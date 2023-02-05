Haney beats Lomachenko in Controversy | Sign Petition for Boxing Reform!! | Cameron over Katie Taylor

Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout discuss Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko, with Haney beating Lomachenko in a very controversial decision. Teddy highlights the need for a National Commission and proposes a plan on how to make this happen. Teddy and Ken also discuss Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, with Taylor losing to Cameron by majority decision. They cover the Jose Felix TKO of Gary Cully as the co-main on the Taylor Cameron card. Timestamps: 00:00 - Haney Loma Scorecards / Boxing Reform, Petition 24:05 - Haney vs Loma Breakdown 1:08:00 - Jose Felix TKO of Gary Cully 1:19:30 - Katie Taylor loss to Chantelle Cameron