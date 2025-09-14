Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessMast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast

Tania Dempsey, MD with Jill Brook, MA
Health & WellnessScience
Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • Dr. Greg Plotnikoff on favorite new findings, a thiamin theory and more
    Dr. Greg Plotnikoff is a thought leader in dysautonomia/MCAS and complex chronic illness and in this episode he is freshly returned from giving two presentations at the Dysautonomia International Conference.  He and Dr. Dempsey discuss what he learned and what he is currently excited/hopeful about, including new data about hypermobility as a potential underlying factor and a theory about how thiamin could play a role in dysautonomia.  Dr. Plotnikoff's article about 7 important questions to answer for symptomatic patients on a plant-based diet is here. Dr. Plotnikoff's website is here. Dr. Dempsey's website is here. If you liked this episode, we hope you will click subscribe so that you don't miss an episode. If you are so moved, donations are accepted to help to support our production costs  https://www.standinguptopots.org/donate Tell us what you think of The POTScast or send us your idea at [email protected]! Find out more about Standing Up to POTS! Check us out on our Website: www.standinguptopots.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standinguptopots/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/standinguptopots/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/POTSActivist Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/TheStandingUpToPOTS/
    --------  
    50:03
  • MCAS symptoms “down there” with Dr. Tania Dempsey
    MCAS doesn't ignore the nether-regions, so in this episode, Dr. Dempsey discusses symptoms and treatments in the genitourinary and surrounding areas, including some novel uses of antihistamines and mast cell stabilizers, as described in this research article.  She also answers listener questions about hormones, hormone replacement, reactions to ultrasounds and ultrasound gel (this is the gel with fewer known allergens), and more. Dr. Dempsey's website is here: https://drtaniadempsey.com/ If you liked this episode, we hope you will click subscribe so that you don't miss an episode. If you are so moved, donations are accepted to help to support our production costs  https://www.standinguptopots.org/donate Tell us what you think of The POTScast or send us your idea at [email protected]! Find out more about Standing Up to POTS! Check us out on our Website: www.standinguptopots.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standinguptopots/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/standinguptopots/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/POTSActivist Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/TheStandingUpToPOTS/ Medical Disclaimer: The information provided here is not intended to serve as professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you have health related issues, please contact a qualified health professional to get the personalized assessment, advice, and treatment that you need. Standing Up to POTS will not be liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages arising from the use of this podcast.
    --------  
    50:07
  • Todd Maderis, ND on latest tests and treatments for underlying causes
    Dr. Todd Maderis is a naturopathic physician in Marin, CA, who began his career in environmental medicine and now specializes in helping complex patients by searching for the root causes of their illness.  He and Dr. Dempsey discuss their hypotheses about how and why some patients can get so sick, their favorite newer tests and treatments -- including genetic testing, SOT, phosphatidylcholine -- and how excess fibrin production may contribute to excessive blood coagulation and biofilms that help infections hide from treatment.  And much more!  Drs. Maderis and Dempsey cover a wide range of topics and compare notes on their approaches to helping the most complex patients. Dr. Maderis's website and blog is here. Dr. Dempsey's website is here  If you liked this episode, we hope you will click subscribe so that you don't miss an episode. If you are so moved, donations are accepted to help to support our production costs  https://www.standinguptopots.org/donate Tell us what you think of The POTScast or send us your idea at [email protected]! Find out more about Standing Up to POTS! Check us out on our Website: www.standinguptopots.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standinguptopots/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/standinguptopots/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/POTSActivist Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/TheStandingUpToPOTS/
    --------  
    1:02:35
  • Dr. Alexis Cutchins on venous compressions, POTS, MCAS, MALS and more
    This is an excellent discussion for patients and practitioners alike who are interested in the connections between MCAS, POTS, venous compression, pelvic venous disorder, and MALS.  Cardiologist Dr. Cutchins and Dr. Tania Dempsey share tons of information plus their latest thinking on how to treat patients with these complex presentations, including an in-depth conversation about how MCAS patients are faring with stenting procedures for venous compressions. You can follow Dr. Cutchins on Instagram at @drcutchins Dr. Cutchins’s website is here. Dr. Dempey’s website is here.  If you liked this episode, we hope you will click subscribe so that you don't miss an episode. If you are so moved, donations are accepted to help to support our production costs  https://www.standinguptopots.org/donate Tell us what you think of The POTScast or send us your idea at [email protected]! Find out more about Standing Up to POTS! Check us out on our Website: www.standinguptopots.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standinguptopots/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/standinguptopots/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/POTSActivist Pintrest:
    --------  
    53:10
  • Women’s sexual health with Dr. Anna Cabeca
    Dr. Anna Cabeca started her career as a researcher and busy physician, until her own fertility issues drove her to search the world over for better solutions for women's sexual health.  In this interview with Dr. Dempsey we learn about hormones, symptoms, treatments, natural alternatives, that vaginal health is important for overall health, and much more. Dr. Cabeca's website is here:  https://drannacabeca.com/ Dr. Dempsey's website is here: https://drtaniadempsey.com/ If you liked this episode, we hope you will click subscribe so that you don't miss an episode. If you are so moved, donations are accepted to help to support our production costs  https://www.standinguptopots.org/donate Tell us what you think of The POTScast or send us your idea at [email protected]! Find out more about Standing Up to POTS! Check us out on our Website: www.standinguptopots.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standinguptopots/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/standinguptopots/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/POTSActivist Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/TheStandingUpToPOTS/ Medical Disclaimer: The information provided here is not intended to serve as professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you have health related issues, please contact a qualified health professional to get the personalized assessment, advice, and treatment that you need. Standing Up to POTS will not be liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages arising from the use of this podcast.
    --------  
    47:04

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast

Each episode is a deep dive on Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with a top physician, researcher or other expert who specializes in treating patients with MCAS. Hosted by Johns-Hopkins-trained world renowned specialist Tania Dempsey, MD, we take a practical approach to helping doctors and patients better manage MCAS. We cover the symptoms, testing, diagnosis, treatment, challenges, practical strategies, common comorbidities (e.g., POTS, hypermobility spectrum disorders, ME/CFS, autoimmunity, GI dysmotility), latest research findings and clinical pearls. These episodes are a monthly feature of The POTScast, presented by Standing Up to POTS, a non-profit dedicated to improving life for those with POTS and related chronic illness. Check out our full podcast — with other types of great episodes — at ThePOTScast.com.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessScienceMedicine

Listen to Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast, Sleep Magic: Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation for Sleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:47:15 AM