LAT CHAMPS, OPTIC BACK, EWC ROSTERMANIA / Dope Check Ep. 62

Thieves go back-to-back! The boys had 30 minutes to run a show. Thank you everyone for showing love to Rab, Trei, Don, and Ace this season for another fantastic fkn season of Dope Check 💜Timestamps:0:00:00 Intro0:09:27 Online season is over ➜0:15:16 Stallions CoD 0:26:00 Dashy goes undercover0:32:55 How Temp went pro0:36:46 Pre-season coaches' power rankings