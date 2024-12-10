FOXPROs Jon Collins and MFKs Torry Cook cover commonly misunderstood topics about coyotes and coyote behavior.
--------
1:13:32
Ep. 62: Fox Calling with Cliff Martin
FOXPRO's Jon Collins and Cliff Martin dive into the details of fox calling. Cliff shares the calling sequences that have contributed to his success in the field.
--------
1:05:03
Ep. 61: Talking Coyotes and BIG Bucks with Gage Bohannon
FOXPRO’s Jon Collins and Gage Bohannon talk big bucks and coyotes in this episode. Gage shares the story of his recent harvest of a massive Kentucky buck he’s calling "Mega Moose." Then, they dive into the coyote hunting scene, revealing which sounds have been most successful in bringing in predators lately.
--------
49:21
Ep. 60: Talking Wolves and Big Game Hunting with Kryptek's Butch Whiting
FOXPRO's Jon Collins talks Wolves and Big Game Hunting with Kryptek's Butch Whiting.
--------
50:58
Ep. 59: Hand Calling Coyotes with Al Morris
Jon Collins and Al Morris from FOXPRO explore the effectiveness of hand calls while coyote hunting.