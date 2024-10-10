TWITCH CAUGHT STEALING AD-MONEY FROM CREATORS? .. EPIC REVERSED THEIR REGION DECISIONS! + More ..

Todays episode is loaded with news in esports and media entertainment! Take a look below for our reference material: NA Central on Fortnite In February 2023, Epic Games introduced the NA-Central server region for Fortnite, located in Dallas, Texas. This initiative aimed to provide a more balanced and fair playing experience for players across North America by reducing latency disparities between the East and West coasts. FORTNITE Starting with Chapter 4 Season 2, all North American competitive events transitioned to the NA-Central servers. This consolidation unified the previously separate NA-East and NA-West regions, resulting in a single prize pool and a unified competitive scene for North America. For players, this change means: Reduced Latency for Central Players: Those near Dallas experience lower latency, enhancing gameplay. Slightly Increased Latency for Coastal Players: Players on the East and West coasts may notice a minor increase in latency compared to previous regional servers. Unified Competitive Landscape: The merger has intensified competition, as all North American players now compete in the same tournaments, leading to a more dynamic and challenging environment. https://fortnitetracker.com/article/2088/fortnite-adds-na-central-server-region-everything-you-need-to-know Kai Cenat Breaks Twitch Subscriber Record • Historic Achievement: Kai Cenat surpassed Ironmouse’s previous record, amassing over 380,000 subscribers during his “Mafiathon 2” event. • Celebrity Appearances: The subathon featured guests like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Cosgrove, and DJ Marshmello, enhancing its appeal. https://x.com/JakeSucky/status/1856188111639982304 Cenat's earnings from subscriptions alone would be approximately $855,000. This estimate does not account for higher-tier subscriptions, potential higher revenue splits, or additional income from donations, sponsorships, and advertisements during the subathon. Cenat has committed to donating 20% of the proceeds from "Mafiathon 2" to fund the construction of a school in Nigeria. YAHOO Based on the estimated subscription earnings, this would result in a charitable contribution of approximately $171,000. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kai-cenat-plans-donate-20-180242895.html Streamer Awards Controversy • Nomination Debates: Notable streamers, including xQc, were excluded from key categories, leading to community discussions about the nomination process. • Community Reactions: Fans and fellow streamers have expressed concerns over the transparency and criteria of the awards. https://x.com/StreamerAwards <- let's go through all the nominees by scrolling down. https://x.com/ClixUpdatesLIVE/status/1856152400936989152 > xQc votes Clix. Karmine Corp’s New Esports Arena • Arena Inauguration: French esports organization Karmine Corp unveiled their 3,000-seat arena, “Les Arènes,” in Évry-Courcouronnes, France, marking a significant milestone in Western esports. • Opening Events: The arena’s inauguration featured matches in League of Legends and Rocket League, showcasing Karmine Corp’s commitment to engaging their fanbase. • Community Engagement: The organization plans to host regular events, including official matches and viewing parties, aiming to create a consistent and immersive experience for fans. https://chatgpt.com/share/67376641-1a74-8003-a727-764b7de84d8f Halo 2 20th Anniversary Tournament • Event Overview: To celebrate Halo 2’s 20th anniversary, the LVL 50 Las Vegas Open was held from November 8-10, 2024, featuring a $100,000 prize pool. • Tournament Highlights: The event included 4v4 matches on classic maps like Midship and Beaver Creek, with team LVT emerging as champions. • Community Impact: The tournament showcased the enduring popularity of Halo 2 and its significance in the esports community. From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush. This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics. All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET