the BBC Sounds' Limelight feed.We appreciate your continued listenership. Thank you a million times, no matter what dimension you're connecting from.
Introducing...The Incident at Ong’s Hat
Ong’s Hat is rumored to have once been the site of a gateway to another dimension. After meeting on a forum devoted to the urban legend, yoga instructor Sarah Larsen, and schoolteacher Charlie Brill, go on a road trip to the New Jersey Pine Barrens where a group of renegade Princeton professors had once conducted quantum physics and chaos theory experiments to discover a new theory for dimensional travel. When Sarah disappears, Charlie finds himself at the center of a mystery. Corey Brill (The Walking Dead) stars in this docu-thriller for Radio 4 and BBC Sounds from the makers of The Polybius Conspiracy and Passenger List.
Episode Seven: The Final Level
Fact, fabrication, history and hoax converge as the search for Marc comes full circle.
Episode Six: The Code
Questions about Bobby result in a surprising lead, as Rubin comes to believe he's cracked the code on Polybius.
Originally heard on Radiotopia's Showcase, THE POLYBIUS CONSPIRACY tells the story of a mysterious arcade game from the '80s whose alleged existence in the Pacific Northwest is fueled by a blending of fact and fiction.
