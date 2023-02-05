Hall of Fame boxing commentator and trainer to 18 world champion fighters, Teddy Atlas shares his views on all things boxing. In addition to giving fight analys... More
Haney beats Lomachenko in Controversy | Sign Petition for Boxing Reform!! | Cameron over Katie Taylor
Haney beats Lomachenko in Controversy | Sign Petition for Boxing Reform!! | Cameron over Katie Taylor

Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout discuss Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko, with Haney beating Lomachenko in a very controversial decision. Teddy highlights the need for a National Commission and proposes a plan on how to make this happen. Teddy and Ken also discuss Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, with Taylor losing to Cameron by majority decision. They cover the Jose Felix TKO of Gary Cully as the co-main on the Taylor Cameron card.

Timestamps: 00:00 - Haney Loma Scorecards / Boxing Reform, Petition 24:05 - Haney vs Loma Breakdown 1:08:00 - Jose Felix TKO of Gary Cully 1:19:30 - Katie Taylor loss to Chantelle Cameron
5/23/2023
2:04:16
Romero Barroso Outrageous Stoppage | Boxing Corruption | UFC Fight Night | Loma Haney | Matt Brown Interview
Romero Barroso Outrageous Stoppage | Boxing Corruption | UFC Fight Night | Loma Haney | Matt Brown Interview

Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout discuss the outrageous Rolly Romero Ismael Barroso stoppage by Tony Weeks and recap the weekend in boxing with one-sided fights and more corruption. They also talk about the UFC North Carolina Fight Night and interview UFC's Matt Brown.

Timestamps: 00:00 - Rolly Romero Ismael Barroso 25:25 - Michel Soro Magomed Kurbanov 48:40 - Rances Barthelemy Omar Juarez 55:45 - Jason Moloney Vincent Astrolabio59:40 - Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler1:09:00 - UFC North Carolina 1:12:30 - Anthony Smith Johnny Walker1:18:25 - Jailton Almeida Jairzinho Rozenstruik1:22:30 - Lomachenko vs Haney1:26:20 - Matt Brown Interview
5/16/2023
1:53:37
Canelo beats Ryder | Who's Next for Canelo? | UFC 288 | Sterling beats Cejudo | Muhammad beats Burns
Canelo beats Ryder | Who's Next for Canelo? | UFC 288 | Sterling beats Cejudo | Muhammad beats Burns

Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout recap Canelo Alvarez win over John Ryder, along with UFC 288 Main Card with Aljamain Sterling beating Henry Cejudo and Belal Muhammad beating Gilbert Burns.

Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 06:40 - Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder 23:25 - Canelo vs Bivol for all the belts? 25:50 - Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista 33:45 - UFC 288 34:15 - Evloev vs Lopes 42:15 - Andrade vs Xiaonan 51:00 - Muhammad vs Burns 1:01:25 - Sterling vs Cejudo
5/9/2023
1:18:03
Canelo vs Ryder Preview | Garcia Splits w/ Goossen | Zepeda KOs Arboleda | UFC Cejudo vs Sterling
Canelo vs Ryder Preview | Garcia Splits w/ Goossen | Zepeda KOs Arboleda | UFC Cejudo vs Sterling

Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout breakdown recent fights with Zepeda KO of Arboleda, and over at the UFC Song TKO of Simon. They breakdown news on Ryan Garcia splitting with Joe Goosen and some Teofimo Lopez updates. Teddy and Ken then breakdown the upcoming fights of Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder, and UFC 288 with Cejudo vs Sterling and Muhammad vs Burns.

Timestamps:(00:00) Intro(08:30) Zepeda KOs Arboleda(17:55) Teofimo Lopez(24:20) Ryan Garcia Splits with Joe Goossen(35:35) UFC Song TKOs Simon(42:35) Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder(1:02:05) UFC 288 Cejudo vs Sterling(1:06:25) Muhammad vs Burns
5/2/2023
1:14:42
Tank Davis KOs Ryan Garcia | What's Next for Tank, and for Garcia? | Pavlovich TKOs Blaydes
Tank Davis KOs Ryan Garcia | What's Next for Tank, and for Garcia? | Pavlovich TKOs Blaydes

Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout do full fight breakdown on Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs Ryan Garcia, discussing Davis's KO of Garcia, what's next for Tank Davis, and what's next for Ryan Garcia. Teddy and Ken also discuss the UFC Fight Night with Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes.

Timestamps:(00:00) Intro(08:30) - Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis(58:40) - Mole in Garcia's Camp / Garcia Hurt Prior?(1:04:00) - What's Next for Ryan Garcia?(1:10:30) - What's Next for Tank Davis?(1:18:15) - Pavlovich TKOs Blaydes
