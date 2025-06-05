About The MODUS Files - A Fallout Audio Drama Podcast Series

Learn the history of the new Enclave in Appalachia. After Reclamation Day, the Vault 76 residents found themselves in a world they no longer recognized. Some became Lone Wanderers, others became Raiders or banded together as new Settlers. Others found themselves in the WhiteSpring Bunker - and with the assistance of MODUS, began to rebuild America in the image of the old. Our characters will discover dark secrets and new threats, all while surviving the Wasteland of post-war Appalachia. You can find us on Twitter @ModusFiles | www.themodusfiles.com | https://www.patreon.com/user?u=34846059