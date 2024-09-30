The Fenway Rundown: Boston Red Sox Podcast

Ep 299: Garrett Crochet talks joining the Red Sox, a potential extension and how he'll play the role of ace in 2025

On this episode, co-hosts Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam are joined by new Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet for a sit-down at Fenway South. Crochet talks about getting acclimated to his new organization after an offseason trade and his expectations for 2025, plus what he thinks about signing an extension and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices