Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureDope Check
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Dope Check
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Dope Check

Breaking Point
LeisureVideo Games
Dope Check
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 161
  • CoD Champs PREDICTIONS (HOT TAKES) | Dope Check Ep. 64
    Dope Check is sponsored by PrizePicks ➡️ sign up at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BreakingPoint for $50 when you make your first $5 pick.The boys preview the CDL World Championship in Kitchener (!), including OpTic vs FaZe. 0:00:00 - Intro0:04:00 - CDL Break / Is COD Dying? 0:41:15 - AMD Overclocked Tournament 0:53:00 - Post Champs Rostermania?1:23:00 - Champs Bracket2:16:00 - Final Thoughts 🤝 Support our content!Get your CDL Champs 2025 Poster ➡️ https://www.breakingpoint.gg/shopBecome a BP Pro member ➡️ https://www.breakingpoint.gg/?subscribe=trueJoin the Generational Haters Club ➡️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi-nd4Y4U8DbxbO9SJTYG2A/join Watch on Spotify 📢 🔥 More Breaking PointDownload the Breaking Point app on iOS and Android ➡️ https://onelink.to/bypudqSign up for The Full Wrap: 1 email a week from BP covering all your CDL and CoD news ➡️ https://breaking-point-full-wrap.beehiiv.com/subscribePlay Fantasy CDL (free!) ➡️ https://bit.ly/bpfantasy 📲 Follow Us!Find us on Twitter/X ➡️ https://twitter.com/GGBreakingPointFind us on Instagram ➡️ https://www.instagram.com/breakingpoint.ggFind us on Tiktok ➡️ https://www.tiktok.com/@breakingpointggJoin our X community ➡️ https://x.com/i/communities/1788926513162928274Visit our website ➡️ https://www.breakingpoint.gg/ CDL CHAMPS PREDICTIONS | Dope Check Ep. 65 #CDL #CoDLeague #BlackOps6 #CDL2025 #OpTic
    --------  
    2:20:30
  • Ranking ALL CDL PROS (CONTROVERSIAL) | Dope Check Ep. 63
    Black Ops 7 has been revealed, the boys break down the new game and run a tier list of the best (and worst) players on the current title.Get BP Pro: https://www.breakingpoint.gg/?subscribe=true00:00:00 - Intro and Black Ops 7 Announcement00:38:00 - Gunless tweet/ What pros should eat on match day00:49:00 - Pokemon Gym Leader Flares00:50:30 - EWC Documentary00:54:00 - Pros not Grinding01:01:00 - COD Grid01:08:00 - Tier ListJoin the Generational Haters Club: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi-nd4Y4U8DbxbO9SJTYG2A/joinDope Check is sponsored by PrizePicks - sign up at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BreakingPoint for $50 when you make your first $5 pickDownload the NEW Breaking Point app on iOS and Android - https://onelink.to/bypudqSign up for The Full Wrap, 1 email a week from BP covering all your CDL and CoD news - https://breaking-point-full-wrap.beehiiv.com/subscribePlay Fantasy CDL (free!) ➡️ https://bit.ly/bpfantasyPlay BPL ➡️ https://bit.ly/playbplJoin our Twitter community ➡️ https://x.com/i/communities/1788926513162928274SPONSORS:PRIZE PICKS - Use code BREAKINGPOINT and they’ll match your first signup deposit, up to $100 💰 Sign up here:https://app.prizepicks.com/sign-up?invite_code=breakingpoint
    --------  
    2:30:25
  • LIVE FROM DALLAS | CDL MAJOR 4 PRESHOW
    Rab, Trei & Temp are joined by Swooty & Asim on Day 1 of Major IV DreamHack Dallas.
    --------  
    3:49:35
  • LAT CHAMPS, OPTIC BACK, EWC ROSTERMANIA / Dope Check Ep. 62
    Get BP Pro: https://www.breakingpoint.gg/?subscribe=trueThieves go back-to-back! The boys had 30 minutes to run a show. Thank you everyone for showing love to Rab, Trei, Don, and Ace this season for another fantastic fkn season of Dope Check 💜Timestamps:0:00:00 Intro0:09:27 Online season is over ➜0:15:16 Stallions CoD 0:26:00 Dashy goes undercover0:32:55 How Temp went pro0:36:46 Pre-season coaches’ power rankingsJoin the Generational Haters Club: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi-nd4Y4U8DbxbO9SJTYG2A/joinDope Check is sponsored by PrizePicks - sign up at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BreakingPoint for $50 when you make your first $5 pickDownload the NEW Breaking Point app on iOS and Android - https://onelink.to/bypudqSign up for The Full Wrap, 1 email a week from BP covering all your CDL and CoD news - https://breaking-point-full-wrap.beehiiv.com/subscribePlay Fantasy CDL (free!) ➡️ https://bit.ly/bpfantasyPlay BPL ➡️ https://bit.ly/playbplJoin our Twitter community ➡️ https://x.com/i/communities/1788926513162928274SPONSORS:PRIZE PICKS - Use code BREAKINGPOINT and they’ll match your first signup deposit, up to $100 💰 Sign up here:https://app.prizepicks.com/sign-up?invite_code=breakingpointPick over / unders on your favorite CDL players. Mix & match CDL, NBA, NHL, and more. Visit our website: https://www.breakingpoint.gg/Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GGBreakingPointPlay CDL Fantasy: http://breakingpoint.gg/fantasy- LAT CHAMPS, OPTIC BACK, EWC ROSTERMANIA / Dope Check Ep. 62- __________________________________________________________________#CDL2025 #CDL #BO6 #OpTic
    --------  
    37:10
  • CDL MAJOR 4 PREDICTIONS, OpTic Dark Horse?! | Dope Check Ep. 61
    OPTIC ARE BACK, CHAMPS SECURED?
    --------  
    1:52:45

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Dope Check

Call of Duty talk show bringing the heat. Join TacticalRab, Trei, and Temp every week as they talk about the latest Call of Duty esports news, results, and drama.
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

Listen to Dope Check, 天真不天真 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Dope Check: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/2/2025 - 7:05:14 PM