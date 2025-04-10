What's the value of Elias Pettersson and Trevor Zegras? What should the Devils do after the Jack Hughes injury? Brandon Rewucki breaks down your mock proposals and questions ahead of the trade deadline in the newest episode of The Hockey Mailbag.
--------
34:03
4 Nations Recap and Trade Deadline Talk
How does Canada keep edging out the U.S. in best-on-best? Will Edmonton pull the trigger on a new goalie? Brandon Rewucki answers those questions and more in the latest episode of The Hockey Mailbag.
--------
34:32
4 Nations Boosting NHL over NBA?
How did the U.S. take down Canada? Has the NHL closed the gap on the NBA? Brandon Rewucki answers these questions surrounding the 4 Nations tournament and more in the latest episode of The Hockey Mailbag.
--------
35:21
Key Questions as 4 Nations Kicks Off
Who has the most to lose/gain at the 4 Nations Face-Off? Where have all the elite Canadian goalies gone? Brandon Rewucki answers those questions and more as the 4 Nations tournament kicks off with the latest episode of The Hockey Mailbag.
--------
32:37
More Trades and a Trip Down NHL Memory Lane
Did anyone win the J.T. Miller trade? What was the best goal/hit/save in NHL history? Brandon Rewucki answers those questions and more in the latest episode of The Hockey Mailbag.