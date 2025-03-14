Powered by RND
The Gospel of Haven is a horror podcast exploring the intersection of faith and anatomy after the end of the world. A cult has thrived inside the living body of...
FictionDramaFictionScience FictionArts

  • Episode 1: Incubation
     The heart in the wall was leaking again. CW: Body Horror, Surgery, Infection. Misphonia: wet. Isiah Whitlock was played by B. Narr.Rebecca Moore was played by Janine Bower.Written, edited and produced by Daisy McNamara.Sound design was by Derrick Valen.Music was by Dana Creasman.Script editing by Jack Fulmin and Ash SeguinteTheme song by Skip KD- Find more of their music HERE: https://sealapocalyptic.bandcamp.com/Art by Kalgalen- find their work HERE: https://www.kalgalen.com/ Transcripts: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1giMUNcujJUNWlrrD6_X2nPQMrlyF2fie?usp=drive_link Produced by Eelsong Studios and Bloody FM. Our website: https://daisymcnamara.com/#gospelofhavenFind us on Twitter: https://x.com/gospelofhavenFind us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thegospelofhaven.bsky.socialFind us on Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/thegospelofhaven Produced by Eelsong Studios and Bloody FM.
    24:25
  • The Gospel of Haven, Coming March 14
    Coming March 14, a new religious horror podcast from Bloody FM. Isiah Whitlock was played by B. Narr.Rebecca Moore was played by Janine Bower.Written, edited and produced by Daisy McNamara.Sound design was by Derrick Valen.Music was by Dana Creasman. Art by Kalgalen. Transcripts: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1giMUNcujJUNWlrrD6_X2nPQMrlyF2fie?usp=drive_link Our website: https://daisymcnamara.com/#gospelofhavenFind us on Twitter: https://x.com/gospelofhavenFind us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thegospelofhaven.bsky.socialFind us on Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/thegospelofhaven Produced by Eelsong Studios and Bloody FM.
    0:48

