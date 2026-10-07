Dawntrail's final MSQ patch is out and the recent patch has given us a toe

in the door. Runeworks, portals, Jotnar: the vocabulary is flowing heading

into Evercold. We gather the Round Table once more. We look at the

expansion that was and what we hope Evercold will be. Who do we want to see

more of, what can they do with the Warrior of Light and which direction of

the many options the plot will go. Jesse Cox wants to be punished. Preach

wants to climb in that hole.



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