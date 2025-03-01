EP01 | Trumps $3T Shock, Bankrupt Brands & The Luka Dončić “Fraud” Theory—What It All Means

Welcome to the debut episode of The Octus Download, where we break down the biggest credit market stories, cut through the financial noise, and keep things refreshingly real. In this episode, we dive straight into the Trump administration’s shocking $3 trillion federal funding freeze (5:00) and its chaotic impact on Medicaid, state budgets, and the broader financial markets (7:06). We analyze how restructuring professionals are already bracing for the ripple effects (9:42) and discuss the latest bankruptcy shake-up. Liberated Brands’ sudden collapse and its connection to Volcom, Quiksilver, and the legacy of liability management exercises (18:51). Plus, a wild theory: was the Luka Dončić trade an actual fraudulent transfer? (24:13). And finally, we dissect the eerie relevance of Severance, the TV show that might be a little too real for corporate life (32:05). Stick around for our closing segment on the most high-stakes parking drama in Miami—can you legally park at the CVS on Grand Avenue during the farmers market? (38:26)