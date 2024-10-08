The Next Call with David Ridgen

The Next Call Introduces: Someone Knows Something Season 9
Christine Harron, a book-loving teenager from Hanover, Ontario, leaves for school in the spring of 1993 and is never seen again. A suspect emerges, confessing to her murder, but the case falls apart and Christine's family are left without answers.In Season 9 of the award winning podcast Someone Knows Something, David Ridgen, along with Christine's mother, reopen the investigation and come face to face with the man who said he killed Chrissy.Someone Knows Something is the investigative true crime series by award-winning documentarian David Ridgen. Each season tackles an unsolved case, uncovering details and bringing closure to families.More episodes of Someone Knows Something are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/Mqoj3bkB
--------
34:25
The case of Terrie Dauphinais: Episode 4 (UPDATE)
Ken Dauphinais is back in court facing serious charges. David investigates what this might mean for Sue Martin and her daughter Terrie's murder case.
--------
41:41
The Next Call Introduces: Someone Knows Something | Season 8
In the highly-anticipated 8th season of Someone Knows Something, award-winning investigator David Ridgen delves into a cold case that has haunted Whitehorse for more than 15 years. Angel Carlick was a vibrant youth worker, nicknamed ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ by her loved ones. She had plans after graduation to become legal guardian of her brother and work to support struggling youth at her local resource centre. But just days before she was set to graduate in 2007, at age 18, Angel disappeared. Months later, her remains were found in a remote area in the Canadian north. As David works alongside Angel's family, friends, and community, he uncovers details surrounding her death and strives to bring her justice, while honouring the legacy of her late mother, Wendy. More episodes are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/wrG9SiYT
--------
48:13
The case of Nadia Atwi: Episode 3
“I love you, Nadia”: The moments leading up to Nadia’s disappearance are scrutinized. Is her husband willing to help fill in the gaps?
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/the-next-call-with-david-ridgen-transcripts-listen-1.6056432
--------
41:46
The case of Nadia Atwi: Episode 2
“Drive”: Nadia’s car is found, but no Nadia. Could footage from a dashboard camera provide some answers? And what about her family and neighbours? Did they see anything?
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/the-next-call-with-david-ridgen-transcripts-listen-1.6056432
From David Ridgen, the creator of Someone Knows Something, comes the investigative podcast The Next Call. Ridgen works with victims’ family members, police and eye-witnesses to find answers. From investigators to potential suspects, the investigation unfolds with The Next Call. For the best in true crime from CBC, ad-free, visit apple.co/cbctruecrime.