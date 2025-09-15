This week, Peta sits down with Selling Sunset star, real estate mogul, and new mom Heather Rae El Moussa for an unfiltered conversation you won’t want to miss. From balancing marriage, motherhood, and a fast-paced career in the spotlight to navigating life in reality TV, Heather opens up about the challenges, surprises, and lessons she’s learned along the way. They dive into: - Life with Tarek and blending their family - The truth behind the glam of Selling Sunset - Motherhood’s unexpected realities - How Heather and Tarek keep their relationship strong Click to watch this episode on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wpsqsks4Dd0 New episodes of The Penthouse Podcast drop every Friday. Produced by: Group Chat Media groupchatmedia.co Filmed exclusively at the stunning Hollywood Roosevelt Penthouse https://www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/ Theme Music by: SuperPoser superposer.co Don’t miss an episode! Hit Subscribe and turn on the 🔔 to be the first to watch when new episodes drop. Follow Peta on Social: - Instagram: @PetaMurgatroyd - TikTok: @PetaMurgs Follow the Podcast on Social: - Instagram: @ThePenthouseWithPeta - TikTok: @ThePenthouseWithPeta We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]
