Christina Lambert found herself in a highly religious arranged marriage, mother of 3, with zero autonomy at 30. So she decided to change everything about it, and start from nothing with her 3 kids. After years of juggling multiple jobs, food kitchens, abusive relationships, and a healthy sense of adventure, she has found herself a financially successful motorcycle racing entrepreneur who shares her story with love grace and tenacity.

Award winning podcast host of the Balanced Beautiful and Abundant podcast host Rebecca Whitman joins me today to teach her 7 pillars to happiness. Turns out, we CAN have it all and its a beautiful thing.

If anyone knows about the power of the pivot, it's Stevi Carr. From fashion student to P&G executive, 2x wellness founder & CEO, Inc Female Founder, to #1 best-selling author. Stevi knows a thing or two about acceptance, growth, and flowing with the natural changes in life. She leads from experience and did I mention she created WISe Wellness, Kroger Wellness Festival, and we met in college? Don't we love when our friends become people we look up to?

What is it like to travel the world by yourself? Especially as a woman? Maria Jacob is a travel influencer and travel tour entrepreneur who has learned everything in life from travel, not her multiple degrees. A woman wise beyond her years.

So they say you're an expert on the things you can talk about for 30mins straight. And for me, that is dating. Welcome to my dating skeleton closet and advice.

About The Nat Jones Show

About The Nat Jones Show

About The Nat Jones Show