The moment Anders Dreyer will never forget & a style of play deep dive

Welcome to The Official SDFC Podcast! Kaila, Marvell, and Sal recap the season so far and look ahead to the weekend test with LAFC. Assistant coach, Frank Hjortebjerg takes a deep dive into our style of play and Anders Dreyer joins the pod to talk about what it's like being San Diego's #10 and his Counterstrike rank.