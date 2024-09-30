The Fenway Rundown: Boston Red Sox Podcast

Ep 299: Garrett Crochet talks joining the Red Sox, a potential extension and how he'll play the role of ace in 2025
On this episode, co-hosts Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam are joined by new Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet for a sit-down at Fenway South. Crochet talks about getting acclimated to his new organization after an offseason trade and his expectations for 2025, plus what he thinks about signing an extension and more.
Ep 298: EMERGENCY Pod -- Reacting to the Red Sox landing Alex Bregman on a 3-year, $120 million mega-deal
On a late-night episode from Fort Myers, co-hosts Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam unpack the news that the Red Sox agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with star free agent Alex Bregman. The writers discuss the structure of the unique deal, what it means for Boston's credibility as an organization, where Bregman will fit in Boston and much more.
Ep 297: Craig Breslow gives an update on the Red Sox' offseason shopping list, says club still wants to add "difference-maker"
On this episode, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow joins co-hosts Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam to provide an update on where Boston stands with its offseason shopping list. Breslow discusses the team's remaining need for a right-handed bat — one he deems a potential "difference-maker" — and explains why the club has been slow when it comes to moves for the last month-plus. Breslow also discusses potential promotion timelines for top prospects like Kristian Campbell and much more.
Ep 296: Unpacking Sam Kennedy's Truck Day comments — and a winter's worth of strange Red Sox messaging
On this episode, co-hosts Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam unpack a new batch of quotes from Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy, who talked about the state of his team on Truck Day at Fenway Park. Cotillo and McAdam talk about where Boston's messaging went awry this winter, plus circle back on why John Henry's refusal to talk to media makes it tough for Kennedy to represent the team.
Ep 295: Will the Red Sox go over or under 84.5 wins? Plus (preliminary) offseason grades, Ryan Brasier thoughts & more
On the second show of this week, co-hosts Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam go through DraftKings' recently released betting odds pertaining to the Red Sox and debate whether going over or under 84.5 wins makes the most sense. The writers also talk about Ryan Brasier being available, how they'd grade the offseason (if it is mostly complete), farm system rankings and more.
