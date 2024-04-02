The Mining Pod | Bitcoin Mining News

Core Scientific's $8.7B AI Pivot w/ Russell Cann

Welcome back to The Bitcoin Stock Show! Today, Russell Cann, the chief development officer at Core Scientific, joins Colin to discuss the public miner's multi-billion dollar AI pivot. At the start of 2024, Core Scientific came out of its 2023 Chapter 11 bankruptcy swinging when it announced that it would be retrofitting some of its existing bitcoin mines in partnership with CoreWeave. Fast forward to the end of the year, and Core Scientific is converting up to 800 MW for CoreWeave's GPU fleet in a deal valued at $8.7 billion over 12 years. During the show, Cann gives us a brief history of CoreWeave and how the two companies arrived at the deal; the challenges, conditions, and considerations for retrofitting bitcoin mines for AI/HPC load; what we should expect from Core Scientific going forward, especially with regard to its bitcoin mining business; and everything in between.