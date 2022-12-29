About The Key of Love

It’s New Year’s Eve,1942, WWII is raging, and Liberty Johannsen, a young chambermaid in Boston’s tony Back Bay, is kicked out of the only job – and home – she’s ever known after fighting off unwanted advances from the Governor’s son.

Nicknamed Songbird thanks to her beautiful voice, Libby takes a new position at the grand Fairmont Copley hotel in Boston, where she makes the acquaintance of blue-blooded composer Francis Key, unexpectedly becoming his muse…and soon, something much more.

Until Libby’s fiancé, Boston Globe photographer Clancy Armstrong, returns from the front. Libby faces a devastating choice, one that will affect not only these three lives but the course of American history forever.

A sweeping historical romance from New York Times and international bestseller Jenna Blum, author of Those Who Save Us and The Lost Family, THE KEY OF LOVE showcases one woman’s fierce love and burning ambition as she makes an impossible decision while the fate of the world is up for grabs.

