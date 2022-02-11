Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Freely Rooted Podcast in the App
Listen to The Freely Rooted Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
The Freely Rooted Podcast

The Freely Rooted Podcast

Podcast The Freely Rooted Podcast
Podcast The Freely Rooted Podcast

The Freely Rooted Podcast

Kori Meloy and Fallon Lee
add
Welcome to the Freely Rooted podcast! Joining you are your hosts Kori Meloy + Fallon Lee. We are passionate about helping women reclaim their metabolisms, resto... More
Health & Fitness
Welcome to the Freely Rooted podcast! Joining you are your hosts Kori Meloy + Fallon Lee. We are passionate about helping women reclaim their metabolisms, resto... More

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • 31. Metabolic Health & Masculinity: Building a Nutritional Foundation, Balancing Hormones, Identifying Motivation | Adam Marafioti of LifeBlud
    Women we work with frequently ask us how they can help the men in their life pursue metabolic healing.  Do the same principles apply?  Should men approach nutrition differently than women?  We have been wanting to bring you a discussion all about pro-metabolic health for men, and we knew that Adam of LifeBlud would be the perfect guest to share his story.  In this episode, we discuss establishing a strong nutritional foundation to support both male and female bodies according to their individual design.  Adam shares practical and attainable strategies for men who are getting started on a metabolic health journey.  And make sure to stay through the end of this episode to hear Adam’s profound insight into why it is so important for men to access their intrinsic motivation when making these lifestyle changes. Join us as we discuss: Adam’s evolution from the party life to raw veganism to a pro-metabolic approach to wellness What we can gain from our progression through extreme dieting phases Does the approach to balancing male hormones differ from the approach to balancing female hormones? The physical changes in appearance that manifest in male and female bodies as a result of increasing metabolic health Examining the current cultural attitude towards gender roles, family, procreation and its impact on upcoming generations Practical tips for men on incorporating attainable metabolic principles into your daily rhythm The importance of identifying your intrinsic motivation as a man to take control of your health The beautiful interplay of male and female strengths in relationships A discussion of learned helplessness and how women can support their men in the pursuit of health Practical strategies for men who desire to prioritize quality nutrition but are away from home a majority of the day Supporting your nutritional foundation with supplements The power of methylene blue in targeting a variety of health concerns in men, women, and children Tips for boosting testosterone naturally Looking for more?  Watch this episode on YouTube + visit the blog for show notes and transcript. Resources mentioned: Freely Rooted episode 28: Metabolic Health & the Embodiment of Femininity with Parris Hodges & Niecia Nelson LifeBlud B Complex Energi+ Canadian Pine Pollen Connect: Adam Marafioti of LifeBlud | Website | Instagram Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table Free downloads: Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide Metabolic Foods Guide The information presented in this episode does not constitute medical advice. It is intended for educational and inspirational purposes only.
    12/14/2022
    1:20:37
  • 30. Intentional Parenting, Nervous System Regulation, and Kids’ Emotional Health | Katie Crosby of Thriving Littles
    All parents want their kids to feel safe and secure in the world around them.  Yet often, parents can send kids the message that their big emotions are unsafe.  As an occupational therapist who is well versed in supporting kids’ emotions, Katie starts by providing some helpful definitions around the different states of regulation.  Not only do we talk about dysregulation, co-regulation, and self-regulation as concepts, but we also get super practical and talk about what each of these stages of regulation can look like in everyday life.  And we are not just looking at our children’s nervous systems, but examining our own pathways of regulation.  Join us for this rich conversation about what it could look like to take the next step toward wholeness in your family’s pursuit of emotional wellness. Join us as we discuss: A definition of occupational therapy and its focus on wholeness Identifying dysregulation, co-regulation, and self-regulation Some tangible examples of what a dysregulated child looks like How a parent’s state of regulation can impact the child’s What a child’s under-developed brain needs to borrow from adults Where authoritarian parenting and permissive parenting miss the mark Examining your own nervous system when interacting with a dysregulated child Why it is important to set our expectations based on a child’s developmental capabilities How a child’s behavior may be communicating an unmet need Beginning to recognize when a child is suppressing emotion and behaving performatively Some pitfalls of behaviorist parenting Connecting our childhood attachment styles to our present ability to self-regulate Practical tips for overcoming relational wounding through relational healing Recognizing how physical and spiritual and emotional healing work together Resources mentioned: Use code ROOTED for 40% off your purchase of Katie’s Coregulation Bundle (masterclass and guide) The Whole-Brain Child by Daniel J. Siegel No-Drama Discipline by Daniel J. Siegel Attachment Styles Test by Diane Poole Heller Connect: Katie Crosby of Thriving Littles | Website | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Pinterest Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table Looking for more?  Watch this episode on YouTube + visit the blog for show notes and transcript. The information presented in this episode does not constitute medical advice. It is intended for educational and inspirational purposes only.
    11/16/2022
    1:20:13
  • 29. Mineral Balance, Nature’s Optimal Foods, and More Q&A with Morley Robbins
    After our previous episode with the one and only Morley Robbins on the hot topic of iron, we knew we had to bring him back on the podcast to answer some of your questions!  In this episode, we dive into how you can increase your intake of copper and retinol both through food and supplementation.  Morley also sheds light on the far-reaching impacts of mineral imbalance on things like fertility, mental health, and autoimmunity.  If you benefited from Morley’s wisdom about iron earlier in this season, you will definitely want to join us for this part two episode! Join us as we discuss: Foods you can include in your diet to increase copper and retinol The difference between whole food vitamin C and ascorbic acid The relationship between minerals, stress, and infertility Cod liver oil as a rich source of retinol How mineral imbalances impact our psychological state How a body’s inability to produce energy contributes to emotional dysregulation What can happen when we adopt labels over our health conditions Shifting our focus to prioritize energy balance over genetic patterns Why some people feel better when taking iron supplements What factors are often playing in the background of autoimmune dysfunction How gut health impacts the body’s ability to absorb iron Optimal levels of ferritin in the body Shifting focus away from iron and towards copper and retinol in babies Finding the right copper supplement Resources mentioned: Innate Response Supplements Nourishing Traditions by Sally Fallon Morell Rosita Cod Liver Oil Jigsaw Health Formula IQ Cod Liver Oil Recuperate IQ Copper Supplement Reverse Skin Aging Copper Cream Sovereign Silver Copper Hydrosol Organa Copper Connect: Morley Robbins | Website | Facebook Group Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table  Free downloads: Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide Metabolic Foods Guide Looking for more?  Watch this episode on YouTube + visit the blog for show notes and transcript. The information presented in this episode does not constitute medical advice. It is intended for educational and inspirational purposes only.
    11/2/2022
    1:17:38
  • 28. Metabolic Health & the Embodiment of Femininity | Parris Hodges & Niecia Nelson
    A discussion of hormones is central to any metabolic healing journey, and hormones also play a foundational role in how women express their femininity.  We are so glad to have Parris and Niecia joining us for this conversation on the connection between our state of nourishment and how we show up in the world as women.  May you be encouraged to fully embody your feminine nature through a deeper understanding of nourishment and hormones on your healing journey. Join us as we discuss the following: Parris’s & Niecia’s individual journeys of transitioning from maiden to mother How your state of nourishment impacts how you show up in the world The roles of minerals in the body and how they connect to emotions and virtues Gaining insight about your state of nourishment and healing based on how you speak The impact of progesterone on a woman’s feminine expression The importance of learning the phases of your menstrual cycle and their individual expressions Instilling in the coming generation a knowledge of and appreciation for the cyclical nature of women The unintended result of teaching children to override their nervous systems Resources mentioned: Poem by Alison Luterman: I Confess Instagram Live with Parris & Niecia: Progesterone Freely Rooted Episode 24: Misunderstandings of the “Pro-Metabolic” Approach Adrenaline Dominance: A Revolutionary Approach to Wellness by Michael Platt Follow along with Niecia to find out when her course “Eat to go Deep” launches | Use the code FREELYROOTED for $50 off your purchase of the course Connect: Parris Hodges | Instagram | Podcast | Apply to work with Parris Niecia Nelson | Instagram | Contact form to work with Niecia Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table Looking for more?  Watch this episode on YouTube + visit the blog for show notes and transcript. The information presented in this episode does not constitute medical advice. It is for educational and inspirational purposes only. Free downloads: Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide Metabolic Foods Guide
    10/12/2022
    1:41:49
  • 27. Are You Really Low In Iron? With Morley Robbins
    There are a lot of misconceptions floating around about iron.  Morley Robbins is the founder of The Root Cause Protocol and has helped thousands of people find the same healing he has found through understanding minerals.  We devote the majority of this discussion to iron and copper, two minerals that are largely misunderstood by the allopathic and even functional medicine spheres.  The point we keep coming back to is how beautiful and intelligent the human design is.  Join us as we explore how we can best support our physiology through a greater understanding of these important minerals. In this episode, we cover: Morley’s personal journey of finding healing through nutrition and minerals The impact of copper deprivation on the body and its connection to oxidative stress The role of critical thinking in taking responsibility for our own health What factors in our modern world have lead to pervasive iron overload How our bodies actually store iron and why blood tests fall short in measuring iron The flaw of iron supplementation in pregnancy How copper and iron move from mother to baby during pregnancy The impact of mineral deficiencies in the postpartum period Advocating for a safe and healthy birth even in the face of opposition from practitioners How the birth landscape has become highly medicalized over the years Taking a proactive instead of reactive approach to health and nourishment in pregnancy Making the choice to trust your body in pregnancy and birth Forgoing prenatal vitamins and pursuing whole food nutrition instead Exploring the reasons for the high rate of babies diagnosed with anemia Individualized mineral needs based on melanin Looking for more?  Watch this episode on YouTube + visit the blog for show notes and transcript. Connect: Morley Robbins | Website | Facebook Group Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table  Free downloads: Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide Metabolic Foods Guide The information presented in this episode does not constitute medical advice. It is for educational and inspirational purposes only.
    9/28/2022
    1:26:54

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Freely Rooted Podcast

Welcome to the Freely Rooted podcast! Joining you are your hosts Kori Meloy + Fallon Lee. We are passionate about helping women reclaim their metabolisms, restore their youthful vitality, &amp; rediscover God’s original design for motherhood + wellness. Health &amp; nutrition have become too dogmatic and complicated. After putting our own chronic diseases &amp; autoimmune conditions into remission without restrictive diets or medication, we set out to help others simplify wellness by getting back to the roots of our biological rhythms while encouraging you to live freely along the way.
Podcast website

Listen to The Freely Rooted Podcast, The Man in The Arena and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Freely Rooted Podcast

The Freely Rooted Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Freely Rooted Podcast: Podcasts in Family