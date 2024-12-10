Powered by RND
The FOXPRO Podcast

Jon Collins, Mike Dillon
Join in with the FOXPRO crew as we cover topics to help hunters improve their skills. Our podcasts feature a diverse group of hunters from across the country wh...
  • Ep. 63: Coyote Myths with Torry Cook
    FOXPROs Jon Collins and MFKs Torry Cook cover commonly misunderstood topics about coyotes and coyote behavior.
    --------  
    1:13:32
  • Ep. 62: Fox Calling with Cliff Martin
    FOXPRO's Jon Collins and Cliff Martin dive into the details of fox calling. Cliff shares the calling sequences that have contributed to his success in the field.
    --------  
    1:05:03
  • Ep. 61: Talking Coyotes and BIG Bucks with Gage Bohannon
    FOXPRO’s Jon Collins and Gage Bohannon talk big bucks and coyotes in this episode. Gage shares the story of his recent harvest of a massive Kentucky buck he’s calling "Mega Moose." Then, they dive into the coyote hunting scene, revealing which sounds have been most successful in bringing in predators lately.
    --------  
    49:21
  • Ep. 60: Talking Wolves and Big Game Hunting with Kryptek's Butch Whiting
    FOXPRO's Jon Collins talks Wolves and Big Game Hunting with Kryptek's Butch Whiting.
    --------  
    50:58
  • Ep. 59: Hand Calling Coyotes with Al Morris
    Jon Collins and Al Morris from FOXPRO explore the effectiveness of hand calls while coyote hunting.
    --------  
    59:03

Join in with the FOXPRO crew as we cover topics to help hunters improve their skills. Our podcasts feature a diverse group of hunters from across the country who are experts in the field.
