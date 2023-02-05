It's ok, you can admit it. Sometimes motherhood seems less like the sweetness of a Pamper's commercial and more like a scene out of Jaws. Here at the Mother Lik... More
5 common decluttering myths debunked!
Getting rid of the things you don’t want, the things that are causing you stress shouldn't be trendy, but that’s what it’s become. There are a lot of myths floating around about the best ways to declutter, hacks that works or don’t work and what it actually means to live with less. Today, we’re gonna debunk 5 of them.
5/9/2023
16:49
The self care habit I can't live without
I’m a firm believer that self care is deeper than the every now and then occurrence of luxuries and indulgences. Don’t get me wrong, a pedicure is incredible. So is a bubble bath. So is a blow out. All other these things are forms of self care, but assuming that moms are only allowed to care for themselves a few times a year is yet again putting our needs last while everyone else's come first. Self care is a non-negotioable for me and I have one simple habit that I couldn’t live without and it’s going to be different than anything you’re expecting.
5/2/2023
16:56
My complete vacation planning and prepping routine
I’m coming atcha today with a full, value-packed episode on the heels of our big Disney trip. Today, I’m breaking down my complete vacation planning and prepping routine, from what I do a year out to the month before to the week of. From cleaning the house beforehand to packing our bags to preparing for our flights and more, this is an unmissable episode for anyone planning for a vacation.
4/25/2023
49:31
Embracing the idea of neutrality in home management
Let me be the first to tell you if you’ve never heard this before: cleaning your home is a neutral act. It is not morally better to be clean. It is not morally bad to have messes. We’ve created a belief systems that makes the action of having a tidy home better than not rather than realizing cleaning is just an action we do, it’s not who we are. Today, I’m going to talk about the idea of neutrality and how it has quite literally changed my approach to almost everything I used to judge myself for.
4/18/2023
21:52
My 5 lazy productivity hacks
I’m lazy. Phew. Glad to get that out of the way now. I’ve fully embraced that I don’t want to waste my time and energy doing more work than I need to. I’ve developed some incredible productivity habits and hacks and they’re great for the lazy mama in you. Did you hear the news? Clean It for KIDS is open now for an exclusive presale. Become an early bird and jump on it for an exclusive discount here.
It's ok, you can admit it. Sometimes motherhood seems less like the sweetness of a Pamper's commercial and more like a scene out of Jaws. Here at the Mother Like a Boss Podcast, we dive into the good, the bad and the ugly of motherhood and modern homemaking, with honest conversations, tips, strategies and tools.