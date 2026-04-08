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The Great Anarchists

crispin sartwell
Government
The Great Anarchists
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • The Great Anarchists

    Noam Chomsky: The Last Anarchist Professor

    02/03/2026 | 33 mins.
    The fascinating linguist and research-heavy political commentator who helped get anarchist theory through a particularly fallow period.
  • The Great Anarchists

    The Decline of Anarchism in the 20th Century

    01/15/2026 | 23 mins.
    In the 20th century, anarchism ceased as a mass revolutionary movement (except perhaps in Spain in the 1930s). Why? I give three reasons here: the internal momentum of the state, reaching its culmination as a war and genocide machine; the internal direction of the left, particularly around Bolshevism, toward extreme statism (from welfare state liberalism to socialist state control of the economy to state communism); and the terrible strategic and ethical mistake that anarchists made around 1900 to engage in assassinations, bombings, and acts of terror.
  • The Great Anarchists

    Leo Tolstoy (and William Lloyd Garrison): Anarchism, Pacifism, and Christianity

    01/06/2026 | 26 mins.
    Can you be a religious anarchist? Bakunin probobly thought not; Emma Goldman thought so. But any way you look at it, Tolstoy was a beautiful writer with a beautiful Christian vision. I agree with him, and Petr Chelčický, and William Lloyd Garrison, that Christianity is incompatible with human government.
    PS pacifism entails antistatism
  • The Great Anarchists

    Art of Anarchism: Emma Goldman

    01/03/2026 | 32 mins.
    The brilliant speaker and inspiring visionary (1869-1940): from Haymarket to the McKinley assassination, from confronting Lenin in his office to the Spanish Civil War. Alexander Berkman. Nestor Makhno.
  • The Great Anarchists

    Anarchism Without Adjectives (But With Great Passion): Voltairine de Cleyre

    12/28/2025 | 26 mins.
    The great American feminist and anarchist emerged from the American individualist tradition into the communist anarchist movement of Johann Most and Emma Goldman. Voltairine de Cleyre was also the greatest anarchist prose stylist this side of Thoreau.
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About The Great Anarchists
Twenty to thirty minutes each through the greatest philosophers and theorists of anarchism, including Josiah Warren, Peter Kropotkin, and David Graeber.
Podcast website
Government

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