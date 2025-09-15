Powered by RND
The Penthouse with Peta
The Penthouse with Peta
The Penthouse with Peta

Group Chat Media
TV & Film
The Penthouse with Peta
  ✨ Welcome to The Penthouse With Peta! ✨
    She’s a Dancing with the Stars champion, mom, entrepreneur, and all-around powerhouse - and now, Peta Murgatroyd is bringing her world straight to you every week. From raw, unfiltered conversations with celebrity guests to behind-the-scenes stories you won’t hear anywhere else, this is the podcast where reality meets real life. New Episodes Every Friday starting September 12 Expect: Celebrity interviews Reality TV behind-the-scenes Honest conversations about life, love, and everything in between Produced by: Group Chat Media groupchatmedia.co  Filmed exclusively at the stunning Hollywood Roosevelt Penthouse https://www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/ Theme Music by: SuperPoser superposer.co  Don’t miss an episode! Hit Subscribe and turn on the 🔔 to be the first to watch when new episodes drop. Follow Peta on Social: - Instagram: @PetaMurgatroyd - TikTok: @PetaMurgs Follow the Podcast on Social: - Instagram: @ThePenthouseWithPeta - TikTok: @ThePenthouseWithPeta We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] To advertise on the show, contact [email protected] or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/ThePenthouse 
    0:28
  ✨ Heather Rae El Moussa Gets Real in the Penthouse ✨
    This week, Peta sits down with Selling Sunset star, real estate mogul, and new mom Heather Rae El Moussa for an unfiltered conversation you won’t want to miss. From balancing marriage, motherhood, and a fast-paced career in the spotlight to navigating life in reality TV, Heather opens up about the challenges, surprises, and lessons she’s learned along the way. They dive into: - Life with Tarek and blending their family - The truth behind the glam of Selling Sunset - Motherhood’s unexpected realities - How Heather and Tarek keep their relationship strong Click to watch this episode on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wpsqsks4Dd0  New episodes of The Penthouse Podcast drop every Friday. Produced by: Group Chat Media groupchatmedia.co  Filmed exclusively at the stunning Hollywood Roosevelt Penthouse https://www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/  Theme Music by: SuperPoser superposer.co  Don’t miss an episode! Hit Subscribe and turn on the 🔔 to be the first to watch when new episodes drop. Follow Peta on Social: - Instagram: @PetaMurgatroyd - TikTok: @PetaMurgs Follow the Podcast on Social: - Instagram: @ThePenthouseWithPeta - TikTok: @ThePenthouseWithPeta We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]  To advertise on the show, contact [email protected] or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/ThePenthouse 
    1:10:57

About The Penthouse with Peta

From the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, join me in the penthouse. Relax, it's just a podcast, a no filter podcast. I'll go behind the glam and have real conversations with reality royalty. We'll laugh, we'll cry, we'll order room service, and we're gonna tell it like it is. All from this iconic hotel in the city of stars. Come check in.
TV & Film

