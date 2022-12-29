Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
    4/24/2023
    2:23
  EPISODE 8 | NO REGRETS
    As the clock ticks, Libby doesn't know whether to follow Francis to his estate in Albany, or become Mrs Clancy Armstrong. Fifty years later, while interviewed for the Boston Globe, Libby finally reveals her fateful decision.
    1/19/2023
    19:55
  EPISODE 7 | MR. AND MRS. ARMSTRONG
    At Clancy's boardinghouse, while getting reacquainted, Libby tells Clancy everything.  Devastated and angry, he gives Libby an ultimatum. Libby returns to the Fairmont, to Francis, but nothing works out the way it is supposed to.
    1/12/2023
    19:44
  EPISODE 6 | HAIL TO THE CHIEF
    It's July 4th at the Fairmont, the day of the big performance. But before they can celebrate the thunderous success, an unexpected visitor shows up, and much to Libby's horror, Francis disappears.
    1/5/2023
    16:20
  EPISODE 5 | THE WHAT IFS
    Francis and Libby are celebrating the completion of his composition with champagne, when Libby decides to come clean. Meanwhile in a British field hospital, her fiancé recovers consciousness, but something is very much missing...
    12/29/2022
    16:51

The Key of Love

It’s New Year’s Eve,1942, WWII is raging, and Liberty Johannsen, a young chambermaid in Boston’s tony Back Bay, is kicked out of the only job – and home – she’s ever known after fighting off unwanted advances from the Governor’s son.

Nicknamed Songbird thanks to her beautiful voice, Libby takes a new position at the grand Fairmont Copley hotel in Boston,  where she makes the acquaintance of blue-blooded composer Francis Key, unexpectedly becoming his muse…and soon, something much more.

Until Libby’s fiancé, Boston Globe photographer Clancy Armstrong, returns from the front. Libby faces a devastating choice, one that will affect not only these three lives but the course of American history forever.

A sweeping historical romance from New York Times and international bestseller Jenna Blum, author of Those Who Save Us and The Lost Family, THE KEY OF LOVE showcases one woman’s fierce love and burning ambition as she makes an impossible decision while the fate of the world is up for grabs.

THE KEY OF LOVE is an Emerald Audio production, in partnership with Real Jetpack productions.

