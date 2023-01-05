Uncover the financial truth behind every part of life. Join host Chelsea Fagan, CEO of The Financial Diet, for a weekly deep-dive with experts to get a real-lif... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
The Ugly Truth About Inflation (And Why It’s Ruining Your Financial Life)
In the second episode of Too Good To Be True, hosts Ryan Houlihan and Julia Lorenz Olson break down the history of inflation, the cost of living crisis, and why everything suddenly feels financially so much harder than it did just a few years ago.
Too Good To Be True is a miniseries exposing the scams, schemes, and financial cults trying to separate you from your money. New episodes drop every Monday on our YouTube channel as well as on your preferred streaming platform. The Financial Confessions will be back on Monday, July 10th!




*****





5/15/2023
54:00
How Scammy Airbnb Empires Became The New American Dream
In the season two premiere of Too Good To Be True, hosts Ryan Houlihan and Julia Lorenz Olson explore the Airbnb "hustles" that have been taking over social media, harming both the people who attempt them and the communities these rentals are taking over.
Too Good To Be True is a miniseries exposing the scams, schemes, and financial cults trying to separate you from your money. New episodes drop every Monday on our YouTube channel as well as on your preferred streaming platform. The Financial Confessions will be back on Monday, July 10th!





*****





5/15/2023
51:18
Gentrification, Class Differences, And Working For The Ultra-Wealthy In NYC
Chelsea sits down with Dutch of the popular @dutchdeccc TikTok to talk all about the nuances (and frustrations) of growing up around working for the ultra-wealthy in NYC while being from a working-class background.
5/1/2023
59:06
How Fast Fashion Is Ruining Everything (And How To Stop Buying It)
This week, Chelsea sits down with author, stylist, and slow fashion advocate Aja Barber to talk about the chaotic, unsustainable, and unsatisfying fast fashion model that has taken over nearly every aspect of our consumption, and how to break free from it.

Buy Aja's book Consumed here
4/24/2023
50:24
Navigating Professional Envy, Sharing Expenses With A New Partner, & Starting Over At 40: Q&A With Team TFD
Chelsea and TFD's creative director, Holly Trantham, answer audience questions about comparing yourself to others on social media, how to have the money conversation early in a relationship, and more!
