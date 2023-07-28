Hi friends! My name is Maggie Williams. I'm a 21-year-old Arkansas native, online college student, and avid outdoorswoman. My world revolves around life on the ...
Ep 1- Macy Watkins "Navigating the Outdoors As Women"
On the first-ever episode of the Maggie Williams Podcast, Maggie is joined by her best friend, accomplished bass fisherman, and outdoorswoman Macy Watkins. Macy and Maggie discuss hot topics in their usual comedic fashion; including their friendship, the outdoors, and never-heard-before stories of their lives. If you enjoyed the first episode of the Maggie Williams Podcast, share it with a friend or two, leave us a rating, and if you're feeling generous, write a review! I appreciate the support! Thanks again! See you back here next week!
Hi friends! My name is Maggie Williams. I'm a 21-year-old Arkansas native, online college student, and avid outdoorswoman. My world revolves around life on the road, my field-golden Kate, and chasing ducks and turkeys. Here you will find my weekly discussions with other outdoors enthusiasts who have stories worth telling.You can find me on Tiktok and Instagram @themaggiewilliamsThank you for your support!