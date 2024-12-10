Ep. 61: Talking Coyotes and BIG Bucks with Gage Bohannon

FOXPRO’s Jon Collins and Gage Bohannon talk big bucks and coyotes in this episode. Gage shares the story of his recent harvest of a massive Kentucky buck he’s calling "Mega Moose." Then, they dive into the coyote hunting scene, revealing which sounds have been most successful in bringing in predators lately.