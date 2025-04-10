Tom and Jacob recap the season two premiere of "The Last of Us" titled "Future Days," breaking down Joel and Ellie's fractured relationship, life in Jackson, the introduction of new characters like Abby and Dina and another masterfully adapated scene from the video game.
--------
1:31:19
Top 5 most anticipated moments for season 2 of The Last of Us
With season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us only two months away, Tom and Jacob revealed their most anticipated moments for the upcoming season based on The Last of Us Part II.
--------
39:37
Season 2 release date, in-depth trailers breakdown | The Last of Us
We finally have a release date - or month - for season two of HBO's The Last of Us. That, paired with a new trailer, gave Tom and Jacob plenty of reason to return for another episode to talk about what we know for the upcoming season, from the number of episodes to directors for the season. They also dive into the two trailers released and give some shot-by-shot breakdowns to see what we can learn about the upcoming season.
--------
45:01
Season 2 Trailer Breakdown! | Last of Us
HBO dropped the first trailer for the second season of The Last of Us and Tom and Jacob have you covered with everything you need to know about it. First, the pair discuss the casting news for season two before looking at some quotes from director Craig Mazin about possible future seasons. Then, they do a full, shot by shot breakdown of the trailer for season two of The Last of Us on HBO.
--------
59:29
Season 2 filming, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey nominated for Emmy Awards | Last Of Us
After a long, long break, Tom and Jacob return to talk about the latest news surrounding The Last of Us. From the strikes (hooray unions!) pushing back season two to 2025, the series earning a host of nominations for the Emmy Awards including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and Last of Us 2 remaster news, there's plenty to talk about in a catch-up episode.
A spoiler-safe podcast discussing the new HBO show The Last of Us from the perspective of longtime fans of the game. We will discuss how the show is adapting the game, including context and discussing changes, but all episodes will not contain any future plot spoilers until late in the episode where we will have a clear spoiler break.