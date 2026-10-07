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328 episodes
- Dawntrail's final MSQ patch is out and the recent patch has given us a toe
in the door. Runeworks, portals, Jotnar: the vocabulary is flowing heading
into Evercold. We gather the Round Table once more. We look at the
expansion that was and what we hope Evercold will be. Who do we want to see
more of, what can they do with the Warrior of Light and which direction of
the many options the plot will go. Jesse Cox wants to be punished. Preach
wants to climb in that hole.
Supportourbromance.com or the children wont get horse paintings.
- The Roundtable gathers discuss all the news that dropped at BlizzCon 2026!
Preachgaming has return from Anaheim where he tried WoW Forever with his
own two hands! BlizzCon may have destroyed Jesse's computer, but hes up and
running, present and ready. And of course, your resident Heroes of the
Storm and Starcraft super fans: Garrett and Kyle. Join us for all the news
and juicy details.
Supportourbromance.com or next Podcast in 2030.
Chrono Trigger Roundtable w/ Jesse Cox & Pete (Premier Two)! | The Grinding Gear Podcast #17109/14/2026We called forth two Chrono Trigger super fans to discuss the game of a life
time. Pete aka PremiereTwo, was was responsible for our active mode
playthrough. Jesse Cox, who discusses the game only in whispers and
reverent chanting. We are hot on the heels of our Chrono Trigger wrap up.
Garrett and Kyle can't stop singing it's praises. Who is the best
character? What is the best ending? And how would a remake look today?
Supportourbromance.com or the graphics will be TOO good.
- By the power of Fan Fest Anaheim another GG Pod crossover! Pete (premier
two) joins the podcast this week. We'll be diving into the discovering (and
rediscovering) the joy of classic games, retro streaming and probably a
Japan story or two. Garrett and Kyle are on the edge of their Chrono
Trigger playthrough starting tomorrow (at the time of recording). How does
one even define retro? How did we all end up doing this in the first place?
Join the wholesome ride as we meet Pete!
Supportourbromance.com or your never be able to read Dead Rising.
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About The Grinding Gear Podcast
Burnout-free video game coverage from podcast veterans. Join Garrett and Kyle every week as they get lost in games, pop culture, and everything they’re personally playing.Podcast website
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