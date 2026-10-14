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21 episodes
- If anyone knows about the power of the pivot, it's Stevi Carr. From fashion student to P&G executive, 2x wellness founder & CEO, Inc Female Founder, to #1 best-selling author. Stevi knows a thing or two about acceptance, growth, and flowing with the natural changes in life. She leads from experience and did I mention she created WISe Wellness, Kroger Wellness Festival, and we met in college? Don't we love when our friends become people we look up to?
- Christina Lambert found herself in a highly religious arranged marriage, mother of 3, with zero autonomy at 30. So she decided to change everything about it, and start from nothing with her 3 kids. After years of juggling multiple jobs, food kitchens, abusive relationships, and a healthy sense of adventure, she has found herself a financially successful motorcycle racing entrepreneur who shares her story with love grace and tenacity.
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About The Nat Jones Show
Welcome to the Nat Jones Show! It's a podcast party baby and you’re invited, where it's always a good time and nothing is ever off the table. Whether it’s an athlete, politician, her mom, musician, garbage man or flame thrower, each week Natalie goes on a deep dive into the lives of everyone you need to know and has one hell of a time while doing it. It's like the life of the party just walked in and has so much to tell you. Tune in every Wednesday and see who she has next, because yes, anything is possible.Podcast website
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