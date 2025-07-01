Dope Check is sponsored by PrizePicks ➡️ sign up at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BreakingPoint for $50 when you make your first $5 pick.The boys preview the CDL World Championship in Kitchener (!), including OpTic vs FaZe. 0:00:00 - Intro0:04:00 - CDL Break / Is COD Dying? 0:41:15 - AMD Overclocked Tournament 0:53:00 - Post Champs Rostermania?1:23:00 - Champs Bracket2:16:00 - Final Thoughts 🤝 Support our content!Get your CDL Champs 2025 Poster ➡️ https://www.breakingpoint.gg/shopBecome a BP Pro member ➡️ https://www.breakingpoint.gg/?subscribe=trueJoin the Generational Haters Club ➡️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi-nd4Y4U8DbxbO9SJTYG2A/join Watch on Spotify 📢 🔥 More Breaking PointDownload the Breaking Point app on iOS and Android ➡️ https://onelink.to/bypudqSign up for The Full Wrap: 1 email a week from BP covering all your CDL and CoD news ➡️ https://breaking-point-full-wrap.beehiiv.com/subscribePlay Fantasy CDL (free!) ➡️ https://bit.ly/bpfantasy 📲 Follow Us!Find us on Twitter/X ➡️ https://twitter.com/GGBreakingPointFind us on Instagram ➡️ https://www.instagram.com/breakingpoint.ggFind us on Tiktok ➡️ https://www.tiktok.com/@breakingpointggJoin our X community ➡️ https://x.com/i/communities/1788926513162928274Visit our website ➡️ https://www.breakingpoint.gg/ CDL CHAMPS PREDICTIONS | Dope Check Ep. 65 #CDL #CoDLeague #BlackOps6 #CDL2025 #OpTic
Ranking ALL CDL PROS (CONTROVERSIAL) | Dope Check Ep. 63
Black Ops 7 has been revealed, the boys break down the new game and run a tier list of the best (and worst) players on the current title.00:00:00 - Intro and Black Ops 7 Announcement00:38:00 - Gunless tweet/ What pros should eat on match day00:49:00 - Pokemon Gym Leader Flares00:50:30 - EWC Documentary00:54:00 - Pros not Grinding01:01:00 - COD Grid01:08:00 - Tier List
LIVE FROM DALLAS | CDL MAJOR 4 PRESHOW
Rab, Trei & Temp are joined by Swooty & Asim on Day 1 of Major IV DreamHack Dallas.
Rab, Trei & Temp are joined by Swooty & Asim on Day 1 of Major IV DreamHack Dallas. Thieves go back-to-back! The boys had 30 minutes to run a show. Thank you everyone for showing love to Rab, Trei, Don, and Ace this season for another fantastic fkn season of Dope Check 💜Timestamps:0:00:00 Intro0:09:27 Online season is over ➜0:15:16 Stallions CoD 0:26:00 Dashy goes undercover0:32:55 How Temp went pro0:36:46 Pre-season coaches' power rankings
CDL MAJOR 4 PREDICTIONS, OpTic Dark Horse?! | Dope Check Ep. 61