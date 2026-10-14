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The Nat Jones Show

The Crown Network
Leisure
The Nat Jones Show
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • The Nat Jones Show

    Episode 20: MY DATING TELL ALL

    10/14/2026 | 48 mins.
    So they say you're an expert on the things you can talk about for 30mins straight. And for me, that is dating. Welcome to my dating skeleton closet and advice.
  • The Nat Jones Show

    Episode 19: Maria the Wild on Solo Travel

    10/07/2026 | 1h
    What is it like to travel the world by yourself? Especially as a woman? Maria Jacob

    is a travel influencer and travel tour entrepreneur who has learned everything in life from travel, not her multiple degrees. A woman wise beyond her years.
  • The Nat Jones Show

    Episode 18: Who are we REALLY? With Wellness expert Stevi Carr

    09/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    If anyone knows about the power of the pivot, it's Stevi Carr. From fashion student to P&G executive, 2x wellness founder & CEO, Inc Female Founder, to #1 best-selling author.  Stevi knows a thing or two about acceptance, growth, and flowing with the natural changes in life. She leads from experience and did I mention she created WISe Wellness, Kroger Wellness Festival, and we met in college? Don't we love when our friends become people we look up to?
  • The Nat Jones Show

    Episode 17: Choosing Happiness with Rebecca Whitman

    09/24/2026 | 48 mins.
    Award winning podcast host of the Balanced Beautiful and Abundant podcast host Rebecca Whitman joins me today to teach her 7 pillars to happiness. Turns out, we CAN have it all and its a beautiful thing.
  • The Nat Jones Show

    Episode 16: Christina Lambert Leaving Arranged Marriage and Starting Over

    09/17/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Christina Lambert found herself in a highly religious arranged marriage, mother of 3, with zero autonomy at 30. So she decided to change everything about it, and start from nothing with her 3 kids. After years of juggling multiple jobs, food kitchens, abusive relationships, and a healthy sense of adventure, she has found herself a financially successful motorcycle racing entrepreneur who shares her story with love grace and tenacity.
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About The Nat Jones Show
Welcome to the Nat Jones Show! It's a podcast party baby and you’re invited, where it's always a good time and nothing is ever off the table. Whether it’s an athlete, politician, her mom, musician, garbage man or flame thrower, each week Natalie goes on a deep dive into the lives of everyone you need to know and has one hell of a time while doing it. It's like the life of the party just walked in and has so much to tell you. Tune in every Wednesday and see who she has next, because yes, anything is possible. 
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