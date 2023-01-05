Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Financial Diet
Uncover the financial truth behind every part of life. Join host Chelsea Fagan, CEO of The Financial Diet, for a weekly deep-dive with experts to get a real-lif... More
BusinessEducation
  • The Ugly Truth About Inflation (And Why It’s Ruining Your Financial Life)
    In the second episode of Too Good To Be True, hosts Ryan Houlihan and Julia Lorenz Olson break down the history of inflation, the cost of living crisis, and why everything suddenly feels financially so much harder than it did just a few years ago.  Too Good To Be True is a miniseries exposing the scams, schemes, and financial cults trying to separate you from your money. New episodes drop every Monday on our YouTube channel as well as on your preferred streaming platform. The Financial Confessions will be back on Monday, July 10th! Catch up on season one of Too Good To Be True: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsgcAGtdkRY&list=PLD30V46E07RQlQZ5Nq6tUaHKlZbysKijH Follow Ryan on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryho. Follow Julia and Two Cents here: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoCentsPBS Juliana Kaplan https://twitter.com/julianamkaplan ***** THE SOCIETY AT TFD Join our membership program, The Society at TFD to get exclusive ad-free bonus content + access to tons of other perks like our members-only book, your personal money questions answered, discounts on TFD events, and more! Join on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FinancialDiet Join on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSPYNpQ2fHv9HJ-q6MIMaPw/join MORE FROM TFD The Financial Diet site: http://www.thefinancialdiet.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialdiet Twitter: https://twitter.com/TFDiet Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialdiet/?hl=en
    5/15/2023
    54:00
  • How Scammy Airbnb Empires Became The New American Dream
    In the season two premiere of Too Good To Be True, hosts Ryan Houlihan and Julia Lorenz Olson explore the Airbnb "hustles" that have been taking over social media, harming both the people who attempt them and the communities these rentals are taking over. Too Good To Be True is a miniseries exposing the scams, schemes, and financial cults trying to separate you from your money. New episodes drop every Monday on our YouTube channel as well as on your preferred streaming platform. The Financial Confessions will be back on Monday, July 10th! Catch up on season one of Too Good To Be True: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsgcAGtdkRY&list=PLD30V46E07RQlQZ5Nq6tUaHKlZbysKijH Follow Ryan on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryho. Follow Julia and Two Cents here: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoCentsPBS Sam Kemmis: https://twitter.com/samsambutdif Rich & Regular: https://richandregular.com/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4HUQztCZd9c1q2rB7SmOAQ ***** THE SOCIETY AT TFD Join our membership program, The Society at TFD to get exclusive ad-free bonus content + access to tons of other perks like our members-only book, your personal money questions answered, discounts on TFD events, and more! Join on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FinancialDiet Join on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSPYNpQ2fHv9HJ-q6MIMaPw/join MORE FROM TFD The Financial Diet site: http://www.thefinancialdiet.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialdiet Twitter: https://twitter.com/TFDiet Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialdiet/?hl=en
    5/15/2023
    51:18
  • Gentrification, Class Differences, And Working For The Ultra-Wealthy In NYC
    Get $10 off at https://Nutrafol.com when you use promo code TFC Go to https://Zocdoc.com/tfc and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for FREE and book a top-rated doctor. Chelsea sits down with Dutch of the popular @dutchdeccc TikTok to talk all about the nuances (and frustrations) of growing up around working for the ultra-wealthy in NYC while being from a working-class background. Follow Dutch on TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@dutchdeccc?lang=en Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSPYNpQ2fHv9HJ-q6MIMaPw/join The Financial Diet site: http://www.thefinancialdiet.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialdiet Twitter: https://twitter.com/TFDiet Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialdiet/?hl=en
    5/1/2023
    59:06
  • How Fast Fashion Is Ruining Everything (And How To Stop Buying It)
    Thanks, Advisor.com! Schedule a FREE consultation call with Advisor.com today at Advisor.com and never make another financial decision alone! This week, Chelsea sits down with author, stylist, and slow fashion advocate Aja Barber to talk about the chaotic, unsustainable, and unsatisfying fast fashion model that has taken over nearly every aspect of our consumption, and how to break free from it. Follow Aja on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/ajabarber/?hl=en Buy Aja's book Consumed here  MORE FROM TFD Join our membership program, The Society at TFD to get exclusive bonus content + access to tons of other perks like our members-only book club: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSPYNpQ2fHv9HJ-q6MIMaPw/join The Financial Diet site: http://www.thefinancialdiet.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialdiet Twitter: https://twitter.com/TFDiet Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialdiet/?hl=en
    4/24/2023
    50:24
  • Navigating Professional Envy, Sharing Expenses With A New Partner, & Starting Over At 40: Q&A With Team TFD
    Go to Zocdoc.com/tfc and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for FREE and book a top-rated doctor. Join the Society on Patreon! Click here to get access to exclusive videos, our members-only book club, office hours with Chelsea, and more! Patreon.com/FinancialDiet Chelsea and TFD's creative director, Holly Trantham, answer audience questions about comparing yourself to others on social media, how to have the money conversation early in a relationship, and more! MORE FROM TFD Join our membership program, The Society at TFD to get exclusive bonus content + access to tons of other perks like our members-only book club: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSPYNpQ2fHv9HJ-q6MIMaPw/join The Financial Diet site: http://www.thefinancialdiet.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialdiet Twitter: https://twitter.com/TFDiet Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialdiet/?hl=en
    4/17/2023
    50:23

Uncover the financial truth behind every part of life. Join host Chelsea Fagan, CEO of The Financial Diet, for a weekly deep-dive with experts to get a real-life look at earning, spending, and losing money. We’re holding a mic to the money talk we whisper about. New episodes drop every Monday.
