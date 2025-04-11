Think Like: Gala Darling

In this episode of The Grace Smith Podcast, Grace Smith guides bestselling author, speaker, and self-development teacher Gala Darling through a session exploring her subconscious mind. Through hypnosis, Gala reflects on her beliefs about confidence, abundance, and relationships, identifying key moments that influenced her perspective.The conversation covers how subconscious patterns shape decision-making, career success, and personal relationships. Gala also shares insights into how shifting her mindset affected her relationship with money, self-worth, and creativity.Timestamps & Key Topics:00:00 – Welcome to Think Like: An Invitation Inward01:06 – Meet Gala Darling: A Pioneer in Radical Self-Love & Transformation03:41 – The Joy of Gathering: Why In-Person Magic Still Matters05:50 – Think Like: A Sanctuary for Expansion and Truth09:43 – Early Hustle, Sacred Drive: Gala’s Path to Becoming18:09 – Hypnosis Begins: A Portal to the Inner World22:18 – Into the Subconscious: Listening Beyond the Mind27:40 – Formative Moments, Soul Shifts & Timelines Rewritten37:18 – Gala’s Journey to Embodied Abundance43:06 – The Tender Power of Vulnerability in Love46:35 – Gala’s Vision: Living a Truly Limitless Life48:12 – Closing the Session: Messages From the Deep51:54 – Returning to Now: Integrating the Journey52:18 – Stillness & Reflection: Letting the Wisdom Land53:13 – Swan Medicine: Symbols of Grace, Purity, and Rebirth54:54 – Subconscious Echoes: The Mirrors Within58:43 – Rooting Into Self-Trust & Deep Inner Confidence01:00:29 – Moments That Shift Everything: Transformation in Real Time01:07:42 – Healing the Money Wound: Worthiness and Wealth01:11:42 – Stepping Into Visibility: Embracing Social Growth01:23:02 – The Magic of Stillness: Doing Nothing, Becoming Everything01:25:26 – Grace Notes: Final Insights & IntegrationResources:Gala Darling's Website – www.galadarling.comHigh Vibe Honey (Weekly EFT Tapping Sessions) – www.highvibehoney.comBooks by Gala Darling – Available on AmazonThe Big Leap by Gay Hendricks - Available on AmazonGrace Hypnotherapy App – www.getgrace.com/appFollow Gala on Instagram – @galadarlingFollow Grace Smith on Instagram – @gracesmithtvGrace’s Website - www.gracesmith.comIf you want to learn more about the “Think Like” Hypnosis Process, watch this episode: https://youtu.be/MZvUktVQgtA