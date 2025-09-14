About Mast Cell Matters: Deep dives on MCAS with Tania Dempsey, MD - Presented by The POTScast

Each episode is a deep dive on Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with a top physician, researcher or other expert who specializes in treating patients with MCAS. Hosted by Johns-Hopkins-trained world renowned specialist Tania Dempsey, MD, we take a practical approach to helping doctors and patients better manage MCAS. We cover the symptoms, testing, diagnosis, treatment, challenges, practical strategies, common comorbidities (e.g., POTS, hypermobility spectrum disorders, ME/CFS, autoimmunity, GI dysmotility), latest research findings and clinical pearls. These episodes are a monthly feature of The POTScast, presented by Standing Up to POTS, a non-profit dedicated to improving life for those with POTS and related chronic illness. Check out our full podcast — with other types of great episodes — at ThePOTScast.com.