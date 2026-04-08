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19 episodes
- In the 20th century, anarchism ceased as a mass revolutionary movement (except perhaps in Spain in the 1930s). Why? I give three reasons here: the internal momentum of the state, reaching its culmination as a war and genocide machine; the internal direction of the left, particularly around Bolshevism, toward extreme statism (from welfare state liberalism to socialist state control of the economy to state communism); and the terrible strategic and ethical mistake that anarchists made around 1900 to engage in assassinations, bombings, and acts of terror.
Leo Tolstoy (and William Lloyd Garrison): Anarchism, Pacifism, and Christianity01/06/2026 | 26 mins.Can you be a religious anarchist? Bakunin probobly thought not; Emma Goldman thought so. But any way you look at it, Tolstoy was a beautiful writer with a beautiful Christian vision. I agree with him, and Petr Chelčický, and William Lloyd Garrison, that Christianity is incompatible with human government.
PS pacifism entails antistatism
- The great American feminist and anarchist emerged from the American individualist tradition into the communist anarchist movement of Johann Most and Emma Goldman. Voltairine de Cleyre was also the greatest anarchist prose stylist this side of Thoreau.
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About The Great Anarchists
Twenty to thirty minutes each through the greatest philosophers and theorists of anarchism, including Josiah Warren, Peter Kropotkin, and David Graeber.Podcast website
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