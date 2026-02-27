On this episode of The LA Food Podcast, we’re doing a little bit of everything — industry analysis, hot takes, and a long, thoughtful sit-down with two people quietly shaping what neighborhood dining looks like in Los Angeles right now.

In Part 1, Father Sal joins Luca to break down the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists. LA had a massive showing this year, but how does it stack up against past years — and which semifinalists actually have a real shot at winning? We dig into the numbers, the narratives, and what Beard recognition really means in 2026. In Chef’s Kiss / Big Miss, we cover Noma selling out in three minutes (and then making bagels), Bill Addison taking the gloves off, Firstborn LA going all-in on prix fixe, and a handful of LA chefs landing on one of the year’s most anticipated culinary TV shows.

In Part 2, Luca sits down with Adam Weisblatt, Co-Founder and Partner of Last Word Hospitality, and DK Kolender, Chef and Partner of Hermon’s, one of LA’s most talked-about new neighborhood restaurants. We start with Hermon’s — the vision, the food, the drinks, and why it already feels like it’s been here forever — before zooming out to talk about Last Word’s broader strategy behind Found Oyster, Queen’s, Barra Santos, and more. Adam and DK share hard-earned perspective on building restaurants people actually return to, thriving as a restaurant group in today’s LA, and how they think about growth, praise, and sustainability. We close with reflections on Last Word Hospitality’s recent James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur nomination and what success looks like moving forward.

