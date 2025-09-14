Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast

MCAS symptoms “down there” with Dr. Tania Dempsey
MCAS doesn't ignore the nether-regions, so in this episode, Dr. Dempsey discusses symptoms and treatments in the genitourinary and surrounding areas, including some novel uses of antihistamines and mast cell stabilizers, as described in this research article. She also answers listener questions about hormones, hormone replacement, reactions to ultrasounds and ultrasound gel (this is the gel with fewer known allergens), and more.
Dr. Dempsey's website is here: https://drtaniadempsey.com/
