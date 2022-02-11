Welcome to the Freely Rooted podcast! Joining you are your hosts Kori Meloy + Fallon Lee. We are passionate about helping women reclaim their metabolisms, resto... More
31. Metabolic Health & Masculinity: Building a Nutritional Foundation, Balancing Hormones, Identifying Motivation | Adam Marafioti of LifeBlud
Women we work with frequently ask us how they can help the men in their life pursue metabolic healing. Do the same principles apply? Should men approach nutrition differently than women? We have been wanting to bring you a discussion all about pro-metabolic health for men, and we knew that Adam of LifeBlud would be the perfect guest to share his story. In this episode, we discuss establishing a strong nutritional foundation to support both male and female bodies according to their individual design. Adam shares practical and attainable strategies for men who are getting started on a metabolic health journey. And make sure to stay through the end of this episode to hear Adam’s profound insight into why it is so important for men to access their intrinsic motivation when making these lifestyle changes.
Join us as we discuss:
Adam’s evolution from the party life to raw veganism to a pro-metabolic approach to wellness
What we can gain from our progression through extreme dieting phases
Does the approach to balancing male hormones differ from the approach to balancing female hormones?
The physical changes in appearance that manifest in male and female bodies as a result of increasing metabolic health
Examining the current cultural attitude towards gender roles, family, procreation and its impact on upcoming generations
Practical tips for men on incorporating attainable metabolic principles into your daily rhythm
The importance of identifying your intrinsic motivation as a man to take control of your health
The beautiful interplay of male and female strengths in relationships
A discussion of learned helplessness and how women can support their men in the pursuit of health
Practical strategies for men who desire to prioritize quality nutrition but are away from home a majority of the day
Supporting your nutritional foundation with supplements
The power of methylene blue in targeting a variety of health concerns in men, women, and children
Tips for boosting testosterone naturally
Resources mentioned:
Freely Rooted episode 28: Metabolic Health & the Embodiment of Femininity with Parris Hodges & Niecia Nelson
LifeBlud B Complex Energi+
Canadian Pine Pollen
Adam Marafioti of LifeBlud | Website | Instagram
Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course
Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table
Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide
Metabolic Foods Guide
The information presented in this episode does not constitute medical advice. It is intended for educational and inspirational purposes only.
12/14/2022
1:20:37
30. Intentional Parenting, Nervous System Regulation, and Kids’ Emotional Health | Katie Crosby of Thriving Littles
All parents want their kids to feel safe and secure in the world around them. Yet often, parents can send kids the message that their big emotions are unsafe. As an occupational therapist who is well versed in supporting kids’ emotions, Katie starts by providing some helpful definitions around the different states of regulation. Not only do we talk about dysregulation, co-regulation, and self-regulation as concepts, but we also get super practical and talk about what each of these stages of regulation can look like in everyday life. And we are not just looking at our children’s nervous systems, but examining our own pathways of regulation. Join us for this rich conversation about what it could look like to take the next step toward wholeness in your family’s pursuit of emotional wellness.
Join us as we discuss:
A definition of occupational therapy and its focus on wholeness
Identifying dysregulation, co-regulation, and self-regulation
Some tangible examples of what a dysregulated child looks like
How a parent’s state of regulation can impact the child’s
What a child’s under-developed brain needs to borrow from adults
Where authoritarian parenting and permissive parenting miss the mark
Examining your own nervous system when interacting with a dysregulated child
Why it is important to set our expectations based on a child’s developmental capabilities
How a child’s behavior may be communicating an unmet need
Beginning to recognize when a child is suppressing emotion and behaving performatively
Some pitfalls of behaviorist parenting
Connecting our childhood attachment styles to our present ability to self-regulate
Practical tips for overcoming relational wounding through relational healing
Recognizing how physical and spiritual and emotional healing work together
Resources mentioned:
Use code ROOTED for 40% off your purchase of Katie’s Coregulation Bundle (masterclass and guide)
The Whole-Brain Child by Daniel J. Siegel
No-Drama Discipline by Daniel J. Siegel
Attachment Styles Test by Diane Poole Heller
Katie Crosby of Thriving Littles | Website | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Pinterest
Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course
Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table
11/16/2022
1:20:13
29. Mineral Balance, Nature’s Optimal Foods, and More Q&A with Morley Robbins
After our previous episode with the one and only Morley Robbins on the hot topic of iron, we knew we had to bring him back on the podcast to answer some of your questions! In this episode, we dive into how you can increase your intake of copper and retinol both through food and supplementation. Morley also sheds light on the far-reaching impacts of mineral imbalance on things like fertility, mental health, and autoimmunity. If you benefited from Morley’s wisdom about iron earlier in this season, you will definitely want to join us for this part two episode!
Join us as we discuss:
Foods you can include in your diet to increase copper and retinol
The difference between whole food vitamin C and ascorbic acid
The relationship between minerals, stress, and infertility
Cod liver oil as a rich source of retinol
How mineral imbalances impact our psychological state
How a body’s inability to produce energy contributes to emotional dysregulation
What can happen when we adopt labels over our health conditions
Shifting our focus to prioritize energy balance over genetic patterns
Why some people feel better when taking iron supplements
What factors are often playing in the background of autoimmune dysfunction
How gut health impacts the body’s ability to absorb iron
Optimal levels of ferritin in the body
Shifting focus away from iron and towards copper and retinol in babies
Finding the right copper supplement
Resources mentioned:
Innate Response Supplements
Nourishing Traditions by Sally Fallon Morell
Rosita Cod Liver Oil
Jigsaw Health
Formula IQ Cod Liver Oil
Recuperate IQ Copper Supplement
Reverse Skin Aging Copper Cream
Sovereign Silver Copper Hydrosol
Organa Copper
Morley Robbins | Website | Facebook Group
Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course
Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table
Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide
Metabolic Foods Guide
11/2/2022
1:17:38
28. Metabolic Health & the Embodiment of Femininity | Parris Hodges & Niecia Nelson
A discussion of hormones is central to any metabolic healing journey, and hormones also play a foundational role in how women express their femininity. We are so glad to have Parris and Niecia joining us for this conversation on the connection between our state of nourishment and how we show up in the world as women. May you be encouraged to fully embody your feminine nature through a deeper understanding of nourishment and hormones on your healing journey.
Join us as we discuss the following:
Parris’s & Niecia’s individual journeys of transitioning from maiden to mother
How your state of nourishment impacts how you show up in the world
The roles of minerals in the body and how they connect to emotions and virtues
Gaining insight about your state of nourishment and healing based on how you speak
The impact of progesterone on a woman’s feminine expression
The importance of learning the phases of your menstrual cycle and their individual expressions
Instilling in the coming generation a knowledge of and appreciation for the cyclical nature of women
The unintended result of teaching children to override their nervous systems
Resources mentioned:
Poem by Alison Luterman: I Confess
Instagram Live with Parris & Niecia: Progesterone
Freely Rooted Episode 24: Misunderstandings of the “Pro-Metabolic” Approach
Adrenaline Dominance: A Revolutionary Approach to Wellness by Michael Platt
Follow along with Niecia to find out when her course “Eat to go Deep” launches | Use the code FREELYROOTED for $50 off your purchase of the course
Parris Hodges | Instagram | Podcast | Apply to work with Parris
Niecia Nelson | Instagram | Contact form to work with Niecia
Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course
Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table
Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide
Metabolic Foods Guide
10/12/2022
1:41:49
27. Are You Really Low In Iron? With Morley Robbins
There are a lot of misconceptions floating around about iron. Morley Robbins is the founder of The Root Cause Protocol and has helped thousands of people find the same healing he has found through understanding minerals. We devote the majority of this discussion to iron and copper, two minerals that are largely misunderstood by the allopathic and even functional medicine spheres. The point we keep coming back to is how beautiful and intelligent the human design is. Join us as we explore how we can best support our physiology through a greater understanding of these important minerals.
In this episode, we cover:
Morley’s personal journey of finding healing through nutrition and minerals
The impact of copper deprivation on the body and its connection to oxidative stress
The role of critical thinking in taking responsibility for our own health
What factors in our modern world have lead to pervasive iron overload
How our bodies actually store iron and why blood tests fall short in measuring iron
The flaw of iron supplementation in pregnancy
How copper and iron move from mother to baby during pregnancy
The impact of mineral deficiencies in the postpartum period
Advocating for a safe and healthy birth even in the face of opposition from practitioners
How the birth landscape has become highly medicalized over the years
Taking a proactive instead of reactive approach to health and nourishment in pregnancy
Making the choice to trust your body in pregnancy and birth
Forgoing prenatal vitamins and pursuing whole food nutrition instead
Exploring the reasons for the high rate of babies diagnosed with anemia
Individualized mineral needs based on melanin
Morley Robbins | Website | Facebook Group
Kori Meloy | Instagram | Freely Rooted Course
Fallon Lee | Instagram | Fallon’s Table
Restore Your Metabolism: Free 5-Step Guide
Metabolic Foods Guide
Health & nutrition have become too dogmatic and complicated. After putting our own chronic diseases & autoimmune conditions into remission without restrictive diets or medication, we set out to help others simplify wellness by getting back to the roots of our biological rhythms while encouraging you to live freely along the way.