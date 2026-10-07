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The Grinding Gear Podcast

Garrett Weinzierl and Kyle Fergusson
LeisureVideo Games
The Grinding Gear Podcast
Latest episode

328 episodes

  • The Grinding Gear Podcast

    Core X Grinding Gear - FOR KYLE! | The Grinding Gear Podcast #174

    10/07/2026
    The Core Gaming Podcast & Grinding Gear together. Kyle, Garrett, Scott,
    Jon, Beau all hanging! All thanks to Make A Wish recipient Kyle for
    bringing us all together! Hope you enjoy the episode dude!
  • The Grinding Gear Podcast

    End of Dawntrail Roundtable w/ Jesse Cox & Preach! | The Grinding Gear Podcast #173

    09/29/2026
    Dawntrail's final MSQ patch is out and the recent patch has given us a toe
    in the door. Runeworks, portals, Jotnar: the vocabulary is flowing heading
    into Evercold. We gather the Round Table once more. We look at the
    expansion that was and what we hope Evercold will be. Who do we want to see
    more of, what can they do with the Warrior of Light and which direction of
    the many options the plot will go. Jesse Cox wants to be punished. Preach
    wants to climb in that hole.

    Supportourbromance.com or the children wont get horse paintings.
  • The Grinding Gear Podcast

    BlizzCon Roundtable 2026 w/ Preach & Jesse Cox | The Grinding Gear Podcast #172

    09/16/2026
    The Roundtable gathers discuss all the news that dropped at BlizzCon 2026!
    Preachgaming has return from Anaheim where he tried WoW Forever with his
    own two hands! BlizzCon may have destroyed Jesse's computer, but hes up and
    running, present and ready. And of course, your resident Heroes of the
    Storm and Starcraft super fans: Garrett and Kyle. Join us for all the news
    and juicy details.

    Supportourbromance.com or next Podcast in 2030.
  • The Grinding Gear Podcast

    Chrono Trigger Roundtable w/ Jesse Cox & Pete (Premier Two)! | The Grinding Gear Podcast #171

    09/14/2026
    We called forth two Chrono Trigger super fans to discuss the game of a life
    time. Pete aka PremiereTwo, was was responsible for our active mode
    playthrough. Jesse Cox, who discusses the game only in whispers and
    reverent chanting. We are hot on the heels of our Chrono Trigger wrap up.
    Garrett and Kyle can't stop singing it's praises. Who is the best
    character? What is the best ending? And how would a remake look today?
    Supportourbromance.com or the graphics will be TOO good.
  • The Grinding Gear Podcast

    Retro Ramblings w/ Pete (Premier Two)! | The Grinding Gear Podcast #170

    08/10/2026
    By the power of Fan Fest Anaheim another GG Pod crossover! Pete (premier
    two) joins the podcast this week. We'll be diving into the discovering (and
    rediscovering) the joy of classic games, retro streaming and probably a
    Japan story or two. Garrett and Kyle are on the edge of their Chrono
    Trigger playthrough starting tomorrow (at the time of recording). How does
    one even define retro? How did we all end up doing this in the first place?
    Join the wholesome ride as we meet Pete!

    Supportourbromance.com or your never be able to read Dead Rising.
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About The Grinding Gear Podcast
Burnout-free video game coverage from podcast veterans. Join Garrett and Kyle every week as they get lost in games, pop culture, and everything they’re personally playing.
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

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