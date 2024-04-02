The Mining Pod | Bitcoin Mining News

Most "Quantum FUD" you hear is probably BS. But there are some ways Bitcoin is vulnerable to quantum computers. Hunter Beast helps us understand what these threats look like and explains a solution.
---
---
-
03:13 Hunter’s Quantum Resistance Work
05:05 Google’s Willow Chip & Its Implications
07:29 Early Quantum Computers vs. Today
09:31 Quantum Noise & Error Correction
11:30 How Quantum Computers Challenge Bitcoin
13:07 Is Quantum a Real Threat?
14:00 The Four Vulnerability Scenarios in Bitcoin
15:35 Public Key Hash Addresses: Safe or Not?
19:40 The Importance of Operational Security
23:25 Satoshi’s Coins as a Quantum Shield
28:09 Proactive Quantum-Resistant Solutions for Bitcoin
33:45 Should Bitcoin Take a Proactive or Reactive Approach to Soft Forks?
43:00 Bitcoin’s Resilience Remains Unshaken
Welcome back to The Mining Pod! For today’s roundup, the Blockspace boys cover Cango, the largest public bitcoin miner that you’ve never heard of, and they dig into breaking news of oil and gas giant Halliburton investing in Bitcoin mining. Plus, an investor lawsuit against Rhodium, MARA and Hut 8’s bitcoin buys after issuing convertible notes, and in this episode’s cry corner, Bitcoin Twitter’s favorite squabble this week: the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
03:24 Difficulty update
07:01 Cangoooooooo
16:25 Halliburton mining bitcoin?
24:05 Miners & debt instruments
31:17 Rhodium sued for fraud
37:04 Cry corner: Bitcoin strategic reserve
-
--------
47:17
Core Scientific's $8.7B AI Pivot w/ Russell Cann
Welcome back to The Bitcoin Stock Show! Today, Russell Cann, the chief development officer at Core Scientific, joins Colin to discuss the public miner’s multi-billion dollar AI pivot. At the start of 2024, Core Scientific came out of its 2023 Chapter 11 bankruptcy swinging when it announced that it would be retrofitting some of its existing bitcoin mines in partnership with CoreWeave. Fast forward to the end of the year, and Core Scientific is converting up to 800 MW for CoreWeave’s GPU fleet in a deal valued at $8.7 billion over 12 years. During the show, Cann gives us a brief history of CoreWeave and how the two companies arrived at the deal; the challenges, conditions, and considerations for retrofitting bitcoin mines for AI/HPC load; what we should expect from Core Scientific going forward, especially with regard to its bitcoin mining business; and everything in between.
-
--------
49:57
CleanSpark’s $650M Convert Deal
Welcome back to The Mining Pod! On today’s show, were joined by CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford and CFO Gary Vecchiarelli to discuss their convertible note offering. In this show, we go through the mechanics of the note (it’s complicated, trust me), the purpose for using the funds, growing to 50 EH/s and why CleanSpark chose not to buy Bitcoin with the capital on hand. Lastly we talk about the institutional space for Bitcoin investments including metrics and topics to watch out for in 2025!
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
02:10 Cleanspark update
04:11 How the note works
07:53 Why not buy Bitcoin?
13:35 Why 0% interest
16:16 Why the cap call?
19:34 Choosing the right financial option
25:38 Why convertible note bull market?
30:16 Deal coordination
31:17 Bond market new to miners?
32:31 Shareholder value
36:51 ATM
38:05 Why not deploy capital immediately?
40:12 Institutional investors
41:34 Best metrics to watch
43:02 What does 2025 look like?
--------
46:37
Hut 8, Crusoe’s $600M, DCG’s Fortitude, Riot’s HODL and Coinbase’s PNUT
Welcome back to The Mining Pod! In today’s show were ripping on Hut 8’s $12 billion build out in Louisiana for a full hyperscaler facility. Yes, that’s nearly 6x the marketcap of Hut 8 currently! We also go into Crusoe’s $600M raise from Founders Fund, our scoop on DCG spinning out Foundry’s self-mining assets, Riot joining the HODL gang with Microstrategy and MARA and some final thoughts on Coinbase listing random tokens for ‘just the funsies.’ Oh, also Texas is going to do a Bitcoin Reserve!
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
01:54 Difficulty update
04:29 Hut 8 plans 1,000 MW in Louisiana
10:19 Crusoe Closes $600M Raise
13:35 DCG creates new company
18:56 Riot Offering of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes
27:52 Coinbase lists Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) memcoin
33:20 Texas Bitcoin Reserve
-
