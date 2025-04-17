Powered by RND
Comedy
The Extraordinarians
The Extraordinarians
The Extraordinarians

Headgum
Comedy
The Extraordinarians
  • Pun Champion Janani K. Jha
    Welcome to The Extraordinarians! Each episode, friends Kristen Schaal, Tony Hale and Matt Oberg interview a world record breaker and all around high achiever.For their first episode, the hosts chat with pun champion and musician Janani K. Jha (fka J. Maya). They discuss what constitutes becoming an MVP in the punning circuit, being a contestant on Survivor and using her impressive wordplay skills to help her career as a musician. Later, listener Caleb nominates his sister Ruby for World’s Best Scrambled Eggs. Tony, Matt and Kristen call Ruby to congratulate her on this life-changing award. Want to nominate someone in your life to be the World’s Best or World’s Worst? Email us at [email protected] and we’ll call them on the show!Watch the video of this episode on YouTube!Like the show? Rate The Extraordinarians 5-Stars on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Advertiser on The Extraordinarians via Gumball.fm See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    46:37
  • Listen to The Extraordinarians!
    What does it take to be the very best at something EXTREMELY specific? Listen in as television and film’s most celebrated character actors Kristen Schaal, Tony Hale and Matt Oberg chat with the world’s most extraordinary record breakers. They cover everything from tightrope walking across two hot air balloons, breaking your own world record of most amount of flips on a trampoline and even some weirder ones like putting over 600 barbecue skewers in your beard! Join these three friends as they shed a little spotlight on the strangest and most unlikely champions.If you’d like to nominate someone in your life for “World’s Best…” or “World’s Worst…“, please email [email protected]!Watch every episode on Youtube!This is a Headgum podcast. Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on The Extraordinarians via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About The Extraordinarians

Comedy

