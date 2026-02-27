Open app
    Is Michelin Wrong About SELINE? A Gloomy James Beard Industry Report & The Guys Disrupting the Wine Club

    02/27/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Father Sal records his final episode as a bachelor, we launch our new Couch Potatoes Top Chef recap series, and then we head straight to Santa Monica for one of the most ambitious meals in Los Angeles: SELINE.
    Chef Dave Beran’s winter tasting menu is structured around the idea of “outside” and “inside” — cold, memory, warmth, progression. We break down the sunflower sequence disguised as cod, the venison tartare that had us laughing mid-bite, the short rib slider moment, and whether SELINE is already operating at a Michelin-star level.
    Then we zoom out.
    We unpack the James Beard Foundation’s State of the Restaurant Industry report, produced with Deloitte, and talk about what it actually says: volatility as the new norm, alcohol sales declining, guests spending less per visit, full dining rooms that still aren’t profitable, and the widening gap between consumer expectations and restaurant economics. Oh, and here's that New School report we keep referencing.
    After that, Chef’s Kiss / Big Miss returns — our recurring segment where we call balls and strikes on LA food culture:
    Sqirl flips to dinner

    The “restaurant monologue” backlash

    Pizza losing ground to Mexican and Asian cuisine

    And a few takes that might ruffle feathers

    In Part 2, we sit down with Laurent Vernhes (founder of Tablet Hotels) and Tito Melega of MVA.wine — a 600-member wine collective that blind tastes 50–60 wines in Tuscany and only selects six. No filler inventory. No mass distribution. Just curation and scarcity.
    And if you're interested in becoming an MVA member - a.k.a. a Vinefinder - the first 20 listeners to sign up get a $50 discount on their first collection with code "LAFOOD"
    Powered by Acquired Taste
  • The LA Food Podcast

    Eater Takes Max & Helen's Heat, New York Times Declares LA's "Essential" Dishes & Echo Park Survives The LA Food Pod Bar Crawl. Plus, Mirate/Daisy Margarita Bar's Max Reis on Mezcal & More.

    02/20/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    This week on The LA Food Podcast, we’re diving deep into LA’s cocktail culture with James Beard semifinalist Max Reis, beverage director of Mirate and Daisy Margarita Bar. Max shares his journey from Napa to Los Angeles, how he became one of the country’s most respected mezcal advocates, and what it takes to build a world-class bar program.
    In Part 1, Luca and Father Sal recap a legendary Echo Park bar crawl, including strategy, standout stops, and inevitable chaos. Plus, Chef’s Kiss / Big Miss tackles the New York Times’ essential LA dishes list, the Max & Helen’s review debate, smart glasses in restaurants, AI reservation bots, and the battle over dining-room photography.

    Powered by Acquired Taste
  • The LA Food Podcast

    Alison Roman on AI, LA Dining & Reinvention. Plus, Major Noma Drama, @ComfyWithKerry Episode Fallout & a Major RVR Apology.

    02/13/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Alison Roman joins The LA Food Podcast for a wide-ranging conversation on cookbooks, creativity, and the unsettling rise of AI-generated recipes. We dive into Something From Nothing, her evolving aesthetic, growing up in the San Fernando Valley, and her early days in LA fine dining.
    Before that, Father Sal and Luca break down meals at Lucia, Bess, Max & Helen’s, and Cheesesteaks by Matu, plus the fallout from last week’s LA Dining Scam debate. In Chef’s Kiss / Big Miss: Noma controversy, Villa’s Tacos at the Super Bowl, Jenn Harris’ big career news, a David Chang review, and a Tesla Diner confession you truly won’t believe.
  • The LA Food Podcast

    The LA Dining "Scam" Debate Breaking People's Brains: @ComfyWithKerry, Influencer Hype, and Why Dining Out Feels So Fraught Right Now

    02/06/2026 | 1h
    On this episode of The LA Food Podcast, Luca Servodio is joined by food reporter Karen Palmer to break down the viral LA dining discourse sparked by Kerry Rose Schwartz (@comfywithkerry) and her claim that “LA fine dining is a scam.”
    We dig into why Kerry’s videos exploded, the pushback from chefs like Jeremy Fox, and what the backlash reveals about hype culture, pricing, influencer power, and the widening expectation gap facing Los Angeles restaurants. Is this a needed reality check for diners—or damaging rhetoric during a brutal moment for the industry?
    Karen also shares where she’s been eating lately, including Broken Spanish Comedor, a return visit to Ronan, cocktails at Bar Benjamin, and what makes a restaurant worth revisiting beyond the hype cycle. Luca recaps recent meals at Napa Rose at Disneyland post-renovation, Darling by Sean Brock, and an accidental Bravo-side quest at SUR.
    In Chef’s Kiss / Big Miss, we weigh in on the Crenshaw Food Hub and its community-first food model, Marco Pierre White going viral while eating McDonald’s, the rise of all-day cafés reshaping American dining, and the latest wave of algorithm-friendly “liquid food” and meal-replacement culture. A wide-ranging, opinionated conversation about what’s actually worth eating—and talking about—in LA right now.
    We also discuss Karen's latest on Hermon's and The Rainforest Cafe (lol).
    Powered by Acquired Taste
  • The LA Food Podcast

    LA's James Beard Supremacy; Noma Silences the Haters (Kind Of); Plus, Revenge of the Neighborhood Restaurant with Adam Weisblatt (Last Word Hospitality) & DK Kolender (Hermon's).

    01/30/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    On this episode of The LA Food Podcast, we’re doing a little bit of everything — industry analysis, hot takes, and a long, thoughtful sit-down with two people quietly shaping what neighborhood dining looks like in Los Angeles right now.
    In Part 1, Father Sal joins Luca to break down the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists. LA had a massive showing this year, but how does it stack up against past years — and which semifinalists actually have a real shot at winning? We dig into the numbers, the narratives, and what Beard recognition really means in 2026. In Chef’s Kiss / Big Miss, we cover Noma selling out in three minutes (and then making bagels), Bill Addison taking the gloves off, Firstborn LA going all-in on prix fixe, and a handful of LA chefs landing on one of the year’s most anticipated culinary TV shows.
    In Part 2, Luca sits down with Adam Weisblatt, Co-Founder and Partner of Last Word Hospitality, and DK Kolender, Chef and Partner of Hermon’s, one of LA’s most talked-about new neighborhood restaurants. We start with Hermon’s — the vision, the food, the drinks, and why it already feels like it’s been here forever — before zooming out to talk about Last Word’s broader strategy behind Found Oyster, Queen’s, Barra Santos, and more. Adam and DK share hard-earned perspective on building restaurants people actually return to, thriving as a restaurant group in today’s LA, and how they think about growth, praise, and sustainability. We close with reflections on Last Word Hospitality’s recent James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur nomination and what success looks like moving forward.
    Powered by Acquired Taste

About The LA Food Podcast

The LA Food Podcast is where LA’s top chefs, boldest food stories, and biggest restaurant moments all collide. Hosted by Luca Servodio, the official hype man of Los Angeles restaurants, we dig deep into what’s happening across the most exciting food city on the planet — Los Angeles. We’ve chopped it up with legends like Wolfgang Puck, Brooke Williamson, Joe Sasto, and more. Expect chef interviews, restaurant news, behind-the-scenes drama, food culture trends, and no-BS conversations about LA’s dynamic dining scene. Powered by Acquired Taste Media. New episodes drop every Friday. Hit follow!
