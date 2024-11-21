Game 125 w/ Team October

For today’s episode we are joined by Team October, a fundraising team for the Dear Jack Foundation. Founded by singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon, the Dear Jack Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to helping young adults who have been diagnosed with cancer. Any listener who donates any amount to Team October’s cause, contact me and I’ll send you a Google Folder containing the audio files for my subscriber exclusive rounds.Thank you,SamAnyway, today’s rounds:​The Name Game​I Can Spell Konfusion w/ a K​Group of Ten