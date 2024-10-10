FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 LEAKS HAVE HIT THE TIMELINE! . DOUBLE PUMP RETURNS TO FORTNITE??? .. and More!
Support Somebodysgun and the Comp awards this year here: https://gofund.me/e62cb2bc
- He is also looking for talented folks to contribute their time and skill sets.
Topics:
Fortnite Chapter 6 New info released and is coming soon: https://x.com/HYPEX/status/1861438002599235646
Dreamhack conversation around their recent events https://liquipedia.net/fortnite/DreamHack/Stockholm/2024
Peterbot has now played with 6 different trio combinations since the end of FNCS - New Comp season is around the corner! https://fortnitetracker.com/profile/all/peterbоt%20fvǃ/events?id=45ce4565-b6db-452c-9419-119b12e7eac3
Follow Us On Twitter @FortnitePodcast
MonsterDface - @MonsterDface
Somebodysgun - @Somebodysgun
Email all of your complaints to us on twitter. Don't forget to leave us a comment!
--------
49:21
THE MONEY IN ONLINE GAMING IS CRASHING! .. RETURN OF OG??? .. JAKE PAUL SUES NETFLIX? and Much More!
We talk about the streaming community turning on Asmond gold / Hassan claiming they are the reason for the Ad-pocalypse.
From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush.
This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics.
All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer
Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET
--------
46:40
FORTNITE REVERSED THEIR SERVER REGIONS AGAIN!? NEW PROBLEMS EMERGE WITHIN PRO COMMUNITY .. and More!
Another episode of the Fortnite Podcast is here.
Topics:
OG Fortnite permanently returns
Blade of Champions dropped
NA West - No NA East
Divisional Cups reintroduced dec. 7th
Fortnite "Memecoins" problem
Cheaters Resurging worse than ever
Follow Us On Twitter @FortnitePodcast
MonsterDface - @MonsterDface
Life With Panda - @LifewPanda
Somebodysgun - @Somebodysgun
Email all of your complaints to us on twitter. Don't forget to leave us a comment!
--------
1:00:50
TWITCH CAUGHT STEALING AD-MONEY FROM CREATORS? .. EPIC REVERSED THEIR REGION DECISIONS! + More ..
Todays episode is loaded with news in esports and media entertainment! Take a look below for our reference material:
NA Central on Fortnite
In February 2023, Epic Games introduced the NA-Central server region for Fortnite, located in Dallas, Texas. This initiative aimed to provide a more balanced and fair playing experience for players across North America by reducing latency disparities between the East and West coasts.
FORTNITE
Starting with Chapter 4 Season 2, all North American competitive events transitioned to the NA-Central servers. This consolidation unified the previously separate NA-East and NA-West regions, resulting in a single prize pool and a unified competitive scene for North America.
For players, this change means:
Reduced Latency for Central Players: Those near Dallas experience lower latency, enhancing gameplay.
Slightly Increased Latency for Coastal Players: Players on the East and West coasts may notice a minor increase in latency compared to previous regional servers.
Unified Competitive Landscape: The merger has intensified competition, as all North American players now compete in the same tournaments, leading to a more dynamic and challenging environment.
https://fortnitetracker.com/article/2088/fortnite-adds-na-central-server-region-everything-you-need-to-know
Kai Cenat Breaks Twitch Subscriber Record
• Historic Achievement: Kai Cenat surpassed Ironmouse’s previous record, amassing over 380,000 subscribers during his “Mafiathon 2” event.
• Celebrity Appearances: The subathon featured guests like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Cosgrove, and DJ Marshmello, enhancing its appeal.
https://x.com/JakeSucky/status/1856188111639982304
Cenat's earnings from subscriptions alone would be approximately $855,000. This estimate does not account for higher-tier subscriptions, potential higher revenue splits, or additional income from donations, sponsorships, and advertisements during the subathon.
Cenat has committed to donating 20% of the proceeds from "Mafiathon 2" to fund the construction of a school in Nigeria.
YAHOO
Based on the estimated subscription earnings, this would result in a charitable contribution of approximately $171,000.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kai-cenat-plans-donate-20-180242895.html
Streamer Awards Controversy
• Nomination Debates: Notable streamers, including xQc, were excluded from key categories, leading to community discussions about the nomination process.
• Community Reactions: Fans and fellow streamers have expressed concerns over the transparency and criteria of the awards.
https://x.com/StreamerAwards <- let's go through all the nominees by scrolling down.
https://x.com/ClixUpdatesLIVE/status/1856152400936989152 > xQc votes Clix.
Karmine Corp’s New Esports Arena
• Arena Inauguration: French esports organization Karmine Corp unveiled their 3,000-seat arena, “Les Arènes,” in Évry-Courcouronnes, France, marking a significant milestone in Western esports.
• Opening Events: The arena’s inauguration featured matches in League of Legends and Rocket League, showcasing Karmine Corp’s commitment to engaging their fanbase.
• Community Engagement: The organization plans to host regular events, including official matches and viewing parties, aiming to create a consistent and immersive experience for fans.
https://chatgpt.com/share/67376641-1a74-8003-a727-764b7de84d8f
Halo 2 20th Anniversary Tournament
• Event Overview: To celebrate Halo 2’s 20th anniversary, the LVL 50 Las Vegas Open was held from November 8-10, 2024, featuring a $100,000 prize pool.
• Tournament Highlights: The event included 4v4 matches on classic maps like Midship and Beaver Creek, with team LVT emerging as champions.
• Community Impact: The tournament showcased the enduring popularity of Halo 2 and its significance in the esports community.
From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush.
This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics.
All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer
Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET
--------
32:03
FAZE CLAPS BACK! JAKE COMES AT INFLUENCERS WHO ARE USING THEIR PLATFORM IN DEVISIVE WAYS?! .. and More!
Todays episode is loaded with news in esports and media entertainment! Take a look below for our reference material.
Gaming x Fashion:
FaZe x Nike, 100T x Adidas, Fortnite x Crocs, https://www.nike.com/t/lebron-nxxt-gen-ampd-x-faze-basketball-shoes-CH9Kwr/HF0715-200 https://www.adidas.com/us/100_thieves-shoes https://www.crocs.com/c/cast-of-characters/fortnite
Interesting Fortnite Map Collab
Politics and Gaming? Jake Lucky Tweet about wanting gamers to be gamers. https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1850957426876665885 Jake Lucky Tweet > https://x.com/JakeSucky/status/1848524809774276626
League of Legends Worlds / NA Roster Shake Up
Faker wins fifth. 100T Out of League?! https://x.com/100Thieves/status/1852033608132722972 New Format for NA / New Orgs In https://lolesports.com/en-US/news/introducing-league-of-legends-championship-of-the-americas
College League of Legends is on the rise! https://x.com/RSAAOfficial/status/1852037331022418348
From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush.
This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics.
All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer
Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET