Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureThe Fortnite Podcast
Listen to The Fortnite Podcast in the App
Listen to The Fortnite Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Fortnite Podcast

Podcast The Fortnite Podcast
MonsterDface
A weekly podcast covering Epic’s video game Fortnite & all gaming related topics w/ MonsterDface, LifeWithPanda & Somebodysgun
More
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 267
  • FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 LEAKS HAVE HIT THE TIMELINE! . DOUBLE PUMP RETURNS TO FORTNITE??? .. and More!
    Support Somebodysgun and the Comp awards this year here: https://gofund.me/e62cb2bc - He is also looking for talented folks to contribute their time and skill sets. Topics:  Fortnite Chapter 6 New info released and is coming soon: https://x.com/HYPEX/status/1861438002599235646 Dreamhack conversation around their recent events https://liquipedia.net/fortnite/DreamHack/Stockholm/2024 Peterbot has now played with 6 different trio combinations since the end of FNCS - New Comp season is around the corner! https://fortnitetracker.com/profile/all/peterbоt%20fvǃ/events?id=45ce4565-b6db-452c-9419-119b12e7eac3 Follow Us On Twitter @FortnitePodcast MonsterDface - @MonsterDface Somebodysgun - @Somebodysgun Email all of your complaints to us on twitter. Don't forget to leave us a comment!
    --------  
    49:21
  • THE MONEY IN ONLINE GAMING IS CRASHING! .. RETURN OF OG??? .. JAKE PAUL SUES NETFLIX? and Much More!
    We talk about the streaming community turning on Asmond gold / Hassan claiming they are the reason for the Ad-pocalypse. From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush.  This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics. All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET
    --------  
    46:40
  • FORTNITE REVERSED THEIR SERVER REGIONS AGAIN!? NEW PROBLEMS EMERGE WITHIN PRO COMMUNITY .. and More!
    Another episode of the Fortnite Podcast is here. Topics: OG Fortnite permanently returns Blade of Champions dropped  NA West - No NA East Divisional Cups reintroduced dec. 7th Fortnite "Memecoins" problem Cheaters Resurging worse than ever Follow Us On Twitter @FortnitePodcast MonsterDface - @MonsterDface Life With Panda - @LifewPanda  Somebodysgun - @Somebodysgun Email all of your complaints to us on twitter. Don't forget to leave us a comment!
    --------  
    1:00:50
  • TWITCH CAUGHT STEALING AD-MONEY FROM CREATORS? .. EPIC REVERSED THEIR REGION DECISIONS! + More ..
    Todays episode is loaded with news in esports and media entertainment! Take a look below for our reference material: NA Central on Fortnite In February 2023, Epic Games introduced the NA-Central server region for Fortnite, located in Dallas, Texas. This initiative aimed to provide a more balanced and fair playing experience for players across North America by reducing latency disparities between the East and West coasts.  FORTNITE Starting with Chapter 4 Season 2, all North American competitive events transitioned to the NA-Central servers. This consolidation unified the previously separate NA-East and NA-West regions, resulting in a single prize pool and a unified competitive scene for North America.  For players, this change means: Reduced Latency for Central Players: Those near Dallas experience lower latency, enhancing gameplay. Slightly Increased Latency for Coastal Players: Players on the East and West coasts may notice a minor increase in latency compared to previous regional servers. Unified Competitive Landscape: The merger has intensified competition, as all North American players now compete in the same tournaments, leading to a more dynamic and challenging environment. https://fortnitetracker.com/article/2088/fortnite-adds-na-central-server-region-everything-you-need-to-know Kai Cenat Breaks Twitch Subscriber Record  •    Historic Achievement: Kai Cenat surpassed Ironmouse’s previous record, amassing over 380,000 subscribers during his “Mafiathon 2” event.  •    Celebrity Appearances: The subathon featured guests like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Cosgrove, and DJ Marshmello, enhancing its appeal. https://x.com/JakeSucky/status/1856188111639982304 Cenat's earnings from subscriptions alone would be approximately $855,000. This estimate does not account for higher-tier subscriptions, potential higher revenue splits, or additional income from donations, sponsorships, and advertisements during the subathon. Cenat has committed to donating 20% of the proceeds from "Mafiathon 2" to fund the construction of a school in Nigeria.  YAHOO  Based on the estimated subscription earnings, this would result in a charitable contribution of approximately $171,000. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kai-cenat-plans-donate-20-180242895.html Streamer Awards Controversy  •    Nomination Debates: Notable streamers, including xQc, were excluded from key categories, leading to community discussions about the nomination process.   •    Community Reactions: Fans and fellow streamers have expressed concerns over the transparency and criteria of the awards. https://x.com/StreamerAwards <- let's go through all the nominees by scrolling down. https://x.com/ClixUpdatesLIVE/status/1856152400936989152 > xQc votes Clix. Karmine Corp’s New Esports Arena  •    Arena Inauguration: French esports organization Karmine Corp unveiled their 3,000-seat arena, “Les Arènes,” in Évry-Courcouronnes, France, marking a significant milestone in Western esports.   •    Opening Events: The arena’s inauguration featured matches in League of Legends and Rocket League, showcasing Karmine Corp’s commitment to engaging their fanbase.   •    Community Engagement: The organization plans to host regular events, including official matches and viewing parties, aiming to create a consistent and immersive experience for fans. https://chatgpt.com/share/67376641-1a74-8003-a727-764b7de84d8f Halo 2 20th Anniversary Tournament  •    Event Overview: To celebrate Halo 2’s 20th anniversary, the LVL 50 Las Vegas Open was held from November 8-10, 2024, featuring a $100,000 prize pool.   •    Tournament Highlights: The event included 4v4 matches on classic maps like Midship and Beaver Creek, with team LVT emerging as champions.   •    Community Impact: The tournament showcased the enduring popularity of Halo 2 and its significance in the esports community. From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush.  This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics. All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET
    --------  
    32:03
  • FAZE CLAPS BACK! JAKE COMES AT INFLUENCERS WHO ARE USING THEIR PLATFORM IN DEVISIVE WAYS?! .. and More!
    Todays episode is loaded with news in esports and media entertainment! Take a look below for our reference material. Gaming x Fashion: FaZe x Nike, 100T x Adidas, Fortnite x Crocs,  https://www.nike.com/t/lebron-nxxt-gen-ampd-x-faze-basketball-shoes-CH9Kwr/HF0715-200 https://www.adidas.com/us/100_thieves-shoes https://www.crocs.com/c/cast-of-characters/fortnite Interesting Fortnite Map Collab Politics and Gaming? Jake Lucky Tweet about wanting gamers to be gamers. https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1850957426876665885 Jake Lucky Tweet > https://x.com/JakeSucky/status/1848524809774276626 League of Legends Worlds / NA Roster Shake Up Faker wins fifth. 100T Out of League?! https://x.com/100Thieves/status/1852033608132722972 New Format for NA / New Orgs In https://lolesports.com/en-US/news/introducing-league-of-legends-championship-of-the-americas College League of Legends is on the rise! https://x.com/RSAAOfficial/status/1852037331022418348 From your favorite Fortnite commentator MonsterDface , and W-key master JonWkeyRush.  This Content will serve as a weekly addition to our podcast rotation! This will be a more interactive pod. With weekly audience features, call ins and topics. All live streamed VODS are accessible on our home channel: PracticeServer Recorded Tuesdays @ 7pm ET
    --------  
    36:02

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Fortnite Podcast

A weekly podcast covering Epic’s video game Fortnite & all gaming related topics w/ MonsterDface, LifeWithPanda & Somebodysgun
Podcast website

Listen to The Fortnite Podcast, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:50:01 AM