The Official SDFC Podcast
The Official SDFC Podcast

San Diego FC
San Diego FC’s official Club podcast brings inside access and analysis from players, coaches, and front office staff from MLS' newest club. Former MLS pros Sal ...
  • The moment Anders Dreyer will never forget & a style of play deep dive
    Welcome to The Official SDFC Podcast! Kaila, Marvell, and Sal recap the season so far and look ahead to the weekend test with LAFC. Assistant coach, Frank Hjortebjerg takes a deep dive into our style of play and Anders Dreyer joins the pod to talk about what it's like being San Diego's #10 and his Counterstrike rank. 
    1:12:59
  • Introducing: The Official SDFC Podcast
    San Diego FC’s official Club podcast brings inside access and analysis from players, coaches, and front office staff from MLS' newest club. Former MLS pros Sal Zizzo and Marvell Wynne join Kaila Burns-Heffner and weekly guests to keep you up-to-date on all things San Diego FC every Wednesday. 
    1:06

About The Official SDFC Podcast

San Diego FC’s official Club podcast brings inside access and analysis from players, coaches, and front office staff from MLS' newest club. Former MLS pros Sal Zizzo and Marvell Wynne join Kaila Burns-Heffner and weekly guests to keep you up-to-date on all things San Diego FC. New episodes drop every Wednesday.
