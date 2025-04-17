Pun Champion Janani K. Jha
Welcome to The Extraordinarians! Each episode, friends Kristen Schaal, Tony Hale and Matt Oberg interview a world record breaker and all around high achiever.For their first episode, the hosts chat with pun champion and musician Janani K. Jha (fka J. Maya). They discuss what constitutes becoming an MVP in the punning circuit, being a contestant on Survivor and using her impressive wordplay skills to help her career as a musician. Later, listener Caleb nominates his sister Ruby for World’s Best Scrambled Eggs. Tony, Matt and Kristen call Ruby to congratulate her on this life-changing award. Want to nominate someone in your life to be the World’s Best or World’s Worst? Email us at [email protected]
