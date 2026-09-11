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350 episodes
- Episode No. 775 of The Modern Art Notes Podcast features art historian Richard J. Powell and curator Danielle Canter.
Powell is the author of "Colorstruck! Painting, Pigment, Affect," which was just published by Princeton University Press. The book examines the historical and cultural work color does in the work of twentieth- and twenty-first-century artists such as Jacob Lawrence, Alma Thomas, Sam Gilliam, Hervé Télémaque, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, and Nina Chanel Abney. The book builds on Powell's 2022 National Gallery of Art Mellon Lectures of the same title. Bookshop and Amazon offer "Colorstruck!" from $46-61.
As discussed on the program:
Powell's Mellon Lectures may be viewed here;
The Amistad Research Center, Tulane University collection of Jacob Lawrence works, including the Toussaint L'Ouverture series;
Nina Chanel Abney, San Juan Heal (Lincoln Center wall); and
"Matisse Alive" at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.
Powell, a professor at Duke University, is the author of numerous books, including "Going There: Black Visual Satire," "Cutting a Figure: Fashioning Black Portraiture," and "Homecoming: The Art and Life of William H. Johnson."
Canter is the curator of "Odilon Redon: Otherworldly Visions" at the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles. The exhibition spotlights Redon's works on paper, including charcoal drawings, lithographs, and pastels. It particularly focuses on Redon's fantastical world of tonal and psychological darkness, and also his luminous color. It's on view through October 18. A Getty-published catalogue is available from Bookshop and Amazon for $25.
Instagram: Richard J. Powell, Tyler Green.
Air date: September 10, 2026.
- Episode No. 774 is a summer clips episode featuring curators Shawnya L. Harris and Jeffrey Richmond-Moll.
Harris and Richmond-Moll are the curators of "Edmonia Lewis: Said in Stone" at the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia. The exhibition presents the life and work of nineteenth-century Black and Indigenous sculptor Edmonia Lewis in the context of her contemporaries and artists she may have influenced. It is on view through January 3, 2027. A valuable catalogue was published by the Peabody Essex Museum and Georgia Museum of Art, University of Georgia. Amazon and Bookshop offer it for $50-55.
As discussed on the program:
Gisela Torres, Reverie and Slumber, 2020.
For images, please see Episode No. 748.
- Episode No. 773 is a summer clips episode featuring artist Lotus L. Kang.
The Frye Art Museum, Seattle is showing "Lotus L. Kang: I hear the hollow boom of time" through September 27. The installation features large sheets of unfixed industrial film that have been exposed to light sources as part of a process Kang calls 'tanning,' a process that aligns film's surface to skin. Sculptures that include tatami mats as their base take up some of the space between the film sheets, which are suspended from above. The show also includes a kinetic sculpture that evokes the body. "I hear the hollow boom of time" was organized by Georgia Erger.
Kang's work often blends sculpture, photography and installation in address of bodies, memories, and histories that change over time. Kang has been featured in exhibitions at the MCA Chicago, the Venice Biennale, the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, the Hessel Museum of Art, Bard College, and the 2021 triennial at New York's New Museum.
This conversation was recorded in 2023 on the occasion of Kang's presentation of a project in the MCA Chicago's atrium. For images, see Episode No. 604.
Instagram: Lotus L. Kang, Tyler Green.
- Episode No. 772 features art historians Zanna Gilbert and Andrew Perchuk; and curator Meg Linton, museum director Taras Matla, and associate museum director Steve Comba.
Along with Emily Pugh, Gilbert and Perchuk are the project leads for "Ed Ruscha's Streets of Los Angeles," a Getty Research Institute project that has, among other things, digitized Ed Ruscha's five-decade-long photographic project to document the streets of Los Angeles. The GRI project also considers Ruscha's Streets of Los Angeles archive within a range of historical frameworks, spotlights what it tells us about modern and contemporary art, architecture, and the physical, social, and cultural geographies of Los Angeles.
GRI-produced websites include:
"Artist, Image, Archive, City," a free digital book featuring visualizations, essays, images and more (the book is also available in free PDF and EPUB formats);
"12 Sunsets," which features Ruscha's famed photos of the Sunset Strip, including how the street has changed over the last 50 years;
The Ed Ruscha's Streets of Los Angeles Archive at the GRI;
Research Collections Viewer for Ruscha's photographs of Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard;
Research Collections Viewer for Ruscha's photographs of (other) Los Angeles streets;
Digitized images from the collection.
On the second segment, we discuss the dispersal of artist Steve Roden's estate with curator Meg Linton, who has advised the estate, University of Maryland Art Gallery director Taras Matla, and Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College associate director Steve Comba. Roden was a Los Angeles-area-based artist who worked in sound, sculpture, painting, and other media, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 59. The Roden estate has recently dispersed works to museums all over the United States, including those represented on this week's program, as well as to the Grunwald Center at the Hammer Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, the UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art, Ruby City, San Antonio, and more. Roden created sound for The MAN Podcast in 2011.
Air date: August 20, 2026.
- Episode No. 771 of The Modern Art Notes Podcast is a summer clips episode featuring art historian Michael W. Cole.
Princeton University Press has just published Cole's Sofonisba's Lesson, New Edition: A Renaissance Artist and Her Work. The book updates Cole's 2020 edition of the book, an assessment of Sofonisba Anguissola (1532–1625), a pathbreaking painter who substantially made it possible for women to be students of art. Bookshop and Amazon offers Sofonisba's Lesson for $63-68.
Cole's book considers Sofonisba Anguissola's art, how her background, teaching and learning were important to her career and art, and how her relationships with her father Amilcare, her teacher Bernardino Campi, Michelangelo and a series of royals and royal courts resulted in her work — and in work attributed to her.
This new, expanded volume offers new considerations of paintings whose status has been uncertain, and provides an up-to-date illustrated catalogue of over 200 known paintings and drawings that have been associated with Sofonisba. Cole is a professor of art history and archaeology at Columbia University.
This episode was taped in 2020, when Princeton published the first edition of the book. For images, see Episode No. 457.
Air date: August 13, 2026.
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About The Modern Art Notes Podcast
The Modern Art Notes Podcast is a weekly, hour-long interview program featuring artists, historians, authors, curators and conservators. Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Sebastian Smee called The MAN Podcast "one of the great archives of the art of our time." When the US chapter of the International Association of Art Critics gave host Tyler Green one of its inaugural awards for criticism in 2014, it included a special citation for The MAN Podcast.Podcast website
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