Game 127: PART ONE - Six Rounds from November's Live Game
Today we play six rounds originally played during a live YouTube game hosted on November 15. Those rounds are:
List 'Em
Common Initials
Short Answer Chain
Acrostics (Listen on Part Two)
Group of Ten (Listen on Part Two)
The Alphabet (Listen on Part Two)
Sam's Links and Contact Information:
Twitter and Instagram @PubTriviaGroup
Facebook
YouTube
Website
Email: [email protected]
--------
24:48
Game 127: PART TWO - Six Rounds from November's Live Game
Today we play six rounds originally played during a live YouTube game hosted on November 15. Those rounds are:
List 'Em (Listen on Part One)
Common Initials (Listen on Part One)
Short Answer Chain (Listen on Part One)
Acrostics
Group of Ten
The Alphabet
Sam's Links and Contact Information:
Twitter and Instagram @PubTriviaGroup
Facebook
YouTube
Website
Email: [email protected]
Visual for Round Six:
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Associated with a tree, this was founded in Cali in 1885 and is named for its founders’ late son.
This notorious figure died at 44 in December 1993 with an estimated net worth of $30 billion.
Nicole Kidman, Mark Wahlberg, and about 20% of US adults have this in common.
Founded in Milwaukee in 1901, this organization hasn't been associated with the city since 1997 and is now linked to 15 other cities.
This Australian actress played Gloria Cleary in a 2005 comedy.
This punk band is known for songs like Savior, Prayer of the Refugee, and Swing Life Away.
This state has become a major filming location due to its tax incentives, attracting notable films from the Marvel, Hunger Games, and Jumanji franchises.
This 2012 hit by a Swedish duo features the lyric, “You’re from the ‘70s, but I’m a ‘90s b****.”
After appearing in her final film in 1949, this actress began a career in diplomacy after making an impression on Henry Kissinger in 1967.
Here’s yet another Big Ten city, this one known for a heartwarming tradition at Kinnick Stadium.
Tallinn is the capital city of this country.
This is the first name of a world leader whose resemblance to Winnie the Pooh led to images of the character being censored from the internet.
This comic book character was portrayed by Uma Thurman in 1997.
These two regions were ceded to the German Empire after the Franco-Prussian War, then returned to France with the Treaty of Versailles.
This serious phrase is the name of a 1998 country hit by Mark Wills also covered by 98 Degrees.
This 1988 song by R.E.M. shares its name w/ a soft drink manufactured by Keurig Dr Pepper.
This 2015 film starring Amy Poehler recently saw the release of a 2024 sequel.
This example of personification is said to have debuted during the War of 1812.
--------
34:24
Game 126: Three Rounds From October's Live Game
Thank you for joining us for Game 126 w/ James from Pod On You Loons! Today we play three rounds originally played during a live YouTube game hosted on October 25. Those rounds are:
List 'Em
Common Initials
Short Answer Chain
Sam's Links and Contact Information:
Twitter and Instagram @PubTriviaGroup
Facebook
YouTube
Website
Email: [email protected]
--------
31:28
Free Bonus: Common Initials
A full episode is coming soon, but for now here’s a Common Initials round!
--------
12:32
Game 125 w/ Team October
For today’s episode we are joined by Team October, a fundraising team for the Dear Jack Foundation. Founded by singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon, the Dear Jack Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to helping young adults who have been diagnosed with cancer. Any listener who donates any amount to Team October’s cause, contact me and I’ll send you a Google Folder containing the audio files for my subscriber exclusive rounds.Thank you,SamAnyway, today’s rounds:The Name GameI Can Spell Konfusion w/ a KGroup of Ten
Hosted by Sam, a minivan-driving suburban dad who needed a hobby, The Pub Trivia Group podcast is your opportunity to geek out about pop culture and everything you may-or-may-not remember learning in high school! Each episode typically contains three themed rounds designed to bring you all the fun of pub trivia, just without the pub!
Skip the Ads and Become a Paid Subscriber for $1.99 / Month: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-pub-trivia-group/subscribe